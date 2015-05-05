Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- At some point, the streak had to end for Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt.

Vogt, who homered in his final two at-bats Sunday in a 7-1 win against the Texas Rangers, hit his first career grand slam in the first inning Monday against the Minnesota Twins.

“Amazing. Righties, lefties, he’s getting good swings off everybody,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said.

Vogt singled in his next at-bat in the third inning, extending his streak of reaching base to five plate appearances, before grounding out to short in the fifth inning, ending his streak.

It’s been a tremendous start to the season for Vogt. The slam was his seventh homer already this year, leaving him two short of his total from all of last season. His 25 RBIs are 10 short of his 2014 season total.

Both his home run and RBI totals, as well as his .372 batting average lead all catchers in Major League Baseball.

Vogt said the confidence the organization showed him by making him the every-day catcher has allowed him to relax more.

“I just feel good. I have confidence,” Vogt said. “For the first time, when the organization tells you ‘Hey, you’re going to be our catcher on opening day,’ that does a lot for your psyche and your confidence. I’ve just felt like myself all year and I’ve been hot. Things are feeling good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Jesse Chavez, 0-2, 2.55 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 2-1, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Reddick was named the co-American League Player of the Week on Monday. Reddick hit .478 with three homers, 12 RBIs and eight runs scored last week. Reddick singled in the ninth inning, extending his hit streak to 12 games.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty’s MRI revealed no structural damage to his throwing shoulder. O‘Flaherty was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday with a left shoulder strain.

--C Stephen Vogt went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a double. The grand slam, in the first inning Monday, was the first of his career and was his third consecutive at-bat with a homer; he hit one in each of his final two at-bats Sunday against Texas. The five RBIs were a career high.

--LF Mark Canha hit a solo homer in the sixth inning off Twins RHP Phil Hughes on Monday, his fourth of the season. It was Canha’s third home run in the past five games and second on Oakland’s current road trip.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A microcosm of our season at this point. That ball, just not quite enough and we end up one run short.” -- Athletics manager Bob Melvin, on Stephen Vogt’s ninth-inning double Monday night that just missed clearing the right-field fence.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage to his throwing shoulder but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18. He played in an extended spring training game April 29 and was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment May 4.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched to a catcher off flat ground on April 24 for the first time during his rehabilitation, throwing 15 pitches. He had another flat-ground session April 26. He threw off a mound April 28 and April 30. He threw a bullpen before the May 3 game of 30 pitches. The club hasn’t decided if he will throw another bullpen before facing hitters.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat April 24 and hit off a tee April 28. He took batting practice May 1 and May 2 and played seven innings May 3 in a rehab start for Class A Stockton.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28, and he hopes to return by late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28, and he expects to start May 3 for Triple-A Nashville. He might return as soon as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He will throw a simulated game May 4, in which he’s expected to throw two innings or 30 pitches. The timetable for his return is June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw 25 pitches in a side session May 2 but was slowed by an oblique strain.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Chad Smith

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Sam Fuld

RF Josh Reddick

OF Billy Burns