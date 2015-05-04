Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Oakland benched struggling designated hitter Billy Butler for Sunday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Butler is mired in the worst slump of his career as he went 0-for-5 Saturday and is in the midst of an 0-for-20 slump. For the season, Butler is batting .260 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

“It’s not like he’s striking out a lot,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s in a little bit of a pull mode, which is typical of someone trying to do too much. We’ll give him a mental day today, but he could be coming off the bench.”

The 0-for-20 slump is the longest of Butler’s career and comes in the midst of a 1-for-31 slide for Butler. Butler also leads the American League as he’s grounded into seven double plays, which is the second-highest mark in the majors.

Butler’s slump comes after a hot start too. He opened the season by hitting .369 in the first 17 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-1, 2.86 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 0-4, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray became the first Oakland pitcher to strike out at least 10, walk at least seven and not allow a run in Sunday’s 7-1 win. “I was just kind of out there trying to making pitches,” Gray said. “I could kind of tell from the beginning that it was one of those days when you’re not going to have your best stuff and it’s going to be a battle all day long. That’s definitely what it was.”

--RHP Chad Smith was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will work out of the bullpen. Smith was 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA in 11 appearances for Nashville. Oakland sent down struggling RHP Ryan Cook to make room for Smith. Cook was the loser in Saturday’s game and had a 10.38 ERA for the A‘s. Smith pitched a scoreless eighth Sunday but allowed two hits, a walk and was charged with the lone Texas run.

--OF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery) played seven innings Sunday in a rehab game for Class A Stockton. Crisp, who attended the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight Saturday, took batting practice with Stockton Friday and Saturday.

--RHP Ryan Cook was sent down to Triple-A Nashville to make room for RHP Chad Smith. Cook was the loser in Saturday’s game and had a 10.38 ERA for the A‘s.

--OF Cody Ross was released by the Athletics. He was designated for assignment before Saturday’s 8-7 loss to Texas. Ross played in eight games for the A‘s, producing an average of .095 and one RBI.

--RHP Sean Doolittle (strained left rotator cuff) threw a bullpen before Sunday’s game. Manager Bob Melvin said the team hasn’t decided yet if Doolittle will need to throw another bullpen before starting to face hitters.

--SS Marcus Semien is leading a potent Oakland running game. Semien leads the A’s with four steals and he’s part of an offense that’s been successful on 14 of 17 steal attempts this year. Semien is a perfect 4-for-4 on steal attempts. Oakland had just one caught stealing before Sunday when Josh Reddick was thrown out on the back end of a double steal and Billy Burns was out after he slid past second base.

--OF Josh Reddick is on a torrid hitting streak at the plate. Not only does Reddick have an 11-game hitting streak going, he’s making the most of his hits. He had two homers and eight RBIs in the three-game series against Texas to raise his season total to 20 RBIs in 19 games played.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just kind of out there trying to making pitches. I could kind of tell from the beginning that it was one of those days when you’re not going to have your best stuff and it’s going to be a battle all day long. That’s definitely what it was.” -- A’s RHP Sonny Gray, who pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings despite walking a career-high seven batters in a 7-1 victory over Texas Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, retroactive to May 1.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched to a catcher off flat ground on April 24 for the first time during his rehabilitation, throwing 15 pitches. He had another flat-ground session April 26. He threw off a mound April 28 and April 30. He threw a bullpen before the May 3 game of 30 pitches. The club hasn’t decided if he will throw another bullpen before facing hitters.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat April 24 and hit off a tee April 28. He took batting practice May 1 and May 2 and was scheduled to play seven innings May 3 in a rehab start for Class A Stockton.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28, and he hopes to return by late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28, and he expects to start May 3 for Triple-A Nashville. He might return as soon as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He will throw a simulated game May 4, in which he’s expected to throw two innings or 30 pitches. The timetable for his return is June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw 25 pitches in a side session May 2 but was slowed by an oblique strain.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18. He played in an extended spring training game April 29 and is expected to begin a rehab assignment the week of May 4-10.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Chad Smith

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Sam Fuld

RF Josh Reddick

OF Billy Burns