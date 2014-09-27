Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Baseball, like politics, can make strange bedfellows.

“Go, Angels. Never thought I’d say that,” said Oakland right fielder Josh Reddick after the Athletics’ shrunk their magic number to one after a 6-2 victory Friday over Texas. The A’s needed only a Seattle Mariners loss to clinch an American League wild-card berth.

It didn’t happen on Friday. The A’s will have to wait. They can clinch with a victory on Saturday or a Seattle loss.

The AL West Division champions the previous two seasons, the Athletics have a different motivation this season: Adam Dunn. The 14-year veteran is seeking his first trip to the postseason after being acquired last month from the Chicago White Sox.

He played a unique role in Oakland’s bid on Friday.

Looking to spark a stagnant offense, A’s manager Bob Melvin moved Dunn up to No. 2, a spot the slugger hasn’t seen in a starting role since 2008.

It seemed to pay off. Dunn’s two-run double in the third jump-started the run-starved A‘s.

“That was huge,” Melvin said. “He worked the count, got a ball he could handle and drove it into the corner. Everybody in the dugout was pretty excited about it.”

Dunn, who finished 1-for-5 with three strikeouts, entered the game ninth in walks. He also had 22 home runs.

“We want to get him in there as much as we want to get in there,” Reddick said.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-73

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 5-5, 2.92 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 2-0, 1.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (15-9, 3.55) had his best start in a month, snapping six game winless streak by holding the Rangers to two runs (one earned) on four hits over seven innings. He struck out five. Kazmir entered 0-4 with an 8.58 ERA in his previous six starts; opponents were hitting .322 against him. Kazmir was 9-2 with an American League-leading 2.08 ERA over his first 15 starts. Since then, he’s 6-7 with a 5.02 ERA in 17 outings. “Kaz giving us seven was terrific,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “He had a real good mix of pitches, command of the plate on both sides, changeup was good. It was a big outing for him.”

--DH Adam Dunn went 1-for-5 and drove in two runs with a double in the Athletics’ 6-2 victory over Texas on Friday. He’s hitting .217 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 23 games -- including 15 starts at DH -- since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 31. He was moved into the No. 2 hole on Friday in a move designed to spark the run-starved A’s lineup. He ranks ninth in walks but sixth in strikeouts. Twenty of his 22 home runs and 58 of his 64 RBIs have come against right-handed pitchers.

--RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the A’s 6-2 victory over Texas on Friday. Over his last eight games, Reddick is hitting .440 with two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs.

--3B Josh Donaldson broke out of a 1-for-11 stretch with two hits in four at-bats in Oakland’s 6-2 victory over Texas on Friday. Donaldson was attended to by trainers after collapsing to the ground after banging his knee while trying to snare a groundball. He stayed in the game. “I was prepared to get him out of there but didn’t need to,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “He was able to play, but we didn’t want to push it.” Donaldson, with a career-high 97 RBIs, is trying to become the first Athletics player with 100 RBIs since Frank Thomas, who had 114 in 2006.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For us to actually capitalize on a team’s mistakes ... we haven’t done that in a long time, much less continue doing it. We’ve been saying all we have to do is get in and these last two months are forgotten.” -- RF Josh Reddick, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the A’s 6-2 victory over Texas on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-25. He participated in baseball activities Sept. 25, but he is unlikely to play again in the regular season.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and was not cleared to return. He will not return this season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns