Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- When spring training began, Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin didn’t expect center fielder Billy Burns to spend much time in the big leagues this season. Not with a deep and experienced outfield corps that included Coco Crisp, Craig Gentry and Sam Fuld.

But Crisp injured an elbow during spring training, requiring surgery, then hurt his neck after playing just 11 games. And Gentry hit so poorly that he earned a demotion to Triple-A Nashville.

That opened the door for Burns, who continues to take full advantage. He went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Oakland’s 5-4 victory against the Yankees on Thursday night at the O.co Coliseum. Burns has hit two career major league home runs, both in the past five games. He raised his batting average to .302.

“This is a guy in spring training you probably don’t forecast him being here a whole lot with the outfield depth we have,” Melvin said. “He’s got a couple opportunities and he’s run with it. He’s continued to get on base and now he’s showing more power. We made a trade for him for a reason. We thought at some point in time he’d be ready for the big leagues, but he’s probably there a little sooner than we expected.”

The A’s acquired the speedy, switch hitting Burns from Washington on Dec. 11, 2013, in a trade for left-hander Jerry Blevins. He had two home runs in 1,422 minor league at-bats. He matched that total in 204 major league at-bats, including 109 last season. He hit his first career major league home run left-handed against Tampa Bay. This time he homered right-handed off Yankees lefty CC Sabathia.

“I guess it’s a surprise because it happened so recently from the left side,” said the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Burns. “At the same time, from the right side I do have more power. It’s my natural side. Every once in a while I can hook one there to left. I thought that one might hit the wall today or go foul. I was kind of surprised it actually stayed fair and went out. I was just happy to get that spark of a little energy for the team.”

Burns, who hits leadoff for the A‘s, has already appeared in 24 games, and he can expect much more playing time. Crisp is expected to get an epidural injection Friday in his injured neck, which would prevent him from resuming baseball activities for at least another month.

RECORD: 18-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 0-2, 7.36 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 5-2, 1.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kendall Graveman allowed three runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings and received a no-decision Thursday night in a 5-4 victory against the Yankees. He struck out four and walked two. Graveman, who made the Opening Day roster but was sent down after his first four starts, threw six shutout innings in a 5-0 victory against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

--3B Brett Lawrie hit his third home run of the season Thursday night, a two-run shot off LHP CC Sabathia in a 5-4 victory against the Yankees. Lawrie hit Sabathia’s 1-0 pitch into the left field seats with two outs in the sixth inning. He’s batting .298 in May.

--CF Billy Burns hit his second home run of the season and second in five games Thursday night in a 5-4 win against the Yankees. With two outs in the fifth, Burns lined a CC Sabathia’s first pitch down the left field line and over the fence. He went 2-for-4, scored twice and raised his average to .302.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (tight left shoulder) underwent an MRI that showed no structural damage, and manager Bob Melvin said he’ll likely miss just one start with “a little bit of a weak shoulder” and avoid a stint on the disabled list. Kazmir was pulled from his start Wednesday against Detroit after only three innings, despite allowing no hits.

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) is expected to have an epidural injection Friday, which would probably keep him from baseball activities for at least another month, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Thursday. Crisp went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. He has appeared in only 11 games this season because of elbow and neck injuries.

--SS Marcus Semien committed his major league high 18th error Thursday night in a 5-4 victory against the Yankees. In the bottom of the sixth, Semien tried to complete a double play but airmailed his throw to first. Semien has committed at least one error in 10 of his past 19 games.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) threw a two-inning simulated game Thursday, throwing 15 pitches each frame. “He threw all his pitches,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I know he was having fun.” Griffin’s simulated game May 7 was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder. Melvin said Griffin will throw at least one more simulated game before a potential rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A comeback win is fun and gives you energy. Hopefully we can carry that momentum into the next game and this entire series. ... The pitchers really just stood their ground out there and pitched really well in those last few innings and just held us in there. That was a great team win.” -- A’s CF Billy Burns, who hit his second home run of the season and second in five games Thursday night in a 5-4 comeback win against the Yankees.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left shoulder tightness) left his May 27 start and underwent an MRI exam. The MRI results showed no structural damage. Manager Bob Melvin said Kazmir will likely miss only one start and should avoid a stint on the disabled list.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. Crisp is expected to have an epidural injection May 29, which would probably keep him from baseball activities for at least a month.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He got a cortisone shot during the week of May 18-24, and he resumed playing catch May 25. He threw a bullpen session May 28.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. As of May 27, he was not running full speed. He took batting practice on the field May 28.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and he threw a two-inning simulated game May 28.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but won’t require surgery.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He resumed playing catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

