Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- While he pitched for the Chicago Cubs, right-hander Jeff Samardzija dreamed of being in a playoff race.

That dream came true this year, thanks to a July 5 trade from the Cubs to the Oakland A‘s, and Samardzija is savoring every game.

Samardzija pitched seven strong innings Monday night, leading the A’s to an 8-4 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. The A’s increased their lead in the AL wild-card race to one game over the Kansas City Royals and moved three games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

“This last month has been fun for me,” Samardzija said. “It’s a new situation for me, something I’ve been asking for for a long time. I’ve got in the situation, and I want to take advantage of it. These opportunities aren’t guaranteed, and they don’t come around too often, so you don’t want to waste them.”

Samardzija (5-5) gave up an unearned run in the first inning, snapping his streak of 16 scoreless innings, but he blanked the Angels over the next six frames. He has gone 23 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. Samardzija gave up five hits, struck out three and didn’t walk a batter for the fourth time in his past five starts.

“He’s been terrific, and really emotional,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You get that kind of lift when you play behind him knowing he’s so into it.”

Samardzija received two or fewer runs of support in eight of his first 14 starts after being traded to the A‘s. That includes his previous outing, when he pitched eight shutout innings but got a no-decision Wednesday in a 6-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. This time, the A’s gave him a five-run lead in the first inning.

“He was outstanding,” catcher Geovany Soto said of Samardjiza, who was his teammate in Chicago from 2008-2012. “So awesome to see this guy after a couple years. Just see a young kid with a great arm, to see him mature the way he has in the starter’s role and put everything together is great to see.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Wade LeBlanc, 0-1, 5.24 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-9, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (5-5) gave up one unearned run and five hits over seven innings Monday night in an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Samardzija allowed the unearned run in the first inning, snapping his streak of 16 scoreless innings, but he blanked the Angels over the next six frames. He has thrown 23 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out three, and he didn’t walk a batter for the fourth time in his past five starts. Samardzija threw 103 pitches, 70 of them for strikes.

--SS Jed Lowrie (left foot contusion) was in the starting lineup Monday and went 1-for-4 against the Angels. He was hit by a pitch in the left foot in the first inning Sunday against Philadelphia and left the game after the fourth inning because of pain and swelling. “It’s still bruised and swollen, but under the circumstances, it’s good,” Lowrie said before Monday’s game. Lowrie said he stayed in the game for four innings Saturday, hoping that his foot would feel better. “It never did,” Lowrie said. “It started to actually tighten up on me.” Lowrie left that game and went to the trainer’s room, where he got ice on his injury. “That’s probably why I‘m in the game today,” he said.

--C Derek Norris got a cortisone shot in his injured right shoulder Sunday and returned to the lineup Monday as the designated hitter. He went 1-for-2 and scored a run. According to A’s manager Bob Melvin, Norris was hurt during a play at the plate Saturday against Philadelphia. Norris also was hit in the chin with a wild pitch during that game. He missed Sunday’s series finale against the Phillies.

--C Geovany Soto went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the first inning of Oakland’s 8-4 victory over the Angels. He has an 11-game hitting streak against the Angels, including all four games this season. He is batting .313 for his career against Los Angeles, his best mark against any American League team.

--RHP Jason Hammel rejoined the A’s on Monday after missing the previous three games to be with his wife, Elissa, in Boston for the birth of their daughter, Colby Jane. Hammel missed his start Saturday against Philadelphia but is scheduled to start Thursday at Texas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s aggressive. He’s a shark,” Soto said, using Samardzija’s nickname. “He’s coming at you, he’s coming for some blood. Good or bad, he’s coming after you.” -- C Geovany Soto, on RHP Jeff Samardzija, who pitched the A’s to an 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (left foot) left the Sept. 21 game. He was back in the lineup Sept. 22.

--C Derek Norris (bruised chin, sore right shoulder) was hurt Sept 20 but remained in the game. He did not play Sept. 21, and he received a cortisone shot in his shoulder. He returned as the designated hitter Sept. 22.

--OF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-22. As of Sept. 21, he was still feeling concussion symptoms and hadn’t resumed baseball activities. There was no timetable for his return.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and was not cleared to return. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns