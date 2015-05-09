Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- No matter what else is going wrong, the A’s can count on Sonny Gray. Especially when he’s pitching at Safeco Field.

Oakland’s ace turned in another solid start at Seattle on Friday night, when he allowed just one earned run over six innings in the A’s 4-3 loss in extra innings. Gray didn’t factor into the decision and actually saw his career ERA at Safeco Field go up -- to 1.07 ERA in five career starts there.

Of course, pitching well in Seattle is just one of the things Gray does well. His performance Friday night left the 25-year-old starter with a 1.65 ERA this season. He added nine more strikeouts Friday to give Gray a team-high 44 on the season -- the third highest in the American League.

Gray’s only hiccup Friday came at the beginning of the second inning, when a leadoff double and Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison’s RBI single put Oakland into a 1-0 hole. The Mariners went on to load the bases on Gray in the third, but he got out of that jam and cruised through the following three innings, leaving the game with a 3-1 lead.

Oakland’s bullpen fell flat again, but that didn’t take away from another solid performance from Gray.

“You definitely don’t want to face him for an entire game,” Seattle’s Morrison said after Gray’s pitch count of 102 forced him out after six innings of Friday’s game. “He’s a great pitcher. That’s probably the nastiest I’ve seen him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-19

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-2, 4.33 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 2-1, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Angel Castro was promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, marking the first time the 32-year-old reliever has made it to the major league. Castro did not get into Friday’s game, although the A’s used five relievers in the 4-3 loss to Seattle.

--OF Alex Hassan was designated for assignment Friday, which could mean the end of his short tenure in the Oakland organization. Hassan has now been DFA six times since last April. Hassan had just one hit in 14 at-bats at Triple-A Nashville after being waived by Texas earlier this season. The A’s had to make a move on their 40-man roster to clear a spot for Friday call-up Angel Castro.

--RHP R.J. Alvarez, who had a 13.00 ERA in 10 appearances this season, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for RHP Angel Castro on Friday. Alvarez was part of the San Diego trade that sent C Derek Norris to the Padres for starter Jesse Hahn.

--RF Josh Reddick hit his third home run of May with a two-run shot in Friday’s fifth inning. The homer gave Oakland a 3-1 lead, and Reddick nearly added another in the eighth but ended up flying out to deep center field. He also had a single stolen away in the 10th inning, thanks to a diving stab by Seattle 2B Robinson Cano.

--3B Brett Lawrie had his career-best 11-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-5 performance Friday night, but it might not be totally dead yet. Lawrie reached base on an infield chopper between first and second base that was ruled an error on Seattle 1B Logan Morrison. It’s conceivable that the play could be ruled a hit, based on where Morrison was when he tried to field the ball.

--RHP Sonny Gray only allowed one earned run in six innings Friday, but his career ERA at Seattle’s Safeco Field actually went up -- to 1.07. Gray, who allowed six hits and struck out nine, did not factor into the decision and remains 3-0 in his career at Seattle and 4-0 overall this season. His 44 strikeouts lead the team and rank third in the American League.

--RHP Evan Scribner had a streak of 10 consecutive scoreless innings heading into Friday nights’ game in Seattle, then he gave up two earned runs while facing just four batters in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss. Scribner relieved starter Sonny Gray and saw a 3-1 lead turn into a 3-3 score.

--RHP Jesse Hahn is coming off a rough outing as he heads into his second start against Seattle this season on Saturday night. Hahn gave up season highs of 10 hits and six earned runs in an 8-7 loss to Minnesota his last time out. He was more effective in his previous start against Seattle, allowing just three hits and one earned run on April 12, but the A’s lost that game 8-7 as well after the Mariners scored three unearned runs on Hahn and did most of their damage against the short-handed Oakland bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t going to let him go to 105 (pitches). He threw 119 last time; six innings was enough, based on the last time. We were comfortable with the pitches today, but I wasn’t going to let him go past 105.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of A’s starter Sonny Gray, who allowed one run and six hits in six innings Friday against the Mariners, throwing 102 pitches.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. Manager Bob Melvin said that depending on how Doolittle responds, he could face live hitters the next time he throws, most likely the May 8-10 weekend in Seattle.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18. He played in an extended spring training game April 29, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 4.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28, and he hopes to return by late May.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28, and he expects to start May 3 for Triple-A Nashville. He might return as soon as late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He will throw a simulated game May 4, in which he’s expected to throw two innings or 30 pitches. The timetable for his return is June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw 25 pitches in a side session May 2 but was slowed by an oblique strain.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Angel Castro

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld