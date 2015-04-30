Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist hardly looked like a man recovering from left knee surgery Wednesday as he walked through the Oakland Athletics’ clubhouse without a limp.

Zobrist rode an exercise bike for 20 minutes less than 24 hours after Dr. Jon Dickinson repaired a torn meniscus in his left knee.

“It went smooth,” Zobrist said of the operation. “Obviously, the fact that the knee has reacted really well with very little swelling is a really good sign. (Dickinson) said probably best-case scenario.”

Before he underwent surgery, Zobrist said the typical recovery time is four to six weeks. Now, he hopes to come off the disabled list in four weeks or sooner.

“He’s done very well,” A’s trainer Nick Paparesta said. “The swelling is very minimal today. The incisions look really good, and for the next seven days, we’re just going to focus on keeping (the swelling) down, increasing his range of motion and strength.”

Zobrist was one of Oakland’s key acquisitions during the offseason, coming from Tampa Bay in a trade. The switch hitter was batting third in the lineup and playing second base, left field and right field.

Zobrist said it was a relief to have the surgery behind him.

“That whole week and a few days until I got the surgery, it was hard,” Zobrist said. “I knew that it wasn’t right, but I tried to gut it out. Now, I feel like I‘m on the other side of the hill. Now it’s healthy. It’s a matter of just getting it back to where it needs to be in games again. It feels good.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 1-1, 3.75 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 0-1, 0.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Hahn allowed three runs on four hits over five innings Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss to the Angels. Hahn returned to the rotation after missing his previous scheduled start because of a blister on his right middle finger. Hahn walked one and struck out a season-high six.

--SS Marcus Semien went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored twice Wednesday night in a 6-3 loss to the Angels. Semien raised his batting average to .298. He has played every inning for the A’s this season.

--RF Josh Reddick extended his hitting streak to seven games Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk. He is batting .500 (11-for-22) with seven RBIs during the streak.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery) will take batting practice for the first time during his recovery Friday and Saturday with Class A Stockton. If all goes well, he would begin a rehab assignment with the Ports as early as Sunday. Crisp hit off a tee and took some soft toss Wednesday. He also played catch from 105 feet. “I think throwing is going to be our biggest (hurdle),” A’s trainer Nick Paparesta said. “The throwing seems to be what’s irritated it in spring training as we went along in the process. The hitting wasn’t as much of a problem for him. In the hitting, everything’s been completely fine since he’s come back. He hasn’t had any of those locking up and catching issues he’s had in the past.”

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist rode an exercise bike for 20 minutes Wednesday, one day after undergoing surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee. Zobrist said he had minimal swelling, and he hopes to be sidelined for four weeks at the most.

--INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf, who made the Athletics’ Opening Day roster and played four games before being optioned to Triple-A Nashville, underwent left ankle surgery Tuesday. “Tyler had a really bad ankle injury,” Oakland trainer Nick Paparesta said. “He was rounding the bag at first base, got a little bit wobbly on his right ankle and put all of his weight on his (left) ankle. ... The timetable on that is not going to be days or weeks, it’s going to be more like a few months. It’s going to be a long road for Tyler to get back, but we feel pretty confident following the surgery yesterday that we’ll get him back out there playing again.”

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) played five innings in an extended spring training game Wednesday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week. Freiman has been on the disabled list since April 4.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) expects to make his next rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Nashville at Round Rock. He struck out seven and walked none over five innings Tuesday night in his second rehab start for Class A Stockton. “I think I felt stronger,” Parker said of his second outing. “I finished five (innings) with 71 pitches and felt that it was one of those where I could keep going.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We still have faith in everyone down there. We’re in a rut. We have to turn it around.” -- RHP Ryan Cook, on the Oakland bullpen, after the Athletics’ 6-3 loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Hahn (blister on right middle finger) left his April 18 start, and missed his scheduled start April 23. He threw a bullpen session April 26 and returned to the rotation April 29.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched to a catcher off flat ground on April 24 for the first time during his rehabilitation, throwing 15 pitches. He had another flat-ground session April 26. He threw off a mound April 28. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat April 24 and hit off a tee April 28. Crisp will take batting practice May 1-2 with Class A Stockton and is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Stockton as early as May 3.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28, and he hopes to return by late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28, and he expects to start May 3 for Triple-A Nashville. He might return as soon as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville in late April, and he might be able to return in early May.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18. He played in an extended spring training game April 29 and is expected to begin a rehab assignment the week of May 4-10.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Ryan Cook

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Sam Fuld

RF Josh Reddick

OF Cody Ross