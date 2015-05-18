Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- First baseman Ike Davis’ left quadriceps injury turned out to be more severe than the A’s initially thought.

Davis on Sunday was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday, one day after an MRI revealed a Grade 2 strain. The A’s recalled outfielder Craig Gentry from Triple-A Nashville to take Davis’ spot on the 25-man roster.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but it’s going to take a little time,” said Davis, who is batting .282 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 33 games.

Davis was injured in the fourth inning May 11 against Boston while running after hitting a double. He was out of the lineup the past four games and made just one appearance since his injury, pinch hitting against Boston on Wednesday.

“Yeah, it ended up being a little bit more severe,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 7-3 loss to the White Sox. “Running, he’d probably tell you he could run about 70 percent. ... After the MRI showed a little bit of defect in there, the best thing to do is put him on the DL and get him 100 percent.”

With Davis out on the DL, rookies Mark Canha and Max Muncy will share time at first base. Canha is a right-handed hitter and Muncy a left-handed hitter. Muncy started on Sunday and hit his first major-league home run, a two-run blast in the fourth inning off former A’s right-hander Jeff Samardzija.

“We’ll see,” Melvin said. “Both of them can handle it. If I give (third baseman) Brett Lawrie a day off, might need Muncy at third, might need Canha at first. You look at Canha’s numbers against righties, he’s done all right against righties. As we sit here, probably good chance that both of them share time over there but it depends on who’s in the lineup on a particular day at other places too.”

DH/1B Billy Butler is another option, but he has played just one game at first base this season.

Gentry was sent down to Nashville on May 6 after batting .086 with the A‘s. He hit .171 with no extra-base hits in nine games with Nashville. Those numbers at Nashville don’t scream promotion, but Melvin said Gentry is still valuable.

“Always the speed dynamic’s there for him,” Melvin said. “It allows me against lefties to get another righty in there and give (left fielder) Coco (Crisp) a day off from time to time here. He’s been out there a few days in a row. He’s been a guy that’s been part of this. His numbers weren’t great down there, but he can be a contributor for us, definitely.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-26

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 2-3, 4.42 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, major-league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (2-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits in a 7-3 loss Sunday to the White Sox. Kazmir lasted only 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season. He struck out six, walked three and was hurt by three errors, including one of his own.

--1B Max Muncy hit his first career homer run Sunday, a two-run shot in the fourth inning of a 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Muncy sent RHP Jeff Samardzija’s 0-2 fastball over the right-center field fence. “That was a special moment,” Muncy said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t get the win, but it’s something I’ll never forget.”

--SS Marcus Semien committed two errors Sunday in Oakland’s 7-3 loss to the White Sox and has 13 errors for the season. The A’s lead the major leagues with 42 errors and have a streak of 14 games with at least one error. “We just have to play better,” said Semien, who had on fielding and one throwing error Sunday. “Errors are a combination of things. It’s never the same. Not a mental thing.” Despite his troubles in the field, Semien went 2-for-4. Over his past 24 games, he’s batting .357 with 12 multi-hit games.

--CF Billy Burns went 3-for-4 and scored a run Sunday in a 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Burns now has six multi-hit games for the season.

--OF Craig Gentry was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday to take injured 1B Ike Davis’ spot on the 25-man roster. Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday. Gentry was hitting .086 with the A’s before being sent down on May 6. He hit .171 with no extra-base hits in nine games with Nashville.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Thursday. Davis was injured May 11 and was out of the starting lineup the past four games. Davis had an MRI on Saturday that revealed a Grade 2 strain. “After the MRI showed a little bit of defect in there, the best thing to do is put him on the DL and get him 100 percent,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland’s 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) made his second rehab appearance Sunday for Class A Stockton, allowing three hits and two runs in the seventh inning of a 3-1 loss to Modesto. Doolittle had no strikeouts or walks and took the loss. His ERA for the Ports is 18.00.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist ran the bases Sunday for the first time since surgery April 28 to repair torn meniscus in his left knee and will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Class A Stockton. Zobrist ran hard multiple times from home to first, first to third and first to second, sliding a number of times. The A’s are targeting May 25 for his return from the disabled list to the active roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wish I could have been a little more efficient early on and made a couple plays. It would have been a totally different ballgame. We feel like we’re on the verge of making stuff happen. We’re going through a tough stretch right now.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, who allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits while lasting only 4 1/3 innings in Sunday’s loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) left the May 11 game. He did not play May 12 and pinch-hit May 13. He did not play May 15 and 16. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 14.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28. He took soft toss in the batting cage, played catch and ran in the outfield May 11. He took batting practice in the cage and on the field May 12 and also took ground balls. He ran the bases May 17 and will begin a rehab assignment May 19 with Class A Stockton. The A’s have targeted May 25 for his return to the active roster.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. He threw 23 pitches in his second simulated game May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 14, throwing one inning. He threw one inning May 17 for Stockton.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he may need a third Tommy John surgery. Parker will be examined May 18 by Dr. James Andrews.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4. He resumed playing catch May 15.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Angel Castro

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry