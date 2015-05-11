Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The ongoing saga that is the Oakland bullpen gained another possibility over the weekend, when veteran right-hander Edward Mujica was acquired from the Boston Red Sox. Mujica probably can’t solve all of the A’s relieving woes, but he gives manager Bob Melvin another arm in a bullpen that can’t seem to have enough of them.

Mujica hadn’t officially been added to the 25-man roster by the time Sunday’s game against the Seattle Mariners began, but in the coming days he’s likely to be the 15th player out of the bullpen used by the A’s this season. To put that number in perspective, Oakland had 15 pitchers pitch in relief during the entire 2014 season.

Proving the adage that less is more, the A’s have yet to find the right combination as they wait for veterans like Sean Doolittle and A.J. Griffin to get healthy. Oakland has the highest bullpen ERA in the American League (5.16), while A’s relievers have a league-high nine losses and are tied for the fewest saves in the AL with four.

Mujica, who turned 31 on Sunday, won’t be the cure-all, but at least he’s got some experience. And Melvin believes he might have some of the attributes that can bring a bullpen together.

“From what I understand, he’s a leader in the bullpen, a real stand-up guy in the bullpen,” Melvin said after the trade was consummated Saturday night, “and that’s probably a good thing for us right now.”

Oakland’s bullpen had one of its better outings Sunday, despite a rocky seventh inning that began with back-to-back walks from Fernando Rodriguez in a 4-2 loss to Seattle. Rodriguez eventually left the bases loaded without issuing a hit before Evan Scribner came on to pitch a perfect eighth. It was a rare outing for A’s relievers, who struggled through the first two games of the Seattle series.

The A’s bullpen has been quite an adventure this year, with a first baseman (Ike Davis), a 32-year-old rookie (Angel Castro) and several young arms who should probably be in Triple-A right now trying to fill the roles. Mujica is the latest project, having been designated for assignment by the Red Sox after posting a 4.61 ERA in 11 appearances this season, but at least he brings some experience.

And as the saying goes, it can’t get much worse.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-21

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 3-2, 4.38 ERA) at A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-1, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarrod Parker has a broken bone in his right elbow, tests revealed. Parker is trying to come back from Tommy John surgery and was transferred to the A’s 60-day disabled list. He suffered the latest injury while pitching Friday night for Triple-A Nashville.

--RHP Edward Mujica had not yet been added to the 25-man roster by the time Sunday’s game began. Mujica was acquired from Boston late Saturday night and will have a spot on the 40-man roster available after the A’s transferred RHP Jarrod Parker to the 60-man disabled list. But the A’s will have to make another move to put Mujica on the 25-man roster before he is eligible to make his Oakland debut.

--SS Marcus Semien probably isn’t in too big of a hurry to get out of Seattle. He went 7-for-13 during the series. On Sunday, he extended his hitting streak to three games with a first-inning single and added two more home runs, both of them coming off Seattle ace Felix Hernandez. Semien became the first player since White Sox 2B Gordon Beckham in June 2012 to homer twice off Hernandez in the same game. Semien went 3-for-4 for the game but also committed his team-high eighth error. Semien’s defense lately has been worth a benching, but his bat is too good to sit.

--RHP Jesse Chavez got off to a great start Sunday but began to fray through the second time through Seattle’s order. Chavez gave up five hits and four runs in the fourth and fifth innings, spoiling an otherwise solid outing as he suffered the loss in a 4-3 defeat at Seattle. Chavez pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing all four earned runs and five hits in the fourth and fifth innings, while striking out seven.

--C Stephen Vogt singled in his first at-bat Sunday, marking the sixth time in 10 career at-bats against Seattle ace Felix Hernandez that Vogt had a hit. Vogt ended up going 2-for-3 while Hernandez was on the mound Sunday, giving him a .583 career batting average against the veteran right-hander. He added a solo home run, his eighth homer of the season, off Seattle closer Fernando Rodney in the ninth.

--OF Coco Crisp is still looking for his first hit of the season after striking out in a pinch-hit appearance to end Sunday’s game at Seattle. Crisp, who came off the 15-day disabled list last week, is now 0-for-15 with five strikeouts this season.

--3B Brett Lawrie went 0-for-3 Sunday to close out an 0-for-11 series in Seattle that saw him strike out five times. The struggling Lawrie was lifted for a pinch hitter in Sunday’s ninth inning, marking the second game in a row that the A’s opted to hit for him in a key situation.

--LHP Scott Kazmir is coming off his worst start of the season (7 IP, 6 H, 6 ER in a 13-0 loss at Minnesota) after rolling through the opposition during an incredible April that saw him go 2-0 with an ERA of 0.99. Kazmir is scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Red Sox, a team he has faced more than any other opponent in his career. In 27 career meetings with Boston, Kazmir is 9-8 with a 3.98 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re going to start winning when we get home. We’re a better team than our record. ... It’s a good omen that we are in every game.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, referring to a six-game homestand that begins Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 10. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He suffered another injury while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville.

--1B Nate Freiman (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He was taking batting practice and running as of April 18. He played in an extended spring training game April 29, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 4. He was optioned to Nashville on May 9.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. Manager Bob Melvin said that depending on how Doolittle responds, he could face live hitters the next time he throws, most likely the May 8-10 weekend in Seattle.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28, and he hopes to return by late May.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He will throw a simulated game May 4, in which he’s expected to throw two innings or 30 pitches. The timetable for his return is June.

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw 25 pitches in a side session May 2 but was slowed by an oblique strain.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Angel Castro

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld