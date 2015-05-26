Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics’ beleaguered and injury-ravaged bullpen gets one of its staples back Tuesday when left-hander Sean Doolittle is expected to come off the 15-day disabled list.

Doolittle, sidelined all season due to a strained left shoulder, received the go-ahead to return, which is a relief to manager Bob Melvin.

“Just having his presence there, what he can offer to us -- whether it’s earlier in the game, maybe against some lefties -- it will be nice,” Melvin said.

The A’s have been ravaged with injuries this season, as 10 players were listed on the DL as of Memorial Day.

While Melvin said Doolittle would not be rushed into his former role, the manager said the goal is to eventually get the hard-throwing lefty back to closing games for the Athletics.

“Maybe we can work him into the closer’s role, and if that happens, move (Tyler) Clippard back a little bit, and (Evan) Scribner, who has been pitching well for us,” Melvin said. “When we get into the seventh inning with a lead, we’ll probably have a much better chance.”

Melvin didn’t need any of his relievers Monday, as Jesse Hahn threw a four-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 3-1, 3.32 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 1-4, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist was activated off of the disabled list Monday, but he did not play in the Memorial Day victory over Detroit. Manager Bob Melvin said he was available off the bench, and he expects Zobrist to start Tuesday. “It’s always nice to have a guy back who you feel is very impactful for your team, and obviously we made that trade for a reason, so it’s good to have him back,” Melvin said.

--OF Craig Gentry was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, clearing a roster spot for the return of INF/OF Ben Zobrist from the disabled list. Gentry was 3-for-38 (.079) with two RBIs in 17 games for Oakland this season.

--3B Brett Lawrie was given a third straight day off by manager Bob Melvin after complaining of a sore back when the team was in Tampa Bay over the weekend. “Any time a guy says he’s ‘pretty good,’ you’re probably better suited to give him one more day,” Melvin said of his conversation with Lawrie.

--RHP Jesse Hahn pitched his first career complete game and registered a shutout to boot during a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Hahn scattered four singles, struck out five, walked one and threw 76 of his 112 pitches for strikes.

--3B Max Muncy stroked an RBI double in the sixth inning of Oakland’s 4-0 win over the Tigers on May 25. Six of his 10 hits for the season are for extra bases.

--RHP Jesse Chavez will try to reverse poor recent fortunes when he opposes Detroit on Tuesday. Chavez is 0-3 with a 9.90 ERA against the Tigers, who have hit .404 against him in nine career appearances, including two starts. Chavez is 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA and a .250 opponents’ batting average over his past two starts.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) threw a bullpen session Monday. Manager Bob Melvin expects O‘Flaherty next to begin a rehabilitation assignment.

--RHP A.J. Griffin, whose rehab was slowed earlier this month due to pain in his right shoulder, threw a bullpen session Monday. He said he felt he was getting closer to throwing in a simulated game. Griffin is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He realizes now when he has good stuff, he just needs to throw it over the plate, and that allows him to get deep in games.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on RHP Jesse Hahn, who threw his first career complete game and shutout Monday in a 4-0 win over Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 25. He underwent surgery April 28. He took soft toss in the batting cage, played catch and ran in the outfield May 11. He took batting practice in the cage and on the field May 12 and also took ground balls. He ran the bases May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 19 with Class A Stockton, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on May 22. He was activated May 25.

--3B Brett Lawrie (sore back) did not play May 23-25. He is day-to-day.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. It was unknown whether he would require surgery.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4. He threw long distances off a flat surface April 6 and April 10. He pitched off flat ground to a catcher April 24 and April 26. He threw off a mound April 28, April 30, May 3 and May 5. He threw 23 pitches in his second simulated game May 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 14, then pitched for Stockton again May 17. He moved his rehab to Double-A Midland on May 19 and then to Triple-A Nashville May 22. He will be activated May 26.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He is expected to play catch May 25.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He resumed playing catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and his next step might be a rehab assignment.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and his next step might be a simulated game.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Angel Castro

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld