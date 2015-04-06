Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

A’s manager Bob Melvin has had an unusually long to-do list during spring training this year while handling a team that was overhauled during a trade-filled offseason.

Incorporate five newcomers into the starting lineup? Check. Third baseman Brett Lawrie, shortstop Marcus Semien, second baseman Ben Zobrist, first baseman Ike Davis and designated hitter Billy Butler are all expected to be in the Opening Night lineup on April 6 when the A’s host Texas. Zobrist, however, will likely be in right field the first few games, filling in for the injured Josh Reddick.

Fill three openings in the rotation? Check. Although the official announcement hasn’t come, right-handers Jesse Hahn and Kendall Graveman -- a pair of offseason trade acquisitions -- and lefty Drew Pomeranz will likely join Sonny Gray and Scott Kazmir in the rotation.

Choose a closer to fill in until left-hander Sean Doolittle recovers from an injury to his pitching shoulder? Check. Right-hander Tyler Clippard, another offseason addition, will fill that role.

Establish some chemistry and confidence going into the season? Check. With Opening Night less than a week away, the A’s owned baseball’s best record in spring training at 19-9 after beating Colorado 11-2 on March 30.

“It’s always nice to win some games,” Melvin said. “I think with a new group, on what we’ve accomplished the last three years, we want them to know that winning is important.”

The A’s made the playoffs each of the past three seasons, averaging 92.7 wins per year.

“Winning puts us in a good spot and gives us some confidence going into the season,” Kazmir said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE TO WATCH: RHP Kendall Graveman was all but unhittable during a dominant spring training, earning a spot in the A’s rotation. Graveman went 3-0 with a 0.42 ERA in his first five starts with 11 strikeouts and just four walks over 21 1/3 innings. Graveman, 24, relies primarily on a nasty sinker and was a ground-ball machine in Arizona. Late last season, he made five relief appearances for Toronto and had a ground out/fly out ratio of 9 to 1. The A’s acquired Graveman from the Blue Jays on Nov. 28 along with 3B Brett Lawrie, LHP Sean Nolin and SS Franklin Barreto for 3B Josh Donaldson.

ON THE RISE: SS Marcus Semien spent his first two major league seasons as a utility infielder for the Chicago White Sox, making 50 appearances at third base, 29 at second and six at shortstop. This year, he’ll open the season as the A’s starting shortstop and will get a chance to establish himself in the major leagues at one position. Semien has good power for a middle infielder -- he hit six home runs and drove in 28 runs in 64 games last year. He hit two home runs and four doubles in his first 19 spring training games for the A‘s. The biggest question is whether Semien can be a solid defensive shortstop, day in and day out, over a full season. He had a strong spring training defensively, but the true test is yet to come.

BACKSLIDING: RF Josh Reddick had 32 home runs, 85 RBIs and 85 runs in 2012, his first season with the A‘s, but he hasn’t come close to matching those numbers the past two years. Assorted injuries limited Reddick to 114 games in 2013 and 109 last season, but injuries alone can’t account for his dramatic slide in home runs. He had just 12 home runs in 2013 and 12 in 2014. Reddick has missed most of spring training with a strained right oblique and will begin the season on the disabled list.

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Coco Crisp underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 4. He could be out six to eight weeks. Crisp, 35, had two bone chips removed from the elbow on April 3 and also underwent a debridement of the back of the elbow to clean up bone spurs, team trainer Nick Paparesta told the San Francisco Chronicle. Crisp will be examined in 10-14 days and a timeline for recovery will be determined. He played 126 games in 2014, hitting .246/.336/.363 with nine homers, 47 RBIs and 19 steals.

--LHP Barry Zito threw one scoreless inning April 4 against the San Francisco Giants in an exhibition game and afterward was told he would be assigned to the Oakland Athletics’ Triple-A team in Nashville. Zito could have become a free agent; instead, he agreed to go pitch his way back to the majors and start with the Sounds. Zito compiled a 4.79 ERA with a 14/5 K/BB ratio in 20 2/3 innings this spring. He had been hoping to win a spot in the Athletics’ starting rotation, but when that wasn’t a possibility, he vied for a bullpen spot. Zito hasn’t been the same since leaving the Athletics after the 2006 season. During the next seven seasons, all with the Giants, Zito posted a 4.62 ERA in 1,139 1/3 innings.

--RHP Tyler Clippard will open the season as Oakland’s closer, filling in for injured RHP Sean Doolittle. The move was expected, but A’s manager Bob Melvin made it official March 27. “I like his mix of pitches, his ability to attack hitters a little differently if he needs to, and he’s got experience,” Melvin said. “Guys who are setup guys, who come in with guys on base, a lot of times are doing the toughest job. And he’s been doing that successfully for quite a while.” Clippard, a two-time National League All-Star, came to the A’s from Washington in an offseason trade for SS Yunel Escobar.

--RHP Ryan Cook, who had been expected to be the A’s right-handed setup man, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on March 24. Cook, a 2012 All-Star, had a 16.88 ERA in five relief appearances over 5 1/3 innings. He gave up 16 hits, 13 runs and 10 earned runs. Cook is healthy, but he struggled mightily with his command and mechanics. Opposing batters made him pay for his mistakes, hitting .533. “The timing of it is to try to get him down there and get it worked out,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We just feel like he needed a break from this. Sometimes something like that can rejuvenate you. ... We expect him to be back here. We really do. He’s too good and too talented not to be pitching for us.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) played catch March 27 for the first time since being shut down in January. Doolittle, who will open the season on the disabled list, said he felt no pain after making 15 throws from 45 feet and 10 from 60 feet.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) will open the season on the disabled list but might miss only five games. Reddick, who was injured on March 6, returned to action on May 29 in a minor league game. He went 0-for-4 but stole a base, scored a run and felt fine physically. Reddick is expected to play for Class-A Stockton on April 9. He’ll be eligible to be activated April 11, when the A’s play Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got as much power as anybody we have on our team.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, on 1B/OF Mark Canha, after the Rule 5 player hit a monster two-run home run March 25 against Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Sonny Gray

2. RHP Jesse Hahn

3. LHP Scott Kazmir

4. RHP Kendall Graveman

5. LHP Drew Pomeranz

The A’s ended last season with a starting rotation of Jon Lester, Jeff Samardzija, Gray, Kazmir and Jason Hammel. Lester and Hammel signed with the Cubs as free agents. The A’s traded Samardzija to the Chicago White Sox. That left Gray and Kazmir as the only returning members of the rotation when spring training began.

Gray, who was named the A’s Opening Night starter, and Kazmir, a 2014 All-Star, will anchor a young but promising rotation that will likely include Hahn, Graveman and Pomeranz.

Hahn went 7-4 with a 3.07 ERA last year as a rookie for San Diego, but he made just 12 starts. Graveman, a rookie, is 3-0 with a 0.42 ERA this spring, but he has never started a regular-season major league game. He made five relief appearances last season for Toronto.

Pomeranz went 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA in 20 appearances, including 10 starts, last season, and he lowered his spring training ERA to 2.04 on March 30, blanking Colorado on two hits for six innings. But he has only 40 career regular-season starts in the big leagues and is 9-18 with a 4.24 ERA overall.

Hahn, Graveman and Pomeranz need to prove they can be solid major league starters over the course of an entire season. For that matter, Kazmir has some questions to answer after fading down the stretch last season.

Right-handers Jarrod Parker and A.J. Griffin, both recovering from Tommy John surgery, could be ready by June to reclaim spots in the rotation. Jesse Chavez, expected to be Oakland’s long reliever, had success in the rotation last year.

It doesn’t appear as if left-hander Barry Zito will make the A’s roster, but he posted a 2.30 ERA in his first five appearances, including one start, and could wind up starting for another major league team. If he isn’t traded and agrees to pitch for Triple-A Nashville, Zito could be first in line for a call-up if another A’s starter falters.

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Jesse Chavez

The A’s pride themselves on having one of baseball’s deepest bullpens, but that depth will be tested severely early in the season and possibly longer. Closer Sean Doolittle spent spring training recovering from a slight tear in his left rotator cuff and will open the season on the disabled list. The A’s bullpen took another blow when right-handed setup man Ryan Cook was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on March 24 after his spring training ERA soared to 16.88.

Clippard, acquired from Washington in an offseason trade, will fill in for Doolittle. A two-time National League All-Star, Clippard went 7-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 75 relief appearances last year as a setup man for the Nationals. Dan Otero, one of manager Bob Melvin’s most versatile and trusted relievers, will take over Cook’s role as Oakland’s right-handed setup man, at least until Cook fixes some glaring problems with his control and mechanics and earns a promotion from Nashville. Otero went 8-2 with a 2.35 ERA in 72 appearances last year, striking out 45 and walking 15. Left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty, who’s tough against both left- and right-handed batters, will see more late-innings work, too.

Alvarez, acquired along with RHP Jesse Hahn from San Diego in the Derek Norris trade, gives the A’s a power arm in their bullpen. Melvin should find a way to take advantage of Alvarez’s mid-to-high 90s fastball. Last year, he had a 1.13 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Padres, striking out nine batters over eight innings. Chavez, still a long shot to earn a spot in the rotation, is expected to be the A’s long reliever.

LINEUP:

1. LF Craig Gentry

2. CF Sam Fuld

3. RF Ben Zobrist

4. DH Billy Butler

5. 1B Ike Davis

6. 3B Brett Lawrie

7. C Stephen Vogt

8. SS Marcus Semien

9. 2B Eric Sogard

The A’s lost a lot of offensive power during the offseason when they traded 3B Josh Donaldson to Toronto, 1B/OF Brandon Moss to Cleveland and C Derek Norris to San Diego, moves that came just months after they sent OF Yoenis Cespedes to Boston. But their revamped lineup has displayed some potential in Arizona.

Through games of March 29, the A’s led the major-leagues with 78 doubles, were tied for 10th in home runs with 25 and ranked seventh in batting average at .277.

Butler, who had just nine home runs last year for Kansas City, is trying to recapture his power stroke of 2012, when he hit 29 homers and drove in 111. Butler has four doubles and four home runs in spring training. He’s tied for the team lead in home runs with 1B/OF Mark Canha, a Rule 5 pickup, and Lawrie, who hit two home runs March 30 against Colorado.

Zobrist raised his average to .347 with a 2-for-3 day against Colorado. He had his sixth double of spring training and three RBIs, giving him 14.

The A’s will be without RF Josh Reddick for at least the first five games of the season. Reddick (strained right oblique) will open the season on the disabled list. The versatile Zobrist, who spent most of spring training at second base, is expected to start in right field on Opening Night against the Texas Rangers on April 6, with Sogard starting at second.

LF Coco Crisp (elbow) also will start the season on the disabled list, likely opening places for both Gentry and Fuld to start.

RESERVES:

INF/OF Mark Canha

C Josh Phegley

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf

OF Billy Burns

Canha, a powerful right-handed hitter, should see significant time at first base against left-handers. He hit .303 with 20 home runs and 82 RBIs last season for Triple-A New Orleans. Canha can also play the corner outfield spots and has experience playing third base.

Phegley is known most for his strong throwing arm and defense, but he has also shown some offensive pop during spring training. Phegley, a right-handed hitter, had seven doubles and two homers through games of March 30. Last year, he hit .274 with 23 home runs in 107 games for Triple-A Charlotte. He’s expected to start most of Oakland’s games against left-handed pitchers, sharing time with returning catcher Stephen Vogt.

Ladendorf is likely to be on the Opening Night roster, taking the spot that opened because of Reddick’s injury, although OF Billy Burns is another possibility. Ladendorf’s ability to play multiple positions in the infield and outfield gives him the edge. He also opened some eyes by hitting .288 with 12 RBIs in his first with five doubles and a home run in his first 23 spring games. Burns countered with a .403 average and a team-high 27 hits in his first 23 games.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might miss only five games before being activated.

--CF Coco Crisp (surgery on right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 4. Crisp will be examined in 10-14 days and a timeline for recovery will be determined, although he is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 4.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 4. Barring a setback, he should be able to return at midseason.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list om April 4.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 4.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.