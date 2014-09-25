Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- There’s no magic cure for what has ailed the A’s during their freefall over the past six weeks, but manager Bob Melvin believes his team would snap out of its funk if it could just secure a wild-card playoff berth.

”Once you make it to the playoffs everything changes -- the whole mood, the whole negativity with the way we’ve been playing, trying to find who we are again,“ Melvin said after the A’s lost 5-4 to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. ”All that would go away if you get to the playoffs, I believe. So we’re trying to fight our way there.

“We played some complete games but (have) not strung several in a row together. That’s been a problem for us,” he said. “It wasn’t a problem for us earlier in the year. Right now we’re trying to find that. It’s a difficult period to try to find it because everybody’s pressing a little bit, everybody wants to be the guy. We want to go where we had planned to go, so there’s a little more at stake as far as trying to find who we are again.”

The A’s lost two of three games to the Angels at O.co Coliseum in their final homestand. Their magic number to clinch a wild-card playoff berth fell to two when the Seattle Mariners lost 1-0 to Toronto on Wednesday night.

After spotting the Angels a 5-0 lead, the A’s rallied for four runs in the seventh inning. They had two runners on base when pinch hitter Adam Dunn struck out against reliever Jason Grilli, ending the inning.

“That’s huge,” A’s left-hander Jon Lester said of the rally. “Put a little pressure on them. They thought they had that game in the bag. Kept making them work, kept making them use relievers. That’s huge. That was huge for our offense today, and hopefully we continue that. We had a lot of good at-bats today. Just some balls squared up that didn’t fall. That kind of seems to be the rut that we’re in right now -- guys having great at-bats, squaring balls up, just (hitting them) right at guys.”

Lester (16-11) gave up eight hits and five runs over seven innings, but only three of those runs were earned because the A’s committed three errors.

“He’s been great,” Melvin said of Lester. “Maybe not his best stuff today, but we didn’t really do him any favors early in the game. A lot of our miscues ended up costing us. Can’t do that this time of year, especially when we’re having trouble scoring runs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-72

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 2-6, 4.52 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 10-14, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester (16-11) gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking none Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Angels. The Angels snapped Lester’s three-game winning streak in his final regular-season start. He has pitched a career-high 219 2/3 innings, surpassing his previous high of 213 1/3 set last season.

--RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double, drove in two runs and scored once in a 5-4 loss to the Angels. Reddick hit .563 (9-for-16) during the A’s nine-game homestand, their final one of the season.

--RHP Jason Hammel will return to the rotation Friday and make his 12th start for the A’s in the opener of a four-game road series against the Texas Rangers. Hammel missed his last scheduled start Saturday to be with his wife, Elissa, in Boston for the birth of their daughter, Colby Jane. Hammel has allowed one run or fewer in five of his past eight starts, going 2-2 with a 2.62 ERA. He went 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA in his first four starts with the A’s after being traded by the Chicago Cubs. Since that rough start, Hammel has regained command of his slider and his sinker. “It’s been night and day really,” manager Bob Melvin said. “I think, for the most part, everything down in the zone. When we first got him here he had a tendency to be up with both the slider and the sinker. Being able to mix in his slider in any count, throw it for a strike, expand with it and keep the sinker down has really made big-time adjustments to where he is right now from the first few games we saw him.”

--C Derek Norris started at catcher for the first time since hurting his right shoulder Saturday against Philadelphia during a play at the plate. Norris had a cortisone injection Sunday, missed that day’s game against the Phillies, then was the designated hitter against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday and Tuesday. “He could have caught yesterday, but with the day game today we felt better about giving him the extra day,” manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 5-4 loss. Norris went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Once you make it to the playoffs everything changes -- the whole mood, the whole negativity with the way we’ve been playing, trying to find who we are again. All that would go away if you get to the playoffs, I believe. So we’re trying to fight our way there.” -- Manager Bob Melvin.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (bruised chin, sore right shoulder) was hurt Sept 20 but remained in the game. He did not play Sept. 21, and he received a cortisone shot in his shoulder. He returned as the designated hitter Sept. 22-23 and started at catcher Sept. 24.

--OF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-23. As of Sept. 21, he was still feeling concussion symptoms and hadn’t resumed baseball activities. There was no timetable for his return.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and was not cleared to return. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns