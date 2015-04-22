Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- No Oakland A’s players were fined or suspended as a result of the club’s fracas with the Kansas City Royals last weekend, but some players were still not happy.

Royals pitcher Kelvin Herrera was suspended five games and pitcher Yordano Ventura was fined an undisclosed amount, but that won’t make the A’s soon forget -- or forgive -- what happened, according to A’s third baseman Bret Lawrie, who was in the middle of things.

Herrera threw a pitch behind Lawrie, then pointed at his head as he walked off the field after his ejection. Lawrie took issue with the events at the time, and was still perturbed after the penalties were announced Tuesday.

“That was probably the worst baseball series I’ve ever been a part of,” Lawrie said. “That wasn’t baseball.”

Lawrie also blamed the Kansas City fans for the escalation of emotions.

“Shame on their fans for antagonizing everything that went on there,” he said.

The A’s and Royals meet against June 26-28 in Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 1-0, 2.11 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 0-2, 6.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray will start against the Angels on Wednesday. Gray is 5-1 with a 2.08 ERA in eight career starts in April, and is 2-1 with a 2.68 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Angels.

--C Stephen Vogt has stepped into the No. 3 slot in the batting order in the absence of injured INF/OF Ben Zobrist for the past two games. Overall, he has been the club’s most productive hitter, batting .349 with four homers, 12 RBIs and a 1.184 OPS while also handling the pitchers from his catching position, though he got his first start of the season at first base on Tuesday.

--RHP Tyler Clippard pitched a scoreless ninth inning Monday to earn his first save of the season. It also was his first save since 2012, when he had 32 saves for the Washington Nationals. Clippard will get most of the A’s save opportunities until LHP Sean Doolittle can return from a strained shoulder. Doolittle is expected back in May.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk in five innings, getting the loss Tuesday against the Angels. Pomeranz has lost his last two starts after a terrific season debut, in which he held the Mariners scoreless on two hits through seven innings.

--RHP A.J. Griffin, recovering from Tommy John surgery in April of 2014, threw one inning of a simulated game on Tuesday. The A’s are targeting a possible return of Griffin in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t play a clean game, obviously.” -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin after a 14-1 loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (frayed cartilage in left knee) had an MRI exam after getting injured April 19. The MRI showed no ligament damage. Zobrist, who was scheduled to have a cortisone shot in the knee April 20, will be out of the lineup at least until April 23.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (blister on right middle finger) left his April 18 start. He will miss his scheduled start April 23.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched two innings in a simulated game April 7, and three innings in a simulated game April 13. He will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on April 23. He is targeting a June return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June. He threw a simulated inning April 21.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He is expected to throw 35 pitches in a simulated game April 20. He might be able to return in April.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. A timeline for his recovery will be determined, although he is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Craig Gentry

RF Josh Reddick

RF Cody Ross

OF Sam Fuld