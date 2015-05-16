Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s came up with yet another way to lose Friday night, falling 7-6 to the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game series at the O.co Coliseum.

The A’s built a 6-2 lead through six innings then gave up five runs in the top of the seventh. The A’s extended their streak of games with an error to 12 in the seventh when third baseman Brett Lawrie botched a ground ball with one out and none on.

The A’s had another bullpen meltdown, as left-hander Fernando Abad gave up a two-run double to White Sox designated hitter Adam LaRoche and right-hander Evan Scribner served up a two-run double to right fielder Avisail Garcia.

As if that weren’t painful enough for the A‘s, they also blew a chance to pull even or possibly win in the ninth.

Pinch hitter Stephen Vogt walked with two outs and none on. Then left fielder Coco Crisp ripped a double to left center. Third base coach Mike Gallego waved Vogt home then put up a late stop sign. Make that a too-late stop sign. Vogt was caught in a rundown after a flawless relay from center fielder Adam Eaton to shortstop Alexei Ramirez to first baseman Jose Abreu, who threw to third baseman Gordon Beckham. Beckham fired the ball to catcher Geovany Soto, who tagged Vogt, ending the game.

“It was a bad call,” Gallego said. “We wanted him to score and you get caught up in it, and you can’t get caught up in it. As soon as I saw the ball come out of Eaton’s hand, I knew I was a little late in holding him. Vogt couldn’t get back to the base.”

The A’s (13-24) have lost eight of their past nine games and are 1-12 in one-run games.

“We’ve had quite a few of these where it seems like we’re one inch, one foot, one at-bat, one play away from winning some of these,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 1-3, 5.12 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 1-3, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Hahn gave up four runs, but only two of them earned, over 6 1/3 innings, and got a no-decision Friday night in Oakland’s 7-6 loss to the White Sox. He gave up five hits, struck out five and walked two. Hahn faced eight batters in the first inning but held the White Sox to just two runs. “I felt like the first inning I was getting some rust out,” Hahn said. “I started settling in in the second, and I was happy to make it to the seventh.”

--C Stephen Vogt, who entered play Friday with an American League-best 30 RBIs, was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game, both against left-handed starting pitchers. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that the left-handed hitting Vogt was no longer in a platoon with Josh Phegley, a right-handed hitter. Melvin declined to explain why Vogt was out of the lineup against the White Sox. “Usually I explain these things, I‘m pretty amicable about them, but he’s just not in the lineup tonight,” Melvin said before the A’s 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Vogt did catching drills in his full gear before the game and pinch hit in the ninth, so his health did not appear to be an issue.

--2B Eric Sogard went 3-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run Friday in Oakland’s 7-6 loss to the White Sox. He’s batting .378 (14-for-37) over his past nine games.

--C Josh Phegley hit his first home run for the A’s Friday night in a 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox, his former team, which traded him to Oakland in the offseason. Phegley led off the fourth inning by crushing a home run deep into the left-field seats off White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon. He also threw out White Sox CF Adam Eaton in the ninth inning trying to steal second.

--RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run triple Friday night in a 7-6 loss to the White Sox. Reddick scored a run and walked. He’s batting .475 this season at home with 19 hits in 40 at-bats. He’s hitting a team-high .339 overall.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) began a rehab assignment Thursday for Class A Stockton and pitched one inning, striking out two but giving up two solo home runs with two outs. He’ll pitch another inning Sunday for Stockton. “Overall I thought it was a real good day, based on how I felt,” the closer said Friday. “Results-wise, I‘m not happy about the home runs, but this is still a point in the process where you have to be really process oriented and not as much results driven. I was happy with the way that I threw and the way that I felt.”

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and assigned to Triple-A Nashville, where he made three appearances since May 5 on a rehab assignment. Nolin did not pitch in spring training and began the season on the DL as he continued his recovery. The A’s acquired Nolin from Toronto in November as part of a package for 3B Josh Donaldson. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Nolin will be a good option to pitch for the A’s at some point this season, especially after RHP Jarrod Parker’s major setback this month in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist, who underwent surgery April 28 to repair torn meniscus in his left knee, said he expects to run the bases on Saturday or Sunday and, if all goes well, believes he will begin a rehab assignment Monday. “It’s going great,” Zobrist said Friday. “Hitting from both sides of the plate. I’ll take grounds balls like I normally would. I‘m going to go out and do some shuttles and run today. It’s just a progression. They told me this weekend I have to get on the bases before they’ll send me out and so I anticipate that being either tomorrow or Sunday and then Monday probably go out somewhere.” Zobrist said he’ll probably need to play at least five or six rehab games and hopes to be activated when the A’s begin their next home stand on May 25 against Detroit.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game Friday against the White Sox and did not make an appearance off the bench. He came out of the game Monday against Boston. Since then he was limited to a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday vs. the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had quite a few of these where it seems like we’re one inch, one foot, one at-bat, one play away from winning some of these.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, after Friday’s loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery in November 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw 25 pitches in a side session May 2 but was slowed by an oblique strain. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 5. He was activated on May 15 and optioned to Nashville.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) left the May 11 game. He did not play May 12 and pinch-hit May 13. He did not play May 15.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28. He took soft toss in the batting cage, played catch and ran in the outfield May 11. He took batting practice in the cage and on the field May 12 and also took ground balls. He expects to run the bases May 15 or 16 and, if all goes well, begin a rehab assignment as early as May 18. He hopes to be activated as early as May 25.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. He threw 23 pitches in his second simulated game May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 14, throwing one inning, and is scheduled to pitch one inning May 17 for Stockton.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he may need a third Tommy John surgery. Parker will be examined May 18 by Dr. James Andrews.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Angel Castro

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF Max Muncy

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld