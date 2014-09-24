Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s wasted right-hander Sonny Gray’s career-high, 12-strikeout gem Tuesday night as well as a chance to bolster their position in the American League wild-card playoff race.

Oakland’s bats went silent in a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The A’s fell into a tie with the Kansas City Royals for the top spot in the wild-card race. The A’s (86-71) and Royals (86-71) are three games ahead of the slumping Seattle Mariners (83-74) with five games remaining.

Gray (13-10) allowed two runs, just one of them earned, over seven innings but fell to 1-6 over his past 10 starts. He gave up three hits and three walks. For the 16th time in his 32 starts, Gray received two or fewer runs of support.

“Anytime you get a great pitching performance like that, it’s frustrating to not reward him,” A’s outfielder Sam Fuld said.

Gray fanned eight of the first 11 batters he faced, striking out the side in the first and third innings. He became the first A’s pitcher to strike out 12 in a game since Dan Haren fanned 12 on Aug. 27, 2006, at Texas.

“I just felt good from the beginning,” said Gray, who gave up five runs and eight hits against the Rangers in his previous outing. “I felt good going out there in the first. I had a good mindset. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough today.”

Gray, as usual, threw mid-90s heat, but he mixed in plenty of curveballs and sliders, the latter a pitch he hasn’t used much in the past.

“That was terrific,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Gray’s performance. “He was up for it today. You could see when he came in the dugout there was a look in his eye he was going to get after it.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 5-9, 3.98 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 16-10, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Josh Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double, matching his season high for hits Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. Reddick is batting .583 (7-for-12) on the homestand after going 2-for-21 (.095) on the Athletics’ most recent road trip. He is batting .310 in Oakland and .202 on the road.

--C Geovany Soto went 0-for-3 and grounded into two double plays Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. Soto, who had a total of five RBIs in his previous two games, saw his 10-game hitting streak against the Angels end.

--C Derek Norris (sore right shoulder) started at designated hitter Tuesday night against the Angels for the second straight game but was available to catch if needed. He went 1-for-2. “I could use him today (behind the plate),” manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland’s 2-0 loss. “Last night, not the case.” Barring a setback, Norris will start at catcher Wednesday against the Angels. He was injured Saturday against Philadelphia and had a cortisone injection Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He went out there and threw the ball well and gave us an opportunity to win. ... It was just really frustrating to not get him the win and not get us the win.” -- 1B Stephen Vogt, on RHP Sonny Gray, who struck out 12 Tuesday in the Athletics’ 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (bruised chin, sore right shoulder) was hurt Sept 20 but remained in the game. He did not play Sept. 21, and he received a cortisone shot in his shoulder. He returned as the designated hitter Sept. 22-23. He is scheduled to start at catcher Sept. 24.

--OF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-23. As of Sept. 21, he was still feeling concussion symptoms and hadn’t resumed baseball activities. There was no timetable for his return.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and was not cleared to return. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns