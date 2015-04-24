Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Pitchers Chris Bassitt and Arnold Leon switched places on the Oakland A’s major league roster Thursday, Bassitt joining the team and Leon being sent down to Triple-A Nashville.

For Bassitt, it’s a chance to live up to the expectations that the A’s had for him entering spring training, when he was considered for a spot in the starting rotation. But he struggled and didn’t make the Opening Day roster.

He joined the club Thursday after having made the necessary adjustments, and will serve as a long reliever and spot starter. The primary adjustment Bassitt made was pitching from the first-base side of the rubber.

For Leon, it’s been a whirlwind couple of days. He was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday to provide some depth for an overused bullpen, then was sent back to Nashville on Thursday.

Leon, though, did get to make his major league debut Wednesday, pitching the ninth inning of the A’s 9-2 win. And the first batter he faced was Angels center fielder Mike Trout.

“As soon as I realized Trout was coming in, I said, ‘Wow. I‘m going to throw it right down the middle and see how far he’s going to hit it,'” Leon said.

Instead, Trout flied out to shallow center. He also faced Albert Pujols, giving up an infield single. He eventually gave up one run, but closed out the game with a strikeout of Collin Cowgill.

“I was glad we could get him in a game and get him that experience,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Now he knows what it’s like to pitch in the big leagues, and when he’s back, he’ll have that already behind him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 2-0, 0.90 ERA) at A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-0, 1.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir will start against the Astros on Friday. Kazmir is 6-0 with a 1.84 ERA in April the past two seasons, including his two wins this year. Against the Astros, he is 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA in eight career starts.

--RHP Chris Bassitt was called up from Triple-A Nashville and joined the A’s Thursday. Bassitt was 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three games (two starts) for Nashville. He’ll be used as a long reliever or as an emergency starter for Oakland.

--RHP Arnold Leon was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for RHP Chris Bassitt on the major league roster. Leon made his major league debut Wednesday night before his demotion, coming in to pitch in the ninth inning. The first batter he faced was Angels CF Mike Trout, who flied out to shallow center.

--RHP Jesse Chavez gave up only one hit in six innings Thursday in his start against the Angels. The one hit, though, was a two-run homer by RF Kole Calhoun. Chavez was making the start in place of RHP Jesse Hahn, who couldn’t make the start because of blister on his middle finger.

--OF Coco Crisp, recovering from elbow surgery, felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on Wednesday. The A’s are targeting late May for Crisp’s return to the lineup.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (sore left knee) took batting practice, fielded ground balls and ran the bases before Oakland’s game against the Angels on Thursday. He could return to the lineup by the weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We expect a lot out of him, and to give up one hit on a moment’s notice to start, I don’t know how you can ask for much more than that.”-- A’s manager Bob Melvin on RHP Jesse Chavez after a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (frayed cartilage in left knee) was hurt April 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage, and he received a cortisone shot in the knee April 20. He did not play April 20-23, although he took batting practice, fielded ground balls and ran the bases April 23. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (blister on right middle finger) left his April 18 start, and he will miss his scheduled start April 23. He might be able to start April 29.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched two innings in a simulated game April 7, and three innings in a simulated game April 13. He will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on April 23. He is targeting a June return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw a simulated inning April 21. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He is expected to throw a bullpen session April 22 before heading to Triple-A Nashville for a rehab assignment. He might be able to return in early May.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. The A’s are targeting late May for Crisp’s return to the lineup.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Craig Gentry

RF Josh Reddick

RF Cody Ross

OF Sam Fuld