Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Oakland Athletics outfielder Billy Burns had not hit a home run in the majors before Sunday afternoon, and he had just two in 406 minor-league games, so he was as surprised as anyone when he took the first pitch Sunday for a solo home run to spark Oakland’s 7-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I was kind of shocked, honestly,” said Burns, who added two singles and scored three times, raising his season average to .309. “I never really do that in BP or anything. The ball just took off a little bit off the bat, right on the barrel, I guess.”

Burns’ home run was the first of three Sunday, with first baseman Mark Canha hitting a three-run shot and outfielder Josh Reddick adding a solo shot. Manager Bob Melvin was pleased by the progress Burns has shown.

“He continues to work on what he needs to do, and he works on it at the big-league level, which is difficult,” Melvin said. “He has been really consistent as far as his at-bats.”

Burns is the first A’s player to get his first career home run as a leadoff home run since Rickey Henderson did so in 1979. It also was Oakland’s first home run to lead off a game since Coco Crisp did so in August 2014.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-2, 4.05 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-4, 4.43 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Canha went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, his sixth of the season and the big blow in Sunday’s 7-2 win for the A‘s. Canha is still hitting just .229, but he has provided power in the bottom third of the batting order.

--C Stephen Vogt did not have a hit Sunday, but still managed two RBIs on a pair of sacrifice flies and reached base on a pair of walks. He is up to 33 RBIs in the first 46 games of the season.

--RHP Sonny Gray left Sunday’s game with an ankle contusion, but should be OK. He threw five shutout innings and scattering four hits in improving to 5-2 on the season.

--RHP Dan Otero came through with two key innings of relief after Gray was injured on Sunday, holding the Rays scoreless despite giving up three hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels OK. Not great, but I don’t think it’ll be something ... probably just a couple of days of treatment. More than likely, should be ready to go (for his next start).” - RHP Sonny Gray, regarding the ankle contusion he got on Sunday after pitching five scoreless innings.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sonny Gray (ankle contusion) left the May 24 game after taking a comebacker off his leg in the fourth inning. He said he doesn’t think he’ll need more than a few days of treatment and expects to make his next start.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck tightness) left the May 19 game, and he didn’t play May 20-21. Crisp battled neck woes last season and played just 126 games. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) was placed on the disabled list May 22. It is unknown whether he will require surgery.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. He threw 23 pitches in his second simulated game May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 14, then pitched for Stockton again May 17. He moved his rehab to Double-A Midland on May 19. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville May 22.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He is expected to play catch May 25.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28. He took soft toss in the batting cage, played catch and ran in the outfield May 11. He took batting practice in the cage and on the field May 12 and also took ground balls. He ran the bases May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 19 with Class A Stockton, and he is scheduled to play for Triple-A Nashville on May 22. The A’s are targeting May 25 for his return to the active roster.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He pitched simulated games April 7 and April 13. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he may need a third Tommy John surgery. Parker will be examined May 18 by Dr. James Andrews.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but he was shut down indefinitely as of May 4. He resumed playing catch May 15.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen May 25.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Angel Castro

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Sam Fuld

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Craig Gentry