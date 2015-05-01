Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics bullpen has been a strength for years, but that strength has turned into a weakness this season.

Going into Oakland’s series-finale Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the A’s bullpen was 1-7 with a 4.37 ERA and three blown saves in five opportunities. Part of the bullpen’s problem stems from having closer Sean Doolittle on the disabled list with a strained left shoulder. But the problems run deeper than Doolittle’s absence.

A’s manager Bob Melvin acknowledged that his pen is not a team strength at this point, but he hasn’t lost faith.

“It’s not right now but it will be, in my opinion,” Melvin said before the A’s 6-5 loss to the Angels. “Just like when hitters go into slumps it gets contagious at times. I think maybe a little bit too much in the bullpen right now, and guys are maybe trying to do a little too much. We do have some quality guys down there with some track records. We’re just not getting it done at this point, and my feeling is we’ll get a lot better as we go along.”

Melvin has tried different pitchers in different roles in the bullpen, trying to find the best mix.

“I’ve got to find the right recipe,” Melvin said. “I haven’t done it yet. Continue to try to search for that. Certainly getting Doolittle back would help things out and everybody would be back into their roles, but at this point in time with the struggles we’ve had, it’s my job to try to find what the right recipe is down there.”

Right-hander Tyler Clippard moved from his expected role as setup man to closer, filling in for Doolittle. Right-hander Evan Scribner emerged as the setup man and has been one of the bullpen’s best pitchers. He leads A’s relievers in games (10), innings (13.0), ERA (1.38) and strikeouts (14).

Scribner went 3-0 with a 3.54 ERA in 61 relief appearances over the past three seasons for the A‘s, shuttling between the A’s and their former Triple-A city of Sacramento.

What’s gone so right this year? Scribner developed a new pitch late last season, a cutter, to go with his curve and fastball. He’s also out of options, so the A’s can’t send him down to Triple-A unless he clears waivers. He’s spent the entire season with Oakland.

“I think the added pitch is mainly the biggest thing, I’d say,” Scribner said. “A couple other things go into it. Mainly getting an opportunity to stay and play here is huge for me. Knowing that I‘m out of options so they can’t send me back and forth like they have been doing, that helps me out mentally.”

Scribner said he loves his new late-innings role.

“It’s awesome. I love doing the setup role because it’s something I’ve done in the minor leagues a lot is setup and closer later-inning guy,” he said. “I‘m way more comfortable doing that than being a long guy, which is fine too. I’ve been accustomed to that when I come here. I’ve gotten better at doing that too. But I’d rather be helping the team out directly doing this.”

Right-hander Ryan Cook gave up a run on three hits in two innings of work Thursday. Left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty allowed one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-0, 0.99 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-2, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Chavez (0-3) made his second start of the season Thursday against the Angels and his first since replacing rookie RHP Kendall Graveman in the rotation. Chavez allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings in a 6-5 loss to the Angels. He struck out five and walked three. Chavez made a spot start April 23 against the Angels, filling in for RHP Jesse Hahn, who missed his scheduled start because of a blister on his right middle finger. Chavez allowed two runs on one hit -- a two-run homer by RF Kole Calhoun -- in a 2-0 defeat and was charged with the loss.

--INF/OF Mark Canha was in the starting lineup Thursday for the first time since April 24, playing left field against the Angels. He went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer three RBIs. It was Canha’s first appearance since April 25. Canha has been in a batting slump, but he has also been battling an illness. “Some sort of an allergy bronchitis thing that it really sapped his energy on top of it, and there were a couple days where we just weren’t comfortable putting him out on the field, but he feels a lot better now,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Canha hit safely in his first six games, going 11-for-30 (.367) with three strikeouts. In his previous 10 games before Thursday he was 5-for-34 (.147) with 14 strikeouts.

--RF Josh Reddick extended his hitting streak to eight games Thursday, going 2-for-4 and scoring twice in a 6-5 loss to the Angels. He’s batting .500 (13-26) with seven RBIs during his streak.

--LHP Sean Doolittle pitched his second bullpen session Thursday as he continues to recover from a strained left shoulder that landed him on the disabled list. “Twenty-five pitches today, fastball, changeup, felt great,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Doolittle. “He’ll take a couple days off and probably throw another bullpen on Sunday.” The next step for Doolittle would be to face batters, either during batting practice or a simulated game.

--LHP Eury De La Rosa, who was designated for assignment Saturday, was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers. De La Roas made seven relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville, allowing three unearned runs in six innings. The A’s acquired De La Rosa on Dec. 18, 2014, from Arizona for cash.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Awful homestand. We felt like we’d get some momentum, come back here at home and win some games, then we get swept (by Houston) and lose two out of three here. We gotta play better than that, and we gotta do it soon. Now, certainly, the last inning was pretty spirited, and we have a way of coming back and fighting to the end, but still not a win.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, after a loss to Anah.eim on Thursday

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched to a catcher off flat ground on April 24 for the first time during his rehabilitation, throwing 15 pitches. He had another flat-ground session April 26. He threw off a mound April 28 and April 30. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat April 24 and hit off a tee April 28. Crisp will take batting practice May 1-2 with Class A Stockton and is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Stockton as early as May 3.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28, and he hopes to return by late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28, and he expects to start May 3 for Triple-A Nashville. He might return as soon as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on April 30.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18. He played in an extended spring training game April 29 and is expected to begin a rehab assignment the week of May 4-10.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Ryan Cook

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Sam Fuld

RF Josh Reddick

OF Cody Ross