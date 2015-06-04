Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Billy Burns did not make any radical changes at the plate, but he is a completely different hitter this season.

Burns struggled at Double-A Midland and Triple-A Sacramento last season, hitting a combined .237 with one home run in 119 games. However, he emerged as the Oakland Athletics’ sparkplug since he was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 2.

Taking over the leadoff spot from injured outfielder Coco Crisp, Burns is scorching major league pitching by batting .328 and even showing a little power with a pair of home runs.

”I didn’t change my approach before last year, things just weren’t falling for me. It was just an off year,“ the 25-year-old center fielder said. ”You can’t really explain it sometimes. If I knew what I was doing wrong, I would have fixed it.

“This year, I changed bat models and tried to get a bigger barrel to let the ball shoot off it a little bit harder. Just some minor tweaks, and I’ve been working with the hitting coaches out here, and it’s been good so far.”

It is better than good lately. He has 13 multi-hit games for the season, an American League high among rookies despite spending most of April in the minors. Burns’ streak of five consecutive multi-hit games ended Wednesday, but he still delivered the game’s big blow, a three-run triple in Oakland’s 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. He also has scored 18 runs from the leadoff spot, breathing new life into a moribund offense.

“He’s been terrific,” manager Bob Melvin said. “You look at the numbers, and it pretty much indicates what he’s done for us. With Coco out, having a guy that can fill that leadoff role -- he’s hitting .320 and he’s on base and he’s stealing bases -- he does everything you’d want to leadoff guy to do. So I couldn’t be more pleased with how he’s played for us.”

Prior to his month-long surge, Burns mainly was known for his speed. He had 54 steals in the minors last season, and the A’s used him on the basepaths during their stretch run. He made the Opening Day roster out of spring training but was sent down on April 8. Injuries to utility man Ben Zobrist and Crisp opened the door for his return.

“I didn’t know what to expect at first,” said Burns, who has stolen nine bases. “To be able to start some games was new to me because in the past, I’ve been called up and kind of sat the bench. I played the pinch runner role in September when I got called up. It’s definitely more exciting to be in the games from the beginning and get regular at-bats.”

That won’t change unless he cools off drastically.

“Whenever it looks like there’s a little bit of a lull, he ends up coming out and getting three more hits,” Melvin said. “It has a lot to do with him being confident.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-33

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Hahn, 2-5, 3.77 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-4, 5.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray won his third consecutive start by tossing eight shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Gray limited the Tigers to two singles and a walk while striking out seven. The team’s ace took over the major league lead in ERA at 1.65. “It was a good outing for sure,” he said. “I had a really good fastball tonight, both two- and four-seam, and that was getting a lot of weak contact. That was our goal coming in.”

--RHP Jesse Hahn enjoyed the best outing of his young career against the Detroit Tigers two starts back, and he hopes to duplicate that success when he faces them Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. Hahn pitched a shutout against the Tigers on May 25, limiting them to four hits while striking out five. He lost his last outing, when he allowed three earned runs in six innings to the New York Yankees on Saturday. Hahn has lasted between five and 6/13 innings in each of his 10 starts except for the shutout.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. Pomeranz, who was out since May 19 with a sprained left AC joint, will work out of the bullpen. He has made eight starts, going 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA. “At this point, he has to be ready for anything,” manager Bob Melvin said, adding that he was pleased with his current rotation.

--RHP Arnold Leon was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He made four relief appearances after being recalled from the same team on May 20, allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Leon, who was in the St. Louis organization before the A’s acquired him last August for cash considerations, also made an appearance in late April.

--LF Coco Crisp received an epidural injection Monday and returned to the Bay Area for rest. He has been out since May 20 with a cervical strain that threatens to end his career. “For a period of time, he’ll be shut down to get the inflammation out,” manager Bob Melvin said. Crisp had just three hits in 45 at-bats before he landed on the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not going to win every game, but what we’ve got to continue to do, if we’re going to get back in this thing, is keep winning series. That’s what we’ve been able to do lately, to win a few series. We’ll try to win one more game here tomorrow and go from there.” -- RHP Sonny Gray, after pitching Oakland to its fifth victory in six games, a 6-1 decision over the Tigers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He got a cortisone shot during the week of May 18-24, and he resumed playing catch May 25. He threw a bullpen session May 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on May 31. He was activated June 3.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left shoulder tightness) left his May 27 start and underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage. Manager Bob Melvin said Kazmir would make his next start June 5.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle will likely not resume throwing before mid-June.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and he threw a simulated game May 28. Griffin threw a bullpen session May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 2.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. As of May 27, he was not running full speed. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment the week of June 8-14.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but won’t require surgery.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld