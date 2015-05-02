Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Oakland A’s are glad to see the calendar turn. Oakland finished April with its worst record (9-14) since 2001 and five games below .500 for the first time since 2012.

The slow start has been disappointing on many levels.

”It’s been frustrating, especially the way the spring went,“ right-hander Jesse Chavez told MLB.com. ”At the same time, it’s baseball. You’re going to have high months, you’re going to have down months.

“As long as we minimize the long droughts, we’ll be all right.”

So how bad was April? The .391 winning percentage tied for sixth lowest in Oakland history in the first month of the season.

The A’s have now posted a losing record in three consecutive months after 14 straight months with a winning record. Oakland finished April 6 1/2 games out of first place, matching its second-largest deficit at the end of April since divisional play began in 1969.

The A’s also went 1-5 on their homestand leading into the Texas series, matching the eighth worst homestand in Oakland history. The A’s are 4-9 at home for the season, which matches the worst record after 13 home games in Oakland history (1968, 2000 and 2001).

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 1-2, 4.50 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-0, 0.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season Saturday. He has tossed five innings in each of his last three starts after pitching a career-high-tying seven innings in his first start. He has pitched more than five innings in just 11 of his 44 career starts, including just six with six or more innings. He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in two career appearances, including one start, against Texas, both last year in Oakland.

--OF Josh Reddick is on a nine-game hitting streak (14-for-29), which is matches his career high. He hit .368 in April, which was the best single-month batting average of his career and the sixth best April batting average in Oakland history (minimum 50 plate appearances).

--LHP Scott Kazmir posted a quality start Friday, his fifth in as many outings this season and avoided his first loss of the season after the late comeback. He allowed three earned runs Friday after giving up three earned runs in his first four starts.

--1B Mark Canha hit his third homer of the season Friday and his first road homer of his career. He has hits in each of his three games played against Texas to begin his career at .417 (5-for-12), including two doubles and five RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You probably could’ve heard the sigh when (Brett) Lawrie hit that ball down the line.” - A’s catcher Stephen Vogt, regarding the two-run, eighth-inning double by Brett Lawrie that put the A’s ahead Friday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched to a catcher off flat ground on April 24 for the first time during his rehabilitation, throwing 15 pitches. He had another flat-ground session April 26. He threw off a mound April 28 and April 30. He might be able to return in May.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat April 24 and hit off a tee April 28. Crisp will take batting practice May 1-2 with Class A Stockton and is expected to play rehab games May 3 and 4 before rejoining the A‘s.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28, and he hopes to return by late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28, and he expects to start May 3 for Triple-A Nashville. He might return as soon as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. Barring a setback, he could return as soon as June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He is due to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville in early May.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18. He played in an extended spring training game April 29 and is expected to begin a rehab assignment the week of May 4-10.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Ryan Cook

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Sam Fuld

RF Josh Reddick

OF Cody Ross