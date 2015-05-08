Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Oakland A’s outfielder Coco Crisp found himself on the bench Thursday, one day after making his season debut.

Crisp played Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins in his first game since coming off the disabled list. He went 0-for-4 in his season debut and got the day off Thursday, something manager Bob Melvin said was the plan all along.

“I was going to give him (Thursday) off regardless, but he was running down the line good, made the throws,” Melvin said. “Looked good doing that. He actually swung the bat OK, put the ball on the ground hard.”

Crisp missed the first five weeks of the season after having surgery in early April to remove a bone chip in his right elbow. The 35-year-old veteran, in his sixth season with Oakland, played left field in Wednesday’s season debut. He played mostly center field over the course of his 14-year big league career, but Melvin put 25-year-old Billy Burns in center Wednesday.

Melvin indicated that Burns and Sam Fuld will split time in center field with Crisp remaining in left field.

“I don’t want him to have to go back and forth,” Melvin said of Crisp. “So as we sit here right now, he’s going to play left field.”

Crisp grounded out as a pinch hitter Thursday in the Athletics’ 6-5 loss to the Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 4-0, 1.67 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-3, 8.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Brett Lawrie extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single to left field in the second inning. The 11-game run matches Lawrie’s career high, set back in 2013. He is 16-for-41 (.390) with one homer and 10 RBIs during the current streak.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Nashville, and he joined Oakland’s bullpen. Rodriguez, 30, had a 2.81 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 16 innings of relief for Nashville. He pitched two scoreless innings Thursday and struck out four in his major league season debut. He has previous major league experience with the Astros and the A‘s.

--RHP Chad Smith was designated for assignment Thursday. Smith allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings with Oakland this year. In eight relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville earlier this season, he was 1-1 with two saves and a 2.31 ERA.

--DH Billy Butler went 2-for-4 Thursday against the Twins. In 138 career games against Minnesota, Butler is batting .304 (163-for-537).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We should be better defensively. We have to continue to work to be better defensively because it’s costing us games.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, after his team committed two errors and allowed two unearned runs Thursday in a 6-5 loss to Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Coco Crisp (right elbow surgery in April 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He felt no ill effects after playing catch from about 60 feet on April 22. He swung a bat April 24 and hit off a tee April 28. He took batting practice May 1-2, then began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 3. He was activated May 6.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. Manager Bob Melvin said that depending on how Doolittle responds, he could face live hitters the next time he throws, most likely the May 8-10 weekend in Seattle.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18. He played in an extended spring training game April 29, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 4.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28, and he hopes to return by late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28, and he expects to start May 3 for Triple-A Nashville. He might return as soon as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He will throw a simulated game May 4, in which he’s expected to throw two innings or 30 pitches. The timetable for his return is June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw 25 pitches in a side session May 2 but was slowed by an oblique strain.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld