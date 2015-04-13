Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The A’s typically lockdown bullpen is making a habit of having meltdowns.

It happened for the second straight game Sunday when the A’s suffered their second straight extra-innings loss to the Seattle Mariners, falling 8-7 in 10 innings.

Closer Tyler Clippard, who’s filling in for the injured Sean Doolittle, gave up a tiebreaking solo homer to Nelson Cruz with two outs in the top of the 10th inning Sunday. In the seventh inning, left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty gave up a three-run blast to pinch hitter Rickie Weeks.

During the A’s 5-4, 11-inning loss to Seattle on Saturday, the usually reliable Dan Otero gave up a three-run homer to Cruz in the eighth inning. Left-handed reliever Fernando Abad took the loss, giving up a run in the 11th.

“We have good guys down there,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of his bullpen. “When you don’t have your closer, everybody is in a different slot. We gave up some runs, but we’re better than that.”

The A’s hope Doolittle can return by late May. For now, he continues to play long toss -- he’s up to 105 feet -- trying to strengthen his strained left rotator cuff.

The A’s are also without hard-throwing right-hander Ryan Cook, a former American League All-Star. His mechanics and results were so bad during spring training that the A’s sent him to Triple-A Nashville.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 0-1, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Hahn had a no-hitter for five innings but lasted just 5 2/3 innings and got a no-decision Sunday in an 8-7, 10-inning loss to Seattle. Hahn allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits in the sixth inning. “I felt great all game,” Hahn said. “That’s probably the best stuff I’ve had. I just needed to control the situation better in the sixth. I try to calm myself before every pitch, but I didn’t do that all the time in the sixth.”

--1B/DH Billy Butler went 3-for-4 with a double and extended his hitting streak to an American League-high seven games Sunday in an 8-7, 10-inning loss to Seattle. He’s a career .334 hitter against the Mariners, his best average against any AL team.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) was activated from the disabled list and made his season debut Sunday against Seattle, batting eighth and starting in right field. Reddick went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI but also made a costly error that led to three unearned runs in the seventh inning of an 8-7, 10-inning loss to the Mariners. Reddick played two rehab games for Class A Stockton before being reinstated. He’ll likely move higher in the order soon, after his strong debut at the plate.

--INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, making room on the 25-man roster for RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique), who was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Ladendorf, a rookie, went 2-for-10 with two RBIs in his first four major-league games. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Ladendorf proved he can hold his own in the big leagues. “He had a great spring for us. He was instrumental in the games he was part of here. He’s versatile. He can play multiple positions. We feel like he’s one of our guys now. He’s just not here right now.”

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist started at second base for the first time this season Sunday against Seattle after starting the first six games in the outfield while RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) was on the disabled list. Reddick was activated Sunday, and Zobrist moved to the position he’s expected to play most often. Changing positions is not a problem for the versatile Zobrist, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He gets himself the work. You don’t even have to prepare him,” Melvin said. “He’s ready for every position. He’s got a career of doing that. Whether it’s in-game stuff, whether it’s starts, he’s always ready.” Zobrist moved to left field in the10th inning of Oakland’s 8-7, 10-inning loss to Seattle.

--C Stephen Vogt went 2-for-5 with a triple and extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday against Seattle. He also had an RBI and scored a run in the A’s 8-7, 11-innng loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have good guys down there. When you don’t have your closer, everybody is in a different slot. We gave up some runs, but we’re better than that.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, of his struggling bullpen.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He hit in a minor league exhibition game April 6, and he played in a simulated game April 7. He played rehab games for Class A Stockton on April 9-10. He was activated April 12 and started in right field.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (surgery on right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 4. Crisp will be examined in mid-April, and a timeline for recovery will be determined, although he is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched two innings in a simulated game April 7, and he will pitch three innings in a simulated game April 13. The Athletics hope to have Parker back in the rotation by midseason.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Craig Gentry

RF Josh Reddick

RF Cody Ross

OF Sam Fuld