Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Billy Burns is making the most of his latest opportunity to stick in the big leagues.

Burns was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 2 and on Tuesday started his fourth straight game since then. He hit leadoff in all four games and after collecting a pair of singles Tuesday and is now hitting .368.

The 25-year-old switch-hitter made his major league debut last year, accumulating just six plate appearances in two separate stints with the A‘s. But he’s hit the ground running this year, and Oakland manager Bob Melvin likes what he sees.

“I do, very much so, or he wouldn’t be in the lineup again,” Melvin said before Tuesday’s game.

Sam Fuld had been the A’s regular center fielder, and he was hitting .305 as recently as April 24, but a 1-for-29 skid has sent his average tumbling to .216 entering Tuesday’s game. Burns has elite speed -- he stole 51 bases in 91 games at Double-A Midland last year -- and he has filled in nicely during Fuld’s slump.

“Sam has done such a good job for us for a good portion of the season. He’s run into a little bit of a tough time at this point,” Melvin said. “It allows you to give Sam some time off too and run the hot hand, and that’s what we’re doing at this point.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-0, 1.62 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 2-2, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Billy Butler snapped a career-high 0-for-20 streak with a first-inning single on Monday. He then drove in the first run of Tuesday’s game with another first-inning single, and singled again in the fourth inning. “I think he’s right on the verge. Once you see him start taking more pitches and get comfortable getting deep in the count, that’s another sign,” manager Bob Melvin said.

--OF Cody Ross cleared waivers and was released Tuesday. The 12-year veteran had been designated for assignment on May 2. Ross signed with the A’s as a free agent on April 8 after being released by the Diamondbacks, but he went just 2-for-22 in nine games with Oakland.

--OF Josh Reddick’s career-high hitting streak was snapped at 12 games when he went hitless in four at-bats on Tuesday. Reddick is still hitting .444 in his last 13 games and is the reigning American League Co-Player of the Week.

--RHP Tyler Clippard earned the first multi-inning save of his career Tuesday, pitching 1 2/3 innings in Oakland’s 2-1 win over the Twins. A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game he was considering the idea of using Clippard for longer stints out of the bullpen, in part because his closer only had three save opportunities going into Tuesday’s game. He said after the game he wasn’t going to worry about how quickly Clippard might bounce back: “I prefer to just think about the five outs today, and we’ll figure that one out tomorrow.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My whole goal today was to try to go as deep as I can and not use anybody, just give everybody a mental day down there. That’s something we all need and they needed down there, and I know how it is down there.” -- A’s RHP Jesse Chavez, after pitching eight innings in a win Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched to a catcher off flat ground on April 24 for the first time during his rehabilitation, throwing 15 pitches. He had another flat-ground session April 26. He threw off a mound April 28 and April 30. He threw a bullpen before the May 3 game of 30 pitches. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session on May 5. Manager Bob Melvin said that depending on how Doolittle responds, he could face live hitters the next time he throws, most likely this weekend in Seattle.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage to his throwing shoulder but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18. He played in an extended spring training game April 29 and was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment May 4.

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat April 24 and hit off a tee April 28. He took batting practice May 1 and May 2 and played seven innings May 3 in a rehab start for Class A Stockton.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28, and he hopes to return by late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28, and he expects to start May 3 for Triple-A Nashville. He might return as soon as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He will throw a simulated game May 4, in which he’s expected to throw two innings or 30 pitches. The timetable for his return is June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw 25 pitches in a side session May 2 but was slowed by an oblique strain.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Chad Smith

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Sam Fuld

RF Josh Reddick

OF Billy Burns