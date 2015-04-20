Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Jesse Hahn is still penciled in to start against the Angels Thursday when the A’s conclude a 10-game, three-city trip.

That start, however, remains iffy. Hahn left his start Saturday in the sixth inning with a blister on the middle finger on his pitching hand.

Hahn believes he will not need to skip a start or be pushed back because of the blister.

“I‘m glad he thinks that way, but I‘m sure our training staff will have something to say about that,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ll back off on his bullpen a little.”

If Hahn is unable to go Thursday, Melvin indicated right-hander Jesse Chavez, who pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings Saturday for a save against the Royals, would probably replace him.

“There aren’t too many guys that can do what he does,” Melvin said. “To come into the game in that situation and do that is impressive. His focus was so good. When you haven’t thrown a pitch (in the bullpen) and to come in there in front of everybody and do what he did is very impressive. We’ll know a little bit more tomorrow (on Hahn’s blister) and how we’ll be able to prepare Jesse.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Kendall Graveman (1-1, 7.27 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-0, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Ben Zobrist left in the fifth inning with left knee soreness. “I jammed it pretty hard,” Zobrist said. “I didn’t feel I had the range to stay in the game. It didn’t feel right. I’ll have to see how I wake up tomorrow.”

--CF Craig Gentry batted leadoff Sunday, but went hitless in his first three at-bats, striking out twice, before being lifted in the seventh for a pinch hitter. Gentry is 0-for-17, which is his longest hitless streak of his career, to start the season.

--3B Brett Lawrie, who had played in all of the first 13 games, will be rested Monday, manager Bob Melvin said. Melvin said he wants Lawrie, a right-handed hitter, fresh for Tuesday and Wednesday games against Angels LHP Hector Santiago and C.J. Wilson.

--DH Billy Butler walked twice Sunday, but grounded out in his other two at-bats, ending his 12-game hitting streak. Butler’s hitting streak was the longest in the majors and dropped his average to .347.

--RHP Jesse Hahn is still penciled in to start against the Angels Thursday but that start remains iffy. Hahn left his start Saturday in the sixth inning with a blister on the middle finger on his pitching hand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t intentional. Anybody who has a feel for the game knows it wasn’t intentional. I tried to throw a fastball in, knowing he’s quick and I had to get it inside. I just pulled it.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, after hitting Royals CF Lorenzo Cain with a pitch in the first inning Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ben Zobrist (left knee soreness) left in the fifth inning April 19. “I jammed it pretty hard,” Zobrist said. “I didn’t feel I had the range to stay in the game.”

--RHP Jesse Hahn (blister on pitching hand) left his April 18 start. His next start remains iffy. He’s scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 20.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June. He’s expected to throw 20 pitches in a simulated game April 21.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He’s expected to throw 35 pitches in a simulated game April 20. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched two innings in a simulated game April 7, and three innings in a simulated game April 13. He is targeting a June return.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. A timeline for his recovery will be determined, although he is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Craig Gentry

RF Josh Reddick

RF Cody Ross

OF Sam Fuld