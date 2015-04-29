Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right fielder Josh Reddick and third baseman Brett Lawrie combined to go 3-for-7 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored Tuesday night for the Oakland A’s in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Not bad for the sixth and seven hitters in the A’s lineup, who powered Oakland to a 6-2 victory.

“If we’re not doing it one night then there’s a bunch of other guys are going to be in the lineup to pick us up,” Lawrie said. “When everybody is firing on all cylinders anything can happen.”

Lawrie hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning when the A’s scored five times and dug their way out of a 2-0 hole.

Reddick had a two-run single in the first, launched a solo home run in the sixth, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and scored twice. He extended his hitting streak to six games and is batting .526 (10-for-19) with six RBIs during that stretch.

“I‘m seeing everything pretty well, not trying to do too much up there,” Reddick said. “Just hit the ball. I’ve always said once the HR and long ball is off my mind then I‘m gonna be set so that’s what happened tonight. I wasn’t trying to hit one and did hit one.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-1, 6.46 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-1, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray improved to 3-0 Tuesday night, giving up two runs on six hits over eight innings in a 6-2 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. Gray gave up two runs in the top of the first then threw seven straight scoreless innings. The A’s scored five runs in the bottom of the first. “It was huge,” Gray said. “It actually gave me a little shot in the arm there. Gave up two in the first and made some pretty good pitches. For us to respond with a five-spot, I knew then that I needed to come back out and put up some zeroes for the guys. That was what we were able to do.”

--3B Brett Lawrie hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night in a 6-2 victory against the Angels. Lawrie has six RBIs over his past two games after having only four in his first 18 games with the A‘s.

--RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBIs and two runs scored Tuesday night in a 6-2 victory against the Angels. Reddick extended his hitting streak to six games. He’s batting .526 during that span (10-for-19) with six RBIs.

--RHP Jesse Hahn, who skipped his previous start because of blister on his right middle finger, will start Wednesday against the Angels. “I threw my bullpen two days ago and I threw every pitch how I usually throw it and I went 100 percent and it held up, it was fine,” Hahn said. Hahn is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery) took swings off a tee Tuesday and expects to start a rehab assignment sometime during the Class A Stockton Ports’ next homestand, May 1-7. Crisp typically needs few if any rehabilitation games before being activated from the disabled list, but he had only a handful of at-bats in spring training this year. “I know I’ll go down there and play,” Crisp said. “After that I don’t know how long it’s going to take for me to get back up here. But that was good news.”

--A’s LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) pitched off a mound Tuesday for the first time since his injury, throwing 21 pitches, all fastballs. The session went “really well,” Doolittle said. “I can honestly say that every time I’ve gone out there for my throwing progression, that day has been the best I’ve felt. I feel like I’ve continued to get stronger and to build up strength I need in my shoulder. I feel really good to have that hurdle, that step under my belt now.” Doolittle said he expects to threw a few more bullpen sessions before throwing to hitters or pitching a simulated game. The step after that would be a rehab assignment with a minor-league team.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist underwent surgery Tuesday to repair torn meniscus in his left knee. He went on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday, six days after injuring his knee while sliding into second base against Kansas City. Zobrist is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jon Dickinson at Presidio Surgical Center in San Francisco. “Everything went great,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Dr. Dickinson said it want as well as we could hope.”

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) made his second rehab start Tuesday for Class A Stockton. He pitched five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits while striking out seven and walking none in a 5-3 victory against Bakersfield.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) returned to Oakland on Tuesday from extended spring training in Arizona and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday so that pitching coach Curt Young and manager Bob Melvin can check first-hand on his progress. ”Make sure the arm slot’s the same, look at the stuff,“ Melvin said. ”It’s nice where we can bring him in here and not have to go on just reports because we’ve seen him quite a bit.“ Griffin threw 25 pitches Monday in a simulated game. ”Everything’s coming along pretty well,“ Griffin said. ”We haven’t had any setbacks. I feel pretty good. Just going out there and taking care of business. Griffin threw fastballs, curves and changeups Monday but no cutters, which put more stress on his elbow.

--LHP Scott Kazmir had his scheduled start pushed back from Thursday against the Angels to Friday against Texas. RHP Jesse Chavez, who moved from the bullpen to the rotation when rookie RHP Kendall Graveman was demoted Sunday to Triple-A Nashville, will start Thursday. Kazmir is 2-5 with a 7.56 ERA for his career against the Angels, one of his former teams. He’s 10-5 with a 3.12 ERA vs. Texas. Last year, Kazmir went 0-2 with a 27.00 ERA against the Angels and 3-1 with a 4.22 ERA against the Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew that the boys were ready to go today. We knew it wasn’t going to stop in the first inning. Even though they did put up a couple, we knew we had a lot of fight in us. That’s the type of team we are. We’re a fighting team, from inning one to inning nine. It was good to open up some support for Sonny (Gray). He did an amazing job out there for us.” -- 3B Brett Lawrie, who hit a three-run homer in the first inning to help Oakland end a four-game losing streak Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Hahn (blister on right middle finger) left his April 18 start, and missed his scheduled start April 23. He threw a bullpen session April 26 and will return to the rotation April 29.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched to a catcher off flat ground on April 24 for the first time during his rehabilitation, throwing 15 pitches. He had another flat-ground session April 26. He threw 21 pitches -- all fastballs -- off a mound April 28. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat on April 24 and hit off a tee April 28. Crisp said he expects to begin a rehab assignment at Class A Stockton at some point during their homestand May 1-7.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25 and underwent surgery April 28. He is expected to be out until late May or early June.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on April 23. He made his second start for Stockton on April 28. He might return as early as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw a simulated inning April 21 and again on April 27 at extended spring training. He will pitch a bullpen session April 29 in Oakland. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville in late April, and he might be able to return in early May.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He might be able to return in April. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Ryan Cook

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Sam Fuld

RF Josh Reddick

OF Cody Ross