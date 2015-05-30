Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The A’s nightmare season has finally taken a positive turn.

At 19-32, the A’s still own the American League’s worst record and trail Houston by 12 games in the West, but they’ve won five of their past seven games, including two straight against the Yankees.

Right-hander Sonny Gray (6-2) pitched another gem Friday night, allowing just two runs on four hits over eight innings in a 6-2 victory against the Yankees as the A’s won back-to-back home games for the first time this season. He gave up just five hits, struck out five and walked two.

“We’re playing with a lot of energy, we’re getting some pretty good starting pitching, we’re hitting the ball, scoring runs when we need to,” Gray said. “We just tried to keep our energy level up. Even through the rough stretch we went through, we always were trying to be positive around here. We knew we were a lot better team than how we were playing and hopefully we can just continue to play well.”

Gray’s teammates gave him plenty of support at the plate and in the field. Third baseman Brett Lawrie homered for the second straight game against the Yankees, blasting a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend Oakland’s lead to 6-2. In the top of the eighth, he made a slick backhand grab and rocket throw, robbing Yankees center fielder Chris Young of a double.

No. 1 catcher Stephen Vogt, who made a rare start at first, went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run double in the A’s four-run third inning. He also made a couple brilliant grabs of one-hop throws to first. Designated hitter Billy Butler had an RBI double and scored a run in the third. Center fielder Billy Burns went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run.

That was more than enough support for Gray, who owns the lowest ERA in the American League at 1.82.

“He’s just so special,” Vogt said. “What he did tonight was very impressive and exactly what we needed to kind of continue on this path. We’ve been playing such good baseball and to have a start like that from your ace is huge.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-32

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 4-1, 4.27 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 2-4, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (6-2) allowed just two runs on four hits over eight innings Friday night in a 6-2 victory against the Yankees. Gray struck out five and walked two. He owns the American League’s lowest ERA at 1.82. Gray is 3-2 with a 1.67 ERA in six starts in May.

--3B Brett Lawrie homered for the second straight game Friday night, hitting a two-run shot to left in the eighth inning of a 6-2 victory against the Yankees. Lawrie hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning Thursday night in a 5-4 win against the Yankees. He homered in back-to-back games for the first time as an Athletic and first time since June 5-6, 2014, with Toronto.

--C Josh Phegley went 3-for-4 with a double Friday night in a 6-2 victory against the Yankees. Phegley had his first three-hit game since Sept. 14, 2013 with the White Sox. He’s batting .375 over his past seven games.

--C/1B Stephen Vogt went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs on Friday night in a 6-2 win against the Yankees. He is batting .417 (10-for-24) over his past seven games. He has six home runs and 20 RBIs in May, both marks career highs for any month.

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) will have a bone scan then receive an epidural injection on Monday in Los Angeles. He’s expected to be shut down for at least another month before resuming baseball activities. “Making sure we look at everything,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of the bone scan. “I wouldn’t be alarmed by that. I think this is probably something they do before they give an epidural anyway.”

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) will throw a bullpen session Saturday then make his first rehab start Tuesday for Class A Stockton. Griffin is scheduled to throw three innings with a limit of 45 pitches. He threw a two-inning simulated game on Thursday.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday for Stockton. Pomeranz is scheduled to throw two innings with a pitch limit of 35. He went on the disabled list May 20 but resumed throwing five days later.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) will make his second rehab appearance Saturday for Stockton and is close to being activated. O‘Flaherty made his first rehab appearance Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville. O‘Flaherty, who underwent Tommy John surgery on May 21, 2013, went 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 21 relief appearances last season for the A‘s. This year, he has struggled, going 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA in eight appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You always feel good when Sonny’s on the mound. Any time you give him an early lead you feel like you’re going to win the game.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of RHP Sonny Gray, who allowed just two runs Friday in a victory against the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. Crisp will have a bone scan and receive an epidural injection June 1. He’s expected to be shut down for at least another month before resuming baseball activities.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He got a cortisone shot during the week of May 18-24, and he resumed playing catch May 25. He threw a bullpen session May 28 and will make his first rehab appearance Sunday with Class A Stockton.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and he threw a two-inning simulated game May 28. Griffin will throw a bullpen session May 30 then make a rehab start June 2 for Class A Stockton.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He resumed playing catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 27. He’ll make his second rehab appearance May 30 for Class A Stockton and might be activated after that one-inning stint.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left shoulder tightness) left his May 27 start and underwent an MRI exam. The MRI results showed no structural damage. Manager Bob Melvin said Kazmir likely will miss only one start and should avoid a stint on the disabled list.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. As of May 27, he was not running full speed. He took batting practice on the field May 28.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but won’t require surgery.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld