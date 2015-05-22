Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Oakland A’s lost for the seventh time in eight games Thursday to drop to a major-league-worst 14-29, and their struggling bats are a big part of a frustrating tailspin.

“We were really good with runners in scoring position early in the season, and we’re going into a little bit of a drought at the wrong time,” manager Bob Melvin said Oakland’s 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. “The pitching’s starting to get a little bit better, and the offense is not. We haven’t timed things very well this year, as indicative of our record.”

Oakland’s first four wins of the season were dominant -- 8-0, 10-0, 12-0 and 8-1 in the first eight games -- but the A’s scored eight or more runs just twice in 35 games since.

On Thursday, Oakland went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position but couldn’t get any runs on the board.

“We just need to relax,” catcher Stephen Vogt said. “For a while, everybody was just kind of like, ‘Hey, we’ll pull out of this.’ Now it’s like we’ve got to do something to pull out of this, so everybody is trying more. We just need to relax. ... We’re just going through a really rough patch right now.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-29

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-2, 3.08 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 4-4, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edward Mujica is headed to the disabled list after fracturing his right thumb on a hard ground ball hit back to him in the seventh inning Thursday at Tampa Bay. He also sustained a laceration that required stitches. It is unknown whether the injury will require surgery. Mujica retired both of the batters he faced in Oakland’s 3-0 loss to the Rays. He has not allowed a run in 5 1/3 innings with the A’s since he was acquired in a trade with the Red Sox on May 9. Mujica, 31, was 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA in 11 appearances for Boston earlier this season.

--CF Billy Burns led off the game with a triple but couldn’t score in part due to a baserunning error. He left early on a pop fly to center and had to go back, and Oakland didn’t get the ball out of the infield after that. He is still hitting .309 after going 1-for-4.

--RHP Jesse Chavez dropped to 1-4 after giving up three runs in six-plus innings, a solid start unraveling in the seventh when he gave up a solo home run to David DeJesus then a single to Brandon Guyer, who would score after Chavez left the game. Chavez allowed five hits, walked one and struck out six while lasting at least six innings for the fourth consecutive start.

--LF Sam Fuld missed a major opportunity when he grounded out to first with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. Fuld went 0-for-2 to lower his average to .196. He is 2-for-27 (.074) in May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not a good game for us, obviously. Got sloppy at the end, had a chance to get a lead. Jesse (Chavez) pitched well, but (we) never really put any pressure on them.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after the Athletics’ 3-0 los to the Rays on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Coco Crisp (neck tightness) left the May 19 game, and he didn’t play May 20-21. Crisp battled neck woes last season and played just 126 games. He opened this season on the disabled list following right elbow surgery during spring training and wasn’t activated until May 5.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) will be placed on the disabled list May 22. It is unknown whether he will require surgery.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. He threw 23 pitches in his second simulated game May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 14, then pitched for Stockton again May 17. He moved his rehab to Double-A Midland on May 19.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28. He took soft toss in the batting cage, played catch and ran in the outfield May 11. He took batting practice in the cage and on the field May 12 and also took ground balls. He ran the bases May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 19 with Class A Stockton, and he is scheduled to play for Triple-A Nashville on May 22. The A’s are targeting May 25 for his return to the active roster.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he may need a third Tommy John surgery. Parker will be examined May 18 by Dr. James Andrews.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4. He resumed playing catch May 15.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Angel Castro

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry