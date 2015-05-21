Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- In the midst of a hot streak that propelled his team up the National League West standings, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy was loosely quoted that teams can’t win division titles in April and May, but they can most certainly lose them before the summer begins in earnest.

The Athletics (14-28) lost for the 12th time in 14 games on Wednesday, falling 14 games in the loss column behind the Astros (27-14) with a 6-1 setback at Minute Maid Park. Following three consecutive postseason berths, the Athletics are 14 games under .500 for the first time since the close of the 2011 campaign and are struggling to find their footing with a revamped roster beset by injuries.

“There’s a lot of frustration that builds up when we don’t win and that’s where we are as a team right now,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “We’re going to have to play our way out of it. Last night we come back again and we don’t just die at the end, we’re always putting ourselves in a position but all season long we’ve been coming up short.”

Oakland surrendered three runs in the eighth inning for a second consecutive game. On Tuesday night, they were on the brink of their 14th one-run loss (against just two wins) before the Astros played add-on. In the series finale, the Athletics stranded 10 baserunners and left the door ajar for the Astros to turn a tie game into a runaway down the stretch.

Whether it’s their porous defense, their shaky bullpen or an offense that continually fails to deliver in critical situations, the Athletics are doing the opposite of what made them postseason participants in each of the past three seasons. Their slump is on the brink of being dire.

“Yeah our expectations were definitely higher than they are right now and they still are,” Oakland designated hitter Billy Butler said. “That’s how it is. It still hasn’t changed because of our record right now. It’s still really early but the record’s definitely frustrating.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-28

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 1-3, 2.63 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 2-1, 6.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Hahn recorded his second quality start of the season despite suffering his fourth loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with a season-high six strikeouts over six innings. Hahn allowed a two-run home run to Astros DH Evan Gattis in the sixth inning, just the second homer he has allowed in 44 2/3 innings this season.

--SS Marcus Semien finished 1-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the first inning. The streak represents a career high, and Semien is batting .364 (12-for-33) over that span. He also committed his 16th error in the second inning, most in the majors.

--C Josh Phegley went 1-for-3 with a single in the fourth inning, giving him a season-long three-game hitting streak. He also caught Astros CF Jake Marisnick attempting to steal third base in the third inning and has not caught three of 10 would-be base stealers. His three caught-stealings are his most since 2013 when he recorded 10.

--3B Brett Lawrie recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season when he finished 3-for-4 with a double. He recorded a hit in each game of the series with the Astros, hitting .583 (7-for-12) with two doubles and two RBIs for the series.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz was placed was the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left AC joint on Wednesday. Pomeranz (2-3, 4.19 ERA) left his start in the fifth inning Monday night with shoulder tightness.

--RHP Arnold Leon was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take the roster spot of LHP Drew Pomeranz, who was placed on the disabled list on Wednesday. Leon makes his second trip this year to the A’s bullpen. He pitched one inning in his major league debut, conceding one run, two hits and a walk while striking out one in the ninth inning of Oakland’s 9-2 victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He went toe-to-toe really. It was just one pitch that was down in the zone and (DH Evan) Gattis went down there and got it. Other than that, I thought he was going toe-to-toe with (LHP Dallaas) Keuchel. I thought he pitched great today.” -- Athletics manager Bob Melvin, on RHP Jesse Hahn, who recorded his second quality start of the season despite suffering his fourth loss on Tuesday vs. Houston.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck tightness) left the May 19 game. Crisp battled neck woes last season and played just 126 games. He opened this season on the disabled list following right elbow surgery during spring training and wasn’t activated until May 5.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. He threw 23 pitches in his second simulated game May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 14, then pitched for Stockton again May 17. He moved his rehab to Double-A Midland on May 19.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28. He took soft toss in the batting cage, played catch and ran in the outfield May 11. He took batting practice in the cage and on the field May 12 and also took ground balls. He ran the bases May 17, and he began a rehab assignment May 19 with Class A Stockton. The A’s are targeting May 25 for his return to the active roster.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he may need a third Tommy John surgery. Parker will be examined May 18 by Dr. James Andrews.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4. He resumed playing catch May 15.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Angel Castro

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry