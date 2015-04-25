Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A’s right-hander Jarrod Parker took another huge step Thursday night as he continued his recovery from the second Tommy John surgery of his career.

Parker made his first rehab start of his comeback, pitching 3 2/3 innings for Class A Stockton against Visalia. Parker gave up three runs on three hits, including a home run, in a 3-2 loss, but his arm felt good, and he was all smiles Friday in the A’s clubhouse before Oakland faced the Houston Astros.

“I had a blast,” Parker said. “I gave up a homer, hit a guy, I was smiling. It didn’t matter. I could have gave up seven and had fun, and those guys had fun. That’s what’s important right now.”

Parker said he’s very optimistic after Thursday’s performance.

“I think we’re where we want to be,” Parker said. “There’s no doubt that we’ve put in the week to be happy with where we’re at. Yesterday was the first one, so I‘m just going to enjoy it for a little bit, not try to look too far ahead or be too serious about it.”

Parker, who missed last season, is 25-16 with a 3.73 ERA in 61 career starts for the A‘s. There’s a chance he could return to the rotation in late May, but June might be more realistic.

“It’s all going to depend on how stretched out I can get, how they feel comfort wise taking me deep into games and pitch counts,” Parker said. “Heck, yesterday as my first one. It’s hard not to look ahead. I‘m excited just to work each week to get to the next one. I think the reward is those games at this point.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 1-2, 5.09 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-1, 6.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir pitched seven shutout innings Friday night but got a no-decision in Oakland’s 5-4, 11-inning loss to Houston. Kazmir (2-0) struck out seven, walked three and allowed only five hits, all singles. He lowered his ERA to 0.99.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist returned to the starting lineup Friday night against Houston for the first time since sustaining an injury to his left knee on Sunday at Kansas City and went 0-for-4. Zobrist, who pinch hit on Thursday against the Angels, served as the A’s designated hitter. “I went and ran and slid, took some fly balls and stuff out there,” Zobrist said before the game. “It doesn’t feel super comfortable, but I can do it I guess close to full range. I just don’t know how it’s going to react. It’s kind of like yesterday, see how it is today. After today, we’re just trying to take the natural progression to getting back into the full game.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle pitched to a catcher off flat ground Friday for the first time as he continued his rehabilitation from a left shoulder strain. The A’s closer threw 15 pitches, mixing in fastballs, curves and changeups. He’s scheduled to throw 20 to 25 pitches in another flat-ground session Sunday. If all goes well, his likely next step will be to pitch off a mound. “Very encouraging day for sure,” Doolittle said. While he strengthens his left shoulder, Doolittle is also experimenting with different grips for his changeup, hoping to have a new weapon when he returns. “It’s early, but there have been some encouraging signs,” Doolittle said. “It’s kind of a trial and error process so far, but we’re trying some new grips that I haven’t tried before. I think we have some stuff to build on for sure.”

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) made his first rehab start Thursday night for Class A Stockton, pitching 3 2/3 innings against visiting Visalia. Parker gave up three runs on three hits, including a home run, in a 3-2 loss, but his arm felt good. He expects to make his next start for the Ports on Tuesday against Bakersfield at Stockton. Parker could be activated as early as late May.

--CF Craig Gentry had his first hit of the season Friday night, a third-inning single against Houston that snapped an 0-for-22 streak. Gentry lined a single to right off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel in the A’s 5-4, 11-inning loss. He went 1-for-3 and is batting .040.

--SS Marcus Semien went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer Friday night in Oakland’s 5-4, 11-inning loss to Houston. Semien’s blast was his third of the season and cut Houston’s lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the 11th with no outs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s getting movement. He’s just not harnessing it. He’s not throwing it over the plate.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, after he gave up a tiebreaking, two-run single in the 11th inning of Friday’s loss to the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (frayed cartilage in left knee) was hurt April 19. An MRI exam showed no ligament damage, and he received a cortisone shot in the knee April 20. He did not play April 20-22, although he took batting practice, fielded ground balls and ran the bases April 23. He pinch hit on April 23 and returned to the starting lineup at designated hitter on April 24 and might play in the field April 25.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched two innings in a simulated game April 7, and three innings in a simulated game April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on April 23, pitching 3 2/3 innings. He might return as early as late May.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched to a catcher off flat ground on April 24 for the first time during his rehabilitation, throwing 15 pitches. He’ll have a longer flat-ground session April 26. If all goes well the next step would likely be pitching off a mound. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat on April 24. The A’s are targeting late May for Crisp’s return to the lineup.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (blister on right middle finger) left his April 18 start, and he will miss his scheduled start April 23. He might be able to start April 29.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw a simulated inning April 21. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He is expected to throw a bullpen session April 22 before heading to Triple-A Nashville for a rehab assignment. He might be able to return in early May.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Craig Gentry

RF Josh Reddick

OF Cody Ross

OF Sam Fuld