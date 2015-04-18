Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Billy Butler was in Oakland Athletics green, not Royals blue, when he received his American League championship ring in pregame ceremonies Friday night.

Butler was the Royals’ first-round pick out of high school in 2004 and played 1,166 games with Kansas City. But when the Royals failed to pick up his $12.5 million option for 2015, making him a free agent, the A’s pounced. They signed Butler to a three-year $30 million contract, which the Royals failed to match.

“I’ll definitely enjoy and savor the moment,” Butler said before the game on receiving the championship ring. “It would have been nice to get it with them on Opening Day. I wish I could have been here. It would have been special to be here to see the pennant raised.”

Butler said he still “texts back and forth” with Royals players.

While the A’s may disagree, he called the extra-inning wild-card victory over Oakland, “the best game I’ve been part of.”

“It was an amazing game to be part of, a definite roller coaster game,” said Butler, who turns 29 Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Hahn, 0-1, 3.09 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-0, 2.31 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Ben Zobrist was back in the A’s lineup Friday, hitting third, after sitting out Wednesday with right heel soreness. Zobrist has started four games in left, four at second base and two in right. He went 0-for-4, dropping his average to .256.

--DH Billy Butler extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single Friday. Butler received a standing ovation in his first at-bat, his first as an opponent at Kauffman Stadium. Someone remarked Butler looked faster in the Athletics’ white shoes. “I promise you I am not moving one ounce better in the white shoes,” Butler said. “I might look like it, but I actually think I‘m slower.” But he likes the white footwear. “I think they look sporty,” he said. Butler did steal second base in the ALDS against the Angels. “I’ve still got a bag in the playoffs,” Butler joked. “They can’t take that away from me.”

--CF Sam Fuld, who has five multiple-hit games, is doing an admirable job filling in as the leadoff hitter with CF Coco Crisp on the disabled list. “Since the season started, he’s been as good as any leadoff guy around,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s probably the best opportunity he’s had to lead off on a consistent basis and he’s running with it. I think he’s pretty excited about being in that role and showing what he can do.” The A’s waved Fuld last April, but reacquired him in a July 31 trade from the Twins for pitcher Tommy Milone. Fuld went 0-for-4 in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium.

--RHP Jesse Hahn, who will be the A’s starting pitcher on Saturday, is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA in his first two starts. In his previous start Sunday, Hahn had a no-decision in the A’s 8-7 10-inning loss to the Mariners. He allowed four runs, three unearned, in 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and walking one. He went 1-2 with a 3.06 ERA in five spring training games. It will be his first time to face the Royals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I pitched against these guys tomorrow, I don’t think I’d really change anything. Everything they hit seemed to sneak through.” -- RHP Sonny Gray, after yielding 11 hits in six innings against Kansas City on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched two innings in a simulated game April 7, and three innings in a simulated game April 13. He is targeting a June return.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. A timeline for his recovery will be determined, although he is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Craig Gentry

RF Josh Reddick

RF Cody Ross

OF Sam Fuld