Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

HOUSTON -- Considering what the Athletics received from right-hander Kendall Graveman during spring training, the ineffectiveness he showcased during his first career start last Thursday against the Texas Rangers caused for some explanation, both obvious and esoteric.

Graveman, who went 3-1 with a 0.36 ERA in six spring training starts and posted the lowest ERA by a Cactus League qualifier since 2006, allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and one walk over 3 1/3 innings in the Athletics’ 10-1 loss and his Oakland debut. He posted a 3.86 ERA in five relief appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays last season before being shipped to Oakland in the Josh Donaldson trade.

The easiest explanation for his struggles against Texas was nerves. Perhaps as significant was a bug that spread throughout the clubhouse and left Graveman, who will start on Tuesday night against the Astros, a tad weary during his outing.

“I think maybe some,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said when asked if jitters played a role. “We’ve seen him really good and that’s the first time we’ve seen him not so good. You could probably attribute some of it to that. I know he was as sick as you can be and he felt like he wasn’t getting on top of the baseball.”

According to Melvin, roughly half of the Oakland clubhouse was affected in some form or fashion by the virus, including Melvin himself. He estimated that only a couple players were still battling the illness on Monday, one that didn’t pass easily and certainly wreaked some havoc.

“This is the first day in 10 days that I’ve felt like I feel good,” Melvin said. “And it’s been rampant amongst everybody. It was upwards of half the team at one point.”

--LHP Scott Kazmir retired the first nine batters he faced, ultimately limiting the Astros to one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over six innings. He improved to 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA this season and recorded his sixth consecutive quality start against his hometown Astros. Kazmir is 3-0 with a 1.79 ERA over that span.

--DH Billy Butler extended his hitting streak to an American League-leading eight games with his three-run home run off Astros RHP Scott Feldman in the fifth inning. The last Oakland player to begin his Athletics career with an eight-game hitting streak was Alfredo Griffin in 1985. Griffin hit safely in his first nine games from April 9-17.

--2B Ben Zobrist posted his fourth multi-hit game in his eighth start of the season, including recording his fifth double. Zobrist, who finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored, entered the game tied for first in the American League in doubles.

--RHP Jarrod Parker worked three 15-pitch innings in a simulated game Monday in Arizona, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with a strikeout. His fastball averaged 92 mph and ranged from 89-94 mph. Parker is rehabbing following a second Tommy John surgery last spring. He is targeting a June return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was able to hydrate, took his sleeves off in the second and kind of recovered from that. I don’t know if it was his best velocity today, but he definitely has weapons to combat that if it isn’t his best velocity.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, of LHP Scott Kazmir and his heat-related fatigue Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched two innings in a simulated game April 7, and three innings in a simulated game April 13. He is targeting a June return.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. Crisp will be examined in mid-April, and a timeline for his recovery will be determined, although he is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

