Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- For a big league manager, it’s never easy to option a player back to Triple-A. That’s especially true when that player has as much big-league experience as Craig Gentry, who was optioned by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday to Triple-A Nashville to make room on the roster for center fielder Coco Crisp.

Crisp, who has missed the entire first month of the regular season as he recovers from elbow surgery, hit leadoff on Wednesday and went 0-for-4.

Gentry lost out in a numbers crunch to outfielder Billy Burns, who has started the season better at the plate. Despite an 0-for-4 night on Wednesday, Burns is hitting .304.

Gentry was hitting .086 in 35 at-bats with just three hits.

“He’s off to a little bit of a slow start,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “We haven’t seen too many lefties. This really does give him an opportunity to go down and get regular at-bats and get back to being comfortable in the box again.”

Of all his appearances this season, Gentry has played start to finish in just five of them and has started in one game since April 27.

A 10th-round pick of the Texas Rangers in the 2006 draft, Gentry is a seven-year veteran who has played in 433 career games, mostly with Texas. He joined the A’s prior to last season and re-signed a one-year deal last winter to remain in Oakland.

“It hurts to be sent down, especially when you’ve been in the big leagues as long as he has,” Melvin said. “But he needs to look at it as something he needs to be productive with. There’s no doubt, he’ll be back here at some point in time.”

RECORD: 12-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 1-2, 4.61 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 1-1, 10.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Brett Lawrie doubled in the second inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, one game shy of his career high. The 10-game streak is the longest active streak in the American League.

--LHP Scott Kazmir allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings, taking his first loss of the season. Kazmir had allowed six runs total over his past five outings combined.

--RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-2 with a fourth-inning double. Reddick is hitting .406 over his last nine games and .431 with eight extra-base hits since April 18.

--OF Coco Crisp was activated from the 15-day disabled list and batted leadoff. He missed the first month of the season while recovering from elbow surgery. He went 0-for-4 on Wednesday.

--OF Craig Gentry was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. He had three hits in 35 at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s very frustrating. There was a great feeling in here yesterday when we won a hard-fought game, one run and then today we have Kaz (LHP Scott Kazmir) going to the mound, and we feel good about it. We just couldn’t put together a good game.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, on his club, which hasn’t won consecutive games since April 13-14.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat April 24 and hit off a tee April 28. He took batting practice May 1-2, then began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 3. He was activated from the disabled list May 6.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. Manager Bob Melvin said that depending on how Doolittle responds, he could face live hitters the next time he throws, most likely the May 8-10 weekend in Seattle.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18. He played in an extended spring training game April 29, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 4.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28, and he hopes to return by late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28, and he expects to start May 3 for Triple-A Nashville. He might return as soon as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He will throw a simulated game May 4, in which he’s expected to throw two innings or 30 pitches. The timetable for his return is June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw 25 pitches in a side session May 2 but was slowed by an oblique strain.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

