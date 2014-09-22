Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The struggling Oakland Athletics have been searching for a spark, something to ignite a strong stretch run in the American League wild-card race.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson delivered exactly what the A’s needed Sunday, crushing a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning that lifted Oakland to an 8-6 victory against Philadelphia.

Donaldson sent Phillies reliever Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez’s 1-0 fastball deep over the left-center field fence for his third walk-off home run of the season, tying Reggie Jackson, Dave Kingman and Matt Stairs for the Oakland single-season record. It was his fourth career walk-off home run.

“It’s just something, ever since I was a little kid, that’s what you prepare for, whether it’s basketball, trying to hit a game winning shot, football, making the catch, baseball, getting the game-winning hit,” Donaldson said. “Ever since I was a kid that’s just the moment I’ve always wanted to be in.”

Donaldson’s 28th home run of the season powered the A’s to a crucial victory. The A’s retained the top spot in the AL wild-card race, a half-game ahead of the Kansas City Royals. They A’s extended their lead to two games over the Seattle Mariners.

“Donnie loves the spotlight,” said A’s closer Sean Doolittle (2-4), who pitched two scoreless innings and earned the victory. “A number of times this year he’s put the team on his back. He likes being the guy. Great players, they want to be in those pressure situations with the team counting on them, and today he came through huge for us.”

A’s first baseman Nate Freiman grounded a one-out single off Gonzalez (0-1) in the 10th and was replaced by speedy pinch runner Billy Burns.

“When Billy comes in at first base right there, he threw the first pitch and I noticed he was trying to be a lot quicker,” Donaldson said of Gonzalez. “He’s got to respect Billy’s speed out there, and anytime a pitcher has to make that adjustment and speed their delivery up, I feel like they’re probably going to be a little more apt to make a mistake, and that’s what happened.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 13-9, 4.42 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija , 4-5, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir had another rough outing Sunday, allowing six runs on a season-high 11 hits over 5 1/3 inning and getting a no-decision in Oakland’s 8-6, 10-inning victory against Philadelphia. Kazmir struck out nine and walked one. He’s gone 0-4 over his past six starts. “My body, everything feels great,” Kazmir said. “Everything feels good. It’s just a matter of consistency. I‘m not consistent out there.”

--3B Josh Donaldson hit his third walk-off home run of the season Sunday, a two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning in an 8-6 victory against Philadelphia. Donaldson tied Reggie Jackson, Dave Kingman and Matt Stairs for the single-season Oakland record for walk-off home runs. He now has four career walk-off home runs. Donaldson went 3-for-5 with three runs, two RBIs and his team-high 28th home run of the season.

--SS Jed Lowrie (left foot contusion) was hit by a pitch in the first inning and came out of the game Sunday against Philadelphia after the fourth inning. INF Nick Punto replaced him at shortstop. “He’s all right,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Lowrie. “Just got it pretty good on the foot. As a shortstop you have to have your range, and the ball in the hole the next inning he was having a little trouble getting over there. That’s why we have a guy like Punto.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle pitched the final two innings in Oakland’s 8-6, 10-inning win Sunday against Philadelphia, blanking the Phillies on no hits and striking out a season-high four batters. Doolittle, the A’s closer, got the win, improving to 2-4.

--C Geovany Soto went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, walked twice and drove in three runs Sunday in an 8-6, 10-inning victory against Philadelphia. He also threw out Phillies RF Marlon Byrd, who attempted to steal second base in the seventh inning. Soto started in place of Derek Norris, who was sidelined after being hit in the chin Saturday by a wild pitch. “He had a good game all the way around,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Made a great throw, blocked numerous balls in the dirt with guys on base or with two strikes, huge hit, walk.”

--C Derek Norris, who had a wild-pitch bounce off his chin Saturday against Philadelphia, was out of the lineup Sunday and was not available off the bench. “Hopefully he’s able to play (Monday),” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

--OF Craig Gentry (concussion) hasn’t played since being hurt during a collision on Sept. 9 and has yet to resume baseball activity. “If you look at that hit, it was a pretty good hit, and he’s had a concussion before,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 8-6, 10-inning victory against Philadelphia. “He’s still having a little bit of a tough time with it. I think yesterday he went and saw another doctor.” Melvin acknowledged that there’s a possibility Gentry might not return to action this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just something, ever since I was a little kid, that’s what you prepare for, whether it’s basketball, trying to hit a game-winning shot, football, making the catch, baseball, getting the game-winning hit. Ever since I was a kid that’s just the moment I’ve always wanted to be in.” -- A’s 1B Josh Donaldson after a walk-off homer against the Phillies on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (left foot) left the Sept. 21 game. He’s day-to-day.

--CF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-21. As of Sept. 21, he was still feeling concussion symptoms and hadn’t resumed baseball activities. There was no timetable for his return.

--C Derek Norris (bruised chin) did not play Sept. 21. He was hurt Sept 20 but remained in the game. He’s day-to-day.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and has not been cleared to return. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns