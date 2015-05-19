Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- If a bit of cynicism came from Oakland manager Bob Melvin in the aftermath of the Athletics’ 2-1 win over the Astros on Monday night, his sentiments were understandable.

Oakland snapped a four-game skid with the win, but with 10 losses in the previous 11 games, one triumph doesn’t necessarily put an end to the Athletics’ surprising woes, issues that include injuries and poor defense.

“Well, we need a few of them,” Melvin said of the win. “It’s not going to exorcise all the demons, but it certainly gives a night where we can sleep better.”

All the components were there for another evening of frustration. Embattled shortstop Marcus Semien committed his 14th error in the third inning, flubbing what should have been a double-play grounder and forcing left-hander Drew Pomeranz to labor for three additional batters.

Oakland committed an error for a 15th consecutive game, the third-longest streak in franchise history.

Pomeranz departed with shoulder soreness in the fifth inning.

What happens next regarding Pomeranz has yet to be determined, but Oakland has used the disabled list 11 times already this year after using it 13 times in its run to the 2013 American League West title.

The Athletics, who entered the night 1-15 when scoring fewer than four runs, finished 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight baserunners. When third baseman Brett Lawrie dumped an opposite-field single into right field in the sixth inning to score Billy Butler, it gave the Athletics a 2-1 lead but not the security that it would be enough. That it proved to be all Oakland would need represented a smidgen of the good fortune the Athletics have largely lacked.

“It would have been nice to add on a little bit more after that, but the way things have been going for us, it was going to come down to the last inning and one run anyway with the way it worked out,” Melvin said.

Oakland improved to 2-13 in one-run games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 4-1, 1.61 ERA) at Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 1-3, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz departed with left shoulder tightness three pitches into an at-bat by Astros DH Evan Gattis with one out in the fifth inning. Pomeranz allowed two hits but issued five walks while surrendering one run and striking out two. He also hit a batter. Pomeranz said he experienced pain the AC joint, but he doesn’t expect to miss a start.

--RHP Edward Mujica recorded his first win of the season after tossing 1 2/3 hitless innings in relief of LHP Drew Pomeranz. Mujica has not allowed a run in four games with the Athletics covering 4 2/3 innings.

--RHP Tyler Clippard notched his fourth save on the season with a perfect ninth inning. All four of his saves have come on the road this season, his first with Oakland. Clippard has not allowed a run in seven road appearances.

--3B Brett Lawrie recorded the game-winning RBI with an opposite-field single to right field off Astros RHP Will Harris in the sixth inning. Lawrie, who finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout, snapped an 11-game stretch without an RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was huge for the bullpen. It was huge for the team. We made some big defensive plays when we needed to that we haven’t been making. (Edward) Mujica came in there and got us out of a jam. Scribs (Evan Scribner) was lights out tonight, and we won a one-run game. Everything that we hadn’t been doing, we did tonight. We proved to ourselves that we can do it, and that was exactly what we needed.” -- RHP Tyler Clippard, after the Oakland bullpen threw 4 2/3 no-hit innings Monday to help the team end a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (left shoulder tightness) left his May 18 start with the ailment. He doesn’t expect to miss a start.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28. He took soft toss in the batting cage, played catch and ran in the outfield May 11. He took batting practice in the cage and on the field May 12 and also took ground balls. He ran the bases May 17 and will begin a rehab assignment May 19 with Class A Stockton. The A’s are targeting May 25 for his return to the active roster.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. He threw 23 pitches in his second simulated game May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 14, then pitched for Stockton again May 17.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he may need a third Tommy John surgery. Parker will be examined May 18 by Dr. James Andrews.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4. He resumed playing catch May 15.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Angel Castro

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry