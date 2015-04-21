Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The A’s were relieved to learn that results of an MRI exam performed on the left knee of the versatile Ben Zobrist showed no ligament damage. A significant injury to Zobrist, the club’s No. 3 hitter who has started games at second base, left field and right field this season, would have been a big blow.

As it is, the MRI showed frayed cartilage, part of normal wear and tear over time. Zobrist, who hurt the knee Sunday sliding into second base, was scheduled for a cortisone shot late Monday night, meaning he would have to miss at least the next few days.

“He hits in the three spot every day, so we’re losing a significant guy here for a couple days,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Monday’s game against the Angels. “It just means we’ve got less bullets to fire, too, over the course of a game. But over the course of a season that happens.”

Zobrist is hoping to return soon, but would not rule out having arthroscopic surgery if the knee doesn’t get better quickly. He had arthroscopic surgery on the same knee in 2005, but said the injury doesn’t seem as bad this time.

Catcher Stephen Vogt started in the No. 3 spot Monday and filled in admirably, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a big three-run home run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 1-1, 3.00 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 1-1, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz will start Tuesday’s game against the Angels. Pomeranz went seven innings in his first start of the season, but lasted just five innings in his second start and has failed to last more than five innings in 31 of his 42 career starts. He is 1-1 with a 3.24 in four career games (two starts) against the Angels.

--DH Billy Butler had two hits Monday against the Angels and raised his average to .365, hit on-base percentage to .431 and his slugging percentage to .500. Butler’s success will be key for the A’s this season, hitting in the cleanup spot occupied last season mostly by Josh Donaldson.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist has an 18-game hitting streak against the Angels, but likely will not have a chance to extend it during the A’s current four-game series in Anaheim. Zobrist hurt his left knee sliding into second base Sunday in Kansas City. An MRI revealed no ligament damage, but he is expected to miss several days.

--RHP Kendall Graveman lasted just three-plus innings, giving up three runs (two earned), four hits and three walks Monday against the Angels. He has lasted at least four innings in just one of his three starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if you’re expecting anything 0-2. For me, I thought he was going to go up again with the fastball, and fortunately he left it over the middle.” -- C Stephen Vogt, who hit a three-run homer in the A’s 6-3 victory over the Angels Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (frayed cartilage in left knee) had an MRI exam after getting injured April 19. The MRI showed no ligament damage. Zobrist, who was scheduled to have a cortisone shot in the knee April 20, will be out of the lineup at least until April 23.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (blister on middle finger of right hand) left his April 18 start. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 20. He will miss his scheduled start April 23.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched two innings in a simulated game April 7, and three innings in a simulated game April 13. He will begin a minor-league rehab assignment April 23, pitching for Class A Stockton. He is targeting a June return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June. He is expected to throw 20 pitches in a simulated game April 21.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He is expected to throw 35 pitches in a simulated game April 20. He might be able to return in April.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. A timeline for his recovery will be determined, although he is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Craig Gentry

RF Josh Reddick

RF Cody Ross

OF Sam Fuld