Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The A’s opened the season with two of their three starting outfielders -- Coco Crisp and Josh Reddick -- on the disabled list, but Reddick is on track to be activated Saturday when Oakland plays the Seattle Mariners in the second game of a three-game series.

Before Oakland’s 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Reddick hit in a simulated game against right-hander Jarrod Parker, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in March 2014.

Did Reddick hold back?

“Noooo, not at all, no,” the A’s right fielder said. “I don’t want to half-effort something out there, then come back here and turn it right into a 150 percent effort level and risk hurting something. It’s been about a week, a week and a half’s worth of not holding back and letting everything fly.”

Reddick went 1-for-4 in a minor league simulated game Monday in Arizona, and he will play a rehab game Thursday for Class A Stockton at San Bernardino.

“He wasn’t in the field today, but his swings looked good,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “They were aggressive. He’s not having any problems, so I don’t think there’s any doubt he’ll be on track for Saturday.”

Parker continued to make tremendous progress, too, Melvin said. Parker will throw three innings in a simulated game Monday in Arizona at extended spring training.

“He looked like he has the last couple times out,” Melvin said. “If you didn’t know the difference, you’d think he was pitching in a real game.”

Reddick said he flied out three times against Parker.

“He had a lot of movement, curveball, changeup,” Reddick said. “His two-seamer was moving a lot. Good (velocity). He seemed to have great command of everything. It was different to see him back out on the mound. It seems like it’s been four years since we’ve seen him out there. It’s been a while (since) I’ve stood in front of him. He seemed to have a lot of life on everything. He looked fantastic.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 2-3, 4.00 ERA in 2014) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 15-9, 3.55 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Hahn gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings and took the loss Tuesday night in his A’s debut as Oakland fell 3-1 to Texas. Hahn struck out three and walked none. “I thought he threw well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Didn’t walk anybody, was throwing strikes. Just didn’t score him enough runs.”

--3B Brett Lawrie went 0-for-4 and struck out four times Tuesday night in a 3-1 loss to Texas. The four strikeouts tied his single-game high, set last on July 30, 2012, at Seattle as a Toronto Blue Jay. “I thought I went in there with a good approach,” Lawrie said. “Just didn’t attack early, and they ended up getting offspeed ahead early. Just one of those days.”

--CF Sam Fuld went 2-for-4 with a triple against Texas on Tuesday. Fuld has triples in back-to-back games for the second time in his career. He is 4-for-8 in his first two games of the season.

--LHP Scott Kazmir will make his 2015 debut Wednesday against the Rangers. Kazmir, who was an American League All-Star last season and finished 15-9 with a 3.55 ERA, went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in four starts in spring training. He is 9-5 with a 3.32 ERA in 18 career starts against Texas. Last year, he went 3-1 with a 4.22 ERA in four starts against the Rangers.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) hit in a simulated game Tuesday against RHP Jarrod Parker before the A’s faced Texas, and he remains on track to be activated from the disabled list Saturday. Reddick went 1-for-4 in a minor league simulated game Monday in Arizona, and he will play a rehab game Thursday for Class A Stockton at San Bernardino.

--RHP Jarrod Parker continued his comeback from Tommy John surgery, pitching two innings in a simulated game Tuesday before the A’s faced Texas. Parker, who underwent surgery in March 2014, will pitch three innings in a simulated game Monday in Arizona at extended spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Didn’t think it was a bad start. Obviously, not the outcome I wanted. I thought maybe one or two mistake pitches and I don’t think things went my way tonight. Overall, I felt good about it, Just wish we got the win.” -- RHP Jesse Hahn, who gave up three runs in six innings and took the loss Tuesday as Oakland fell 3-1 to Texas.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He hit in a minor league exhibition game April 6, and he played in a simulated game April 7. He will play a rehab game for Class A Stockton on April 9, and he is expected to be activated April 11.

--CF Coco Crisp (surgery on right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 4. Crisp will be examined in mid-April, and a timeline for recovery will be determined, although he is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched two innings in a simulated game April 7, and he will pitch three innings in a simulated game April 13. The Athletics hope to have Parker back in the rotation by midseason.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Sam Fuld

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Billy Burns