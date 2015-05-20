Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Another game, another member of the Athletics sidelined by injury.

One night after losing left-hander Drew Pomeranz to left shoulder tightness, Oakland lost left fielder Coco Crisp to neck tightness. Crisp battled neck injuries last season, and the revelation of a flare up certain qualifies as cause for concern.

“Yes, it is,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said when asked if the problem was similar to last season. “To what degree, we’re not sure. Usually in the morning, it’s a little more sore, but he’s sore now.”

Pomeranz will return to Oakland on Wednesday for additional examination of his left shoulder, which has bothered him more than once this season. Melvin was hesitant to describe the issue as routine, and acknowledged the possibility that Pomeranz could land on the disabled list. Should Crisp do the same, they would represent the 12th and 13th times Oakland has used the DL this season, matching the total the Athletics used the DL in racing to the 2013 American League West title.

In the midst of all the misery -- Oakland lost for the 11th time in 13 games on Tuesday -- was a bit of good news. Right-hander Jarrod Parker underwent successful elbow surgery, correcting a fracture suffered during a rehab start earlier this month. There was concern that Parker suffered a third tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, but that was not the case.

“We’ve heard the ligament’s still intact and it’s a much better result than looking at another Tommy John (surgery),” Melvin said of Parker. “He seems to be in pretty good spirits about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-3, 4.42 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 5-0, 1.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Max Muncy hit his second career home run, a solo shot off Astros RHP Roberto Hernandez in the sixth inning. Muncy added a double and finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs, and is batting .333 (7-for-21) in 11 games this month. Both homers have come in his last three games.

--RHP Sonny Gray had completed five consecutive starts allowing two runs or less before the Astros touched him up for three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He allowed just his second home run on the season, a two-run blast to Astros 1B Chris Carter in the second inning, and saw his ERA swell to 1.92. He entered the game leading the American League in ERA.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz will return to Oakland on Wednesday for additional evaluation of his ailing left shoulder. Pomeranz departed his start on Monday night with shoulder tightness in the middle of an at-bat in the fifth inning. There is a possibility that Pomeranz could land on the disabled list depending upon the results of the examination.

--LF Coco Crisp departed in the fourth inning on Tuesday night with neck tightness. Crisp battled neck woes last season and played just 126 games. He opened this season on the disabled list following right elbow surgery during spring training and wasn’t activated until May 5. Crisp walked and singled in his two plate appearances and is batting .044.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t see how hard he was going into third. If you’re going hard from the very beginning, I guess there’s a chance you could score.” -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin, of 1B Max Muncy, who was thrown out attempting to score from first on a one-out double by 3B Brett Lawrie Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (left shoulder tightness) left his May 18 start. He will return to Oakland on May 20 for additional evaluation. There is a possibility that Pomeranz could land on the disabled list depending upon the results of the examination.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck tightness) departed in the fourth inning May 19. Crisp battled neck woes last season and played just 126 games. He opened this season on the disabled list following right elbow surgery during spring training and wasn’t activated until May 5.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. He threw 23 pitches in his second simulated game May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 14, then pitched for Stockton again May 17. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Midland on May 19.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28. He took soft toss in the batting cage, played catch and ran in the outfield May 11. He took batting practice in the cage and on the field May 12 and also took ground balls. He ran the bases May 17 and began a rehab assignment May 19 with Class A Stockton. The A’s are targeting May 25 for his return to the active roster.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he may need a third Tommy John surgery. Parker will be examined May 18 by Dr. James Andrews.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4. He resumed playing catch May 15.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Angel Castro

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry