Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A few days ago, the Oakland Athletics hired former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington to help fix a defense that is the worst in the major leagues. While Washington spent time before Friday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Rays working with some of the players on the A’s roster, he could do nothing to stop the team from adding to their league-worst error total.

The team’s 46th error of the 2015 campaign wasn’t exactly a game-changer, but it did allow Rays third baseman Evan Longoria to give the Rays a 3-1 lead on his three-run homer in the fifth off A’s starter Scott Kazmir. The A’s would go on to lose 5-2 and suffer their fourth consecutive defeat, eight of nine and 14 of 16.

“We don’t have that ‘here we go again’ kind of personality,” said Kazmir, who has not won since April 13. “It’s almost like everyone is in the same boat. We want to just pull our hair out with everything that’s going on. You can look back after a game and point out one or two things that make the difference and for this game, it was that pitch.”

After a leadoff single to left by Rays center fielder Brandon Guyer, the sacrifice bunt attempt by right fielder Steven Souza, Jr. was fielded by Kazmir as the left-hander was running toward first. A’s first baseman Max Muncy, who had originally charged to make the play, backpedalled toward the bag while Kazmir tossed him the ball, only to have Munch drop it while trying to tag Souza.

Four pitches later, Longoria ripped a 1-2 offering from his former teammate into the left-field seats, the fifth career homer by the Rays third baseman against Kazmir.

“I thought his stuff was good again,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It really ended up being one pitch.”

As a result of the unearned run on Longoria’s homer, the A’s now have 29 for the season, which is the most in the majors. In addition, they failed to produce runs when given the opportunity, going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, the second time this season they’ve been held hitless with at least 11 at-bats with runners available to score.

“That’s where we’re struggling right now,” Melvin said. “We’re getting guys on. We’re just not getting big hits and we make an error and it blows up on us.”

The A‘s, who have dropped four straight, eight of nine and 14 of their last 16 games, moved 17 games under .500.

RECORD: 14-30

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-2, 8.27) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 3-1, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Coco Crisp was placed on the 15-day disabled list following Friday’s game. Crisp suffered a neck injury on Tuesday night while trying a diving catch in Oakland’s 6-1 loss in Houston, They added RHP Kendall Graveman, who will start Saturday’s game against the Rays.

--RHP Kendall Graveman was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday’s contest. After beginning the season on the Opening Day roster, he was optioned to Nashville after going 1-2 with an 8.27 ERA in four starts with the big league club.

--C Stephen Vogt, who entered Friday’s game mired in a 7-for-40 slump, was 2-for-4 Friday night, including his 10th home run of the season. Vogt, who entered the contest ranked second in the American League in slugging percentage, has six homers in May.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (ankle) was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--INF Andy Parrino made his 2015 debut after he was selected from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day. Parrino, who had a .152 batting average in 21 games last season with the A‘s, started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts as the No. 9 hitter in the lineup.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) was placed on the disabled list May 22. It is unknown whether he will require surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Personally, I don’t think we have that ‘here we go again’ mentality. I feel like we’re out there positive, thinking about the next play, thinking about the next at-bat and just going out there and fighting.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, as the A’s lost their fourth straight game Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Coco Crisp (neck tightness) left the May 19 game, and he didn’t play May 20-21. Crisp battled neck woes last season and played just 126 games. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 22.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. He threw 23 pitches in his second simulated game May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 14, then pitched for Stockton again May 17. He moved his rehab to Double-A Midland on May 19. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville May 22.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28. He took soft toss in the batting cage, played catch and ran in the outfield May 11. He took batting practice in the cage and on the field May 12 and also took ground balls. He ran the bases May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 19 with Class A Stockton, and he is scheduled to play for Triple-A Nashville on May 22. The A’s are targeting May 25 for his return to the active roster.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he may need a third Tommy John surgery. Parker will be examined May 18 by Dr. James Andrews.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4. He resumed playing catch May 15.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

