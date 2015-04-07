Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It wasn’t so much that the Athletics were happy to see the Texas Rangers on Monday night. After all, Oakland lost the season series to the last-place club in the American League West last year.

Simply, the A’s were happy to see anyone other than Felix Hernandez.

The A’s snapped a major-league-record, 10-game losing streak in Opening Day games Monday with an 8-0 trouncing of the Rangers.

They beat right-hander Yovani Gallardo in the process.

No disrespect intended, but Gallardo isn’t exactly King Felix, the Seattle Mariners right-hander who hung five of those 10 consecutive losses on Oakland. The skid was a major league record.

And when it wasn’t Hernandez, it was the likes of Randy Johnson and Daisuke Matsuzaka who also contributed to the Athletics’ season-opening miseries.

The Rangers have a dominant ace of their own, but righty Yu Darvish wasn’t available Monday. He probably is out for the season following Tommy John elbow surgery.

So it was Gallardo. And equally important, it was the Rangers.

Before Monday, the last time the A’s won on Opening Day was in 2004. Their opponent: Texas.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 10-14, 5.18 ERA in 2014) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 7-4, 3.07 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray brought back memories of Bob Feller in his Opening Day start against the Texas Rangers on Monday. Gray came without six outs of throwing the first no-hitter on Opening Day since Feller accomplished the feat in 1940 as a member of the Cleveland Indians. Rangers LF Ryan Rua denied Gray the historic feat, but he couldn’t stop the Athletics ace from running his streak of scoreless innings against Texas to 17. Gray ended up allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three in eight scoreless innings.

--RHP Jesse Hahn began his major league career with seven wins in his first nine starts last season for San Diego. If his last two spring outings are any indication, he could be on the verge of another fast start this season for Oakland. Hahn allowed only one run in his last two exhibition starts over 10 1/3 innings, capping a spring in which he secured himself a spot in the Athletics’ season-opening rotation with a 3.06 ERA. He has never faced the Rangers in his career.

--LF Ben Zobrist hit the second pitch he saw as an Athletic well over the fence in right field Monday night, a two-run homer that propelled Oakland to an 8-0 victory over the Texas Rangers. Acquired in the offseason in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, Zobrist became the first Athletics player to hit a homer in his first at-bat for the club on Opening Day since LF Josh Willingham accomplished the feat in 2011. Zobrist also had a double in his A’s debut. He accomplished the homer-double feat just twice for the Rays last season.

--C Stephen Vogt contributed a three-run home run to the Athletics’ 8-0 romp Monday night over the Texas Rangers on Opening Day. With one swing of the bat, Vogt tied his career-high for RBIs in a game with three. He accomplished the feat three times previously.

--RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-4 against minor league competition in Arizona on Monday before catching a plane to Oakland to participate in Opening Day festivities. Reddick is on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 27, with a strained right oblique and is eligible to be activated Saturday. The A’s have him penciled into the lineup Tuesday through Thursday at Class A Stockton in hopes he can sharpen up for Saturday’s expected activation.

--RHP Jarrod Parker is scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad scrimmage at Class A Stockton on Tuesday. He will be eligible to be activated off the disabled list April 19, but the A’s would be happy to have him back by midseason.

--LHP Sean Doolittle did some long-distance throwing before Monday’s season opener and pronounced himself ready to take the next step in his recovery from a strained left shoulder. The A’s hope to get their closer back in May.

QUOTE TO NOTE:

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He hit in a minor league exhibition game April 6, and he will play for Class A Stockton on a rehab assignment April 7-9. If all goes well, he will be activated April 11.

--CF Coco Crisp (surgery on right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 4. Crisp will be examined in mid-April, and a timeline for recovery will be determined, although he is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He is scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad scrimmage with Class A Stockton on April 7. The Athletics hope to have Parker back in the rotation by midseason.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Sam Fuld

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Billy Burns