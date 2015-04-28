Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The A’s made the expected move Sunday morning, optioning struggling rookie right-hander Kendall Graveman to Triple-A Nashville.

Graveman made the A’s rotation after a spectacular spring training, but he went 1-2 with an 8.27 ERA in his first four career major league starts. He allowed six runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings Saturday in a 9-3 loss to Houston.

“I think he’s trying a little too hard, I think he’s putting some pressure on himself,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 7-6 loss to Houston. “For a guy that’s had such a quick road to the big leagues, now he’s going through something he’s never had to go through before. We expect him back. This is just a little bit of respite for him, a break to go down and work on some things without the pressure of dealing with it at the big leagues. He’s shown us how talented he is. He just needs a little break right now.”

An emotional Graveman admitted that he put too much pressure on himself.

“You want to help the team win,” Graveman said. “Sometimes that competitive spirit that drives me, just a little bit too much. That competitive spirit drives me to be somebody I‘m not sometimes and not trust myself. That’s why I‘m going down and continue to find that to bottle up the positive energy, to get some innings in, get some work and be back to help this team.”

Graveman said that when he would “tense up”, his go-to sinker wouldn’t sink.

“I had a good throwing session today, just free and easy,” Graveman said. “It kind of clears the mind. When I do that, that’s when I‘m at my best. I think that’s the biggest thing I want to work on, the mental side of baseball. It is tough. It’s a tough career; it’s tough in the big leagues. You have to have confidence to play here. The people that don‘t, they go find it and come back.”

Veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez, who pitched well in a spot start Thursday against the Angels, will replace Graveman in the rotation. He began last season in the rotation and went 8-7 with a 3.44 ERA in 21 starts before going to the bullpen, where he has spent most of his career.

Chavez said he welcomed a return to the rotation.

“It just gives me a chance to keep everything sharp,” Chavez said. “But at the same time I just want to contribute, whatever it may be, in a meaningful game.”

The A’s recalled right-handed reliever Ryan Cook from Nashville to take Graveman’s spot on the 25-roster and to bolster a struggling bullpen. Cook was sent down during spring training after posting a 16.88 ERA, but he went 2-0 with a 0.0 ERA in 5 2/3 innings at Nashville.

Cook pitched a perfect seventh inning Sunday, using his mid-90s heat to retire second baseman Jose Altuve, right fielder George Springer and shortstop Jed Lowrie in order.

Cook made the American League All-Star team in 2012 and is 13-9 with a 2.60 ERA for his career. He has 197 strikeouts in 190 2/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-12

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 0-2, 5.24 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 2-0, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz lasted only five innings Sunday and got a no-decision in the A’s 7-6 loss to Houston. He gave up five runs, just three of them earned, on six hits, including a two-run homer by CF Jake Marisnick in the fourth inning. Pomeranz struck out four, walked three and had one wild pitch in his third straight rough start.

--3B Brett Lawrie returned to the starting lineup Sunday, one day after getting his first day off of the season, and went 1-for-3 with three RBIs while scoring once. Lawrie is batting just .219 with seven RBIs, two doubles and one home run.

--RHP Kendall Graveman, who struggled in three of his first four career starts, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. “I believe I belong,” Graveman said. “I believe I can pitch here, but it’s a growing process, something you have to go through.” Graveman went 1-2 with an 8.27 ERA. He allowed a .343 opponents batting average, walked nine and struck out seven in 16 1/3 innings.

--RHP Ryan Cook was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Nashville and pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Oakland’s 7-6 loss to Houston. Cook, a 2012 American League All-Star, had a 16.88 ERA in spring training but went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 5 2/3 innings with Nashville. Cook is expected to bolster the back end of Oakland’s struggling bullpen, which is still without injured closer LHP Sean Doolittle. “He just had a tough time in spring training and needed to kind of regroup a little bit and work on some things,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “It’s nice to have him back because we’ve been in a little bit of flux in our bullpen whether it’s without him, Sean Doolittle. We’ve been having to try to search for guys pitching in different roles. And hopefully this is the first step of getting our bullpen back in synch.”

--RHP Jesse Chavez will replace rookie Kendall Graveman in the A’s rotation. Graveman was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. In a spot start Thursday, Chavez gave up two runs on one hit over six innings in a 2-0 loss to the Angels. Last year, he went 8-7 with a 3.44 ERA in 21 starts before returning to the bullpen.

--RHP Jesse Hahn, who missed his scheduled start Thursday because of a blister on his right middle finger, threw a bullpen session Sunday and said he expects to return to the rotation Wednesday against the Angels. “I let it go in the bullpen and it felt fine, so I think I‘m ready to go for my start this week,” Hahn said. The A‘s, however, have yet to announce their starter for Wednesday.

--CF Coco Crisp continues to make strong progress in his recovery from right elbow surgery in April, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Sunday. “He’s progressing pretty nicely,” Melvin said. “I know I‘m getting ahead of myself, but if all goes well we’ll probably see him take some batting practice toward the end of this coming week.” Crisp has been throwing and swinging a bat.

--INF/OF Ryan Roberts signed a minor league contract with the A’s on Sunday and was assigned to Triple-A Nashville. “He was in Arizona when I was there for a little while,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “A guy that’s had a pretty good history of hitting left-handed pitching. He’s versatile. Can play the outfield, can play multiple positions in the infield. I think for us that’s a good pickup to have somebody like that, especially with (INF/OF Tyler) Ladendorf being hurt at this point.” Ladendorf is on the Triple-A disabled list with a sprained left ankle. Roberts is a .243 hitter with 46 home runs and 169 RBIs in 518 major league games with Toronto, Texas, Arizona, Tampa Bay and Boston. He appeared in just eight games for the Red Sox last season, batting .105. Kansas City signed Roberts as a free agent on Nov. 12, 2014, but released him on March 29.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist will undergo surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Zobrist was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. “I‘m disappointed,” said Zobrist, who came to Oakland from Tampa Bay in an offseason trade. “I just didn’t feel like I could be the player that this team needs me to be in the condition I was trying to play in. So I got to get it cleaned up and get back out here as soon as possible.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We did a lot of good things today, but we’re doing just enough to lose games right now. We had another error that cost us. We had some big hits. We had some good plays, we had some good bullpen contributions. We were literally one pitch away today. That’s what it came down to. We were just a little short. It’s been that way for a bit here now.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after the A’s lost their fourth consecutive game Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Hahn (blister on right middle finger) left his April 18 start, and he will miss his scheduled start April 23. He threw a bullpen session April 26 and said he expects to return to the rotation April 29.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched to a catcher off flat ground on April 24 for the first time during his rehabilitation, throwing 15 pitches. He had another flat-ground session April 26. If he responds well to that the next step would likely be pitching off a mound. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat on April 24. He continues to make strong progress in his recovery from right elbow surgery in April, A’s manager Bob Melvin said April 26. Crisp has been throwing and swinging a bat. The A’s are targeting late May for Crisp’s return to the lineup.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He needs surgery and is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on April 23. He might return as early as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw a simulated inning April 21. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville in late April, and he might be able to return in early May.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Ryan Cook

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Sam Fuld

RF Josh Reddick

OF Cody Ross