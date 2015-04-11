Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rookie Mark Canha didn’t even get off the bench until the A’s third game this season. Now he’s started three straight games, and if he keeps hitting the way he has, he might never come out of the lineup.

Canha hit his first major-league home run Friday night, a two-run shot off right-hander Taijuan Walker in the second inning of a 12-0 victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Canha went 3-for-5, drove in two runs and scored three times, leading Oakland’s 16-hit attack. He raised his average to .500 with seven hits in 14-at bats. He has six RBIs and two doubles to go with his home run.

The seven hits are tied for the most by an Athletic through his first three games since 1914; the six RBIs are tied for the most in that span since 1920.

“I‘m still making mistakes, but it’s part of the game,” Canha said. “They’re paid to get outs, too. I‘m just going out trying to get better every day. The sky’s the limit. I‘m never going to be the type of player that settles for anything and I‘m going to come out just as hungry tomorrow.”

Canha made his first major-league start on Wednesday against the Rangers, playing first base. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs. He nearly had a grand slam and a three-run homer as both doubles hit high off the wall. Then on Thursday, he started in left field against Texas and lined a shot off the wall but settled for a single.

In the second inning against Seattle, Canha crushed a fastball 12 rows deep in the left field seats.

“It’s good to get the first one off your back each season,” said Canha, who started again in left field. “You’re kind of waiting for that first one to come. It was a really good feeling. I squared that one up pretty good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (J.A. Happ, 11-11, 4.22 ERA in 2014) at Athletics (Sonny Gray, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz threw seven shutout innings Friday night in Oakland’s 12-0 victory over Seattle, allowing just two hits, both singles. He struck out six and walked none. Pomeranz, who made his first start of the season, matched his career high for innings pitched in a game. He’s 3-0 with a 0.50 ERA in six appearances, including two starts, against Seattle.

--1B Ike Davis went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs in a 12-0 victory against Seattle on Friday. He also scored twice. Davis had one hit and no RBIs but four walks going into the game. He raised his on-base percentage to .444.

--1B/OF Mark Canha hit his first major-league home run Friday, a two-run shot in the second inning of a 12-0 rout of Seattle. Canha sent RHP Taijuan Walker’s fastball deep into the left-field seats. He went 3-for-5, drove in two runs and scored three times, leading Oakland’s 16-hit attack. He raised his average to .500 with seven hits in 14-at bats. He has six RBIs and two doubles to go with his home run.

--OF Sam Fuld had his third multi-hit game of the season Friday, going 3-for-5 in a 12-0 win against Seattle. Fuld scored twice and drove in a run. He’s batting .412 (7-for-17).

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) initially expected to play just one rehab game for Class A Stockton at San Bernardino and be activated from the disabled list on Saturday, but he played his second straight rehab game Friday night, and he might not be activated until Sunday, in the series finale against Seattle. “He’ll be back soon,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Friday night’s game against Seattle. “Some point in time in this series.” If Reddick makes his season debut on Sunday, he’ll face RHP Felix Hernandez, Seattle’s ace.

--LHP Sean Doolittle made throws from 90 feet, 15 feet longer than his previous session, as the A’s closer continued to make solid progress in his recovery from a strained left rotator cuff. ”I feel great,“ Doolittle said before his session. ”It feels really strong. I‘m starting to have a lot more confidence in it, putting something on it every time I throw. It’s going well. Doolittle missed all of spring training and went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. “Everything went well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Doolittle’s 90-foot throws. “I wasn’t out here for it, but (pitching coach) Curt (Young) said everything went well.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been unbelievable for a number of reasons. One, he’s never played in the big leagues before. And a Rule 5 guy that has to work his way on to the team. His first few games here, pretty special for him. He’s earned his time, no doubt. He’s swinging the bat great for us.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, of 1B/OF Mark Canha’s hot streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4 retroactive to March 27. He hit in a minor league exhibition game April 6, and he played in a simulated game April 7. He played rehab games for Class A Stockton on April 9-10, and he is expected to be activated April 11 or April 12.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (surgery on right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 4. Crisp will be examined in mid-April, and a timeline for recovery will be determined, although he is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched two innings in a simulated game April 7, and he will pitch three innings in a simulated game April 13. The Athletics hope to have Parker back in the rotation by midseason.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Craig Gentry

RF Cody Ross

OF Sam Fuld