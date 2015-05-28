Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Nine players are on the Oakland Athletics’ disabled list. That number could soon grow to 10.

Left-hander Scott Kazmir was forced out of Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers after three innings because of tightness in his left shoulder. Kazmir didn’t allow any hits, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said he knew the pitcher was hurting. The question now is whether Kazmir will need to go on the DL.

”I don’t know,“ Melvin said after Oakland’s 3-2 loss. ”He probably felt like he could continue to pitch, but it didn’t make any sense to. He’s getting an MRI right now as we speak. I think it started bothering him as the game went along.

“You could tell he was a little uncomfortable after the first pitch when he was coming off the mound. His body language wasn’t great, so we didn’t want to push him.”

Results of the MRI are expected Thursday.

Kazmir has dealt with shoulder problems in the past. He had a stint on the disabled list in 2010 with the Angels because of left shoulder fatigue.

A’s catcher Stephen Vogt said Kazmir told him his shoulder felt tight.

“His stuff was actually pretty good,” Vogt said. “The location was a little erratic, and that’s not normal for him. But you could tell by the look on his face that he wasn’t comfortable.”

Kazmir is 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA. Last year, he made the American League All-Star team and went 15-9 with a 3.55 ERA in his first season with the A‘s.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 2-6, 5.47 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 2-2, 6.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir left Wednesday’s game against Detroit after three innings with tightness in his left shoulder. He pitched three shutout innings, allowed no hits, struck out four and walked three. He underwent an MRI exam after the Athletics’ 3-2 loss, and the results were expected to be known Thursday.

--LHP Sean Doolittle made his first appearance of the season Wednesday, pitching a scoreless sixth inning in a 3-2 loss to Detroit. Doolittle, who was activated from the disabled list Tuesday after recovering from a strained left shoulder, allowed one hit and struck out two.

“It was awesome,” Doolittle said. “Had all the nerves and adrenaline rush, comparable to how I felt before I made my debut. I had a lot of nerves down in the bullpen during the game. It was great to get back out there.”

The fastest pitch Doolittle threw registered 90 mph on the stadium radar gun. Doolittle typically throws in the mid-90s.

“I still have that deception on the fastball. It’s not like I‘m out there pitching scared,” Doolittle said. “Still in attack mode and trying to attack with my fastball early.”

Doolittle said he felt good about his off-speed pitches.

“I think that’ll give me some confidence moving forward,” he said. “I feel like I can move the fastball around the zone, and I have a lot of confidence in my ability to locate that. To have those other options to go to, I think takes a lot of pressure off.”

--C Stephen Vogt went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run Wednesday in the Athletics’ 3-2 loss to the Tigers. He has hit safely in each of his past nine regular-season games against Detroit, going 14-for-33 (.424) during that span.

--RHP A.J. Griffin, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and a sore shoulder, will throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday. Griffin’s simulated game on May 7 was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder. He resumed playing catch May 12 and threw a bullpen session Monday.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville, pitching one scoreless inning. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1 and resumed playing catch May 15. O‘Flaherty went 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA in eight relief appearances with the A’s before landing on the DL.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) will take batting practice on the field Thursday. Davis, sidelined since May 14, is still not running full speed. He hit .282 with nine doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs in 33 games before going on the disabled list.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) will throw a bullpen session Thursday for the first time since landing on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He received a cortisone shot last week and resumed playing catch Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every time we play the Tigers, we don’t let (Miguel) Cabrera beat us, whether it’s Victor Martinez or whoever is behind him, in a 0-0 game. Now that doesn’t mean it’s an easy matchup afterward, but it’s kind of the lesser of two evils.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after Tigers LF Yoenis Cespedes hit a three-run homer Wednesday following an intentional walk to Cabrera. The blast led Detroit to a 3-2 win over Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left shoulder tightness) left his May 27 start and underwent an MRI exam. The MRI results were expected to be known May 28.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but won’t require surgery.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He got a cortisone shot during the week of May 18-24, and he resumed playing catch May 25. He will throw a bullpen session May 28.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. As of May 27, he was not running full speed. He will take batting practice on the field May 28.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He resumed playing catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 27.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and he is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game May 28.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld