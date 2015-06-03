Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Ben Zobrist is still feeling pain in his knee but manager Bob Melvin doesn’t believe it’s cause for concern.

The Oakland A’s versatile 34-year-old switch-hitter missed a month of action with a left medial meniscus tear. He has appeared in seven games since being activated from the disabled list, including six starts.

Zobrist delivered his biggest hit since joining the club during the series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. He blasted a seventh-inning grand slam off reliever Angel Nesbitt in a 5-3 comeback victory.

“I didn’t think it was going to clear, to be honest, when I hit it,” Zobrist said. “I knew I hit it hard enough to get it over (right fielder J.D. Martinez‘s) head, so I was just happy about that.”

He played left field on Tuesday but has started four games at second base over the past week. Zobrist’s knee was heavily wrapped in ice afterward.

“He’ll work his way back into it,” Melvin said of Zobrist, who is hitting .250 since he was activated. “We brought him back pretty quickly and you’re always going to have it in the back of your head a little bit. But the more he’s out there, the more comfortable he gets. The longer he’s out there and playing more games in a row, he’ll end up completely forgetting about it because he is healthy.”

Zobrist had a debridement performed on the knee on April 28 and appeared in five minor-league games before he returned to the A‘s. For the season, he’s batting .243 with two homers and 14 RBIs. He batted at least .269 his last four seasons with Tampa Bay and hit anywhere from 10 to 20 home runs during those years.

“Our training staff wouldn’t run him out there if it was something we thought was still inhibiting him. But at times, it will be a little sore,” Melvin said. “When I’ve talked to him, he said it really doesn’t matter to him if he plays the outfield or the infield.”

A bigger question regarding Zobrist, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is whether he will remain with the club this season. A Chicago Sun-Times report over the weekend claimed the Cubs were targeting Zobrist, which would reunite him with former Rays manager Joe Maddon. The A’s would certainly be more receptive to moving him if they’re out of the race at the trade deadline.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 6-2, 1.82 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 3-6, 5.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray has won his last two starts and looks to extend that streak against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Gray held the Yankees to two runs and four hits in eight innings in his last start. The team’s ace ranks second in the American League in both ERA (1.82) and WHIP (0.97). He has one regular-season start against the Tigers, giving up four runs in six innings while taking a no-decision. He faced them twice during the 2013 postseason and wound up with a no-decision and a loss despite allowing just three runs in 13 innings.

--LHP Scott Kazmir threw on Tuesday without pain and will make his next start on Friday in Boston. Kazmir left his May 27 start with left shoulder tightness and underwent an MRI, which revealed no structural issues. Like many of the A’s starters, he’s been the victim of poor run support. He has only two wins in 10 starts despite a 2.93 ERA.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. He went on the DL early in May with a left shoulder strain. O‘Flaherty, who made two rehab appearances, was struggling with his command before the DL stint. He is 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA in eight relief outings. He gives the club another left-handed bullpen option along with Fernando Abad.

--RHP Angel Castro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has made four relief appearances this season with the A‘s, going 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA. He was sent down to clear a roster spot for Eric O‘Flaherty, giving the club two left-handed options in the bullpen.

--RHP Kendall Graveman survived a shaky fourth inning to get his third victory on Tuesday night at Detroit. Graveman threw a bases-loaded wild pitch and allowed a two-run single to Nick Castellanos but otherwise held off Detroit’s powerful lineup. He lasted six innings despite giving up eight hits and striking out one. He is now 3-0 with a 2.21 ERA in four road starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t think it was going to clear, to be honest, when I hit it. I knew I hit it hard enough to get it over (right fielder J.D. Martinez’) head, so I was just happy about that.” - LF Ben Zobrist, on his grand slam hat helped the A’s beat Detroit 5-3 on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left shoulder tightness) left his May 27 start and underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage. Manager Bob Melvin said Kazmir would make his next start on June 5.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle will likely not resume throwing before mid-June.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He got a cortisone shot during the week of May 18-24, and he resumed playing catch May 25. He threw a bullpen session May 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 31.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and he threw a two-inning simulated game May 28. Griffin threw a bullpen session May 30 and will make a rehab start June 2 for Class A Stockton.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He resumed playing catch May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on May 27. He made his second rehab appearance May 30 for Class A Stockton, and he was activated June 2.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. As of May 27, he was not running full speed. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment the week of June 8-14.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. Crisp will have a bone scan and receive an epidural injection June 1. He is expected to be shut down until around July 1 before resuming baseball activities.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but won’t require surgery.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

RHP Arnold Leon

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld