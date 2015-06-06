Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Sometimes, the result of a game gets overshadowed by what went on during that game.

Friday night, on a night Brett Lawrie’s broken bat sent a woman seated in the box seats to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, switch pitcher Pat Venditte made his major league debut for the Athletics.

Greeted by “Both Sides Now” on the Fenway Park organ, Venditte, summoned from the minors earlier in the day, pitched two scoreless innings, facing the minimum six batters, in the 4-2 loss. At 29, his long road had reached a happy end.

”A special night to have your debut be at a place like Fenway and finally get to be a part of this team,“ said Venditte, whose parents, wife and in-laws were at the game. ”My flight landed about 6:15. I got to the ballpark just after the first pitch. It’s been a crazy 24 hours but well worth it.

“You play it over 100 times in your head how it’s going to happen. To be honest I don’t really remember a whole lot of it, just a lot of happy emotions just being able to tell my family and friends the work is starting to pay off.”

Venditte pitched left-handed to get third baseman Brock Holt to ground out and then switched to right-handed for the remaining five hitters, the last being switch-hitting catcher Blake Swihart, who batted lefty and struck out.

“That was truly amazing tonight,” said Farrell. “To watch Venditte, it’s a remarkable thing to see what one person’s body is capable of doing. The coordination ... even guys in the dugout were kind of marveling. This is a unique thing and a really cool thing, actually.”

Venditte, who wears a specially designed six-finger baseball glove that can switch hand to hand, allowed one hit. Several baseballs were tossed out of play in his first inning, apparently to commemorate the occasion.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 2-5, 2.11) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-4, 5.83)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SHP Pat Venditte, the game’s only switch pitcher at the moment, was selected by the A’s from Triple-A Nashville on Friday and entered the game in the seventh inning. Venditte, 29, was 1-0 with a 1.36 ERA in 17 games -- one start -- at Nashville, allowing 19 hits and walking 13 while striking out 33 in 33 innings. “You play it over 100 times in your head how it’s going to happen,” he said of his major league debut. “To be honest I don’t really remember a whole lot of it, just a lot of happy emotions just being able to tell my family and friends the work is starting to pay off.” Greg Harris, pitching for the then-Montreal Expos, was the last pitcher to throw with both hands in a major league game, doing it in one game in 1995.

--LHP Scott Kazmir is still looking for his first win since April 13. The veteran, who left his previous start after three innings with left shoulder tightness, lasted 4 2/3 innings in Friday night’s loss to the Red Sox. He fell to 0-4 with five no-decisions since winning his first two starts of the season. “I thought his stuff was really good maybe a little too much of the plate when he was ahead at times -- and we certainly didn’t play too well behind him especially in the early innings,” manager Bob Melvin said of his team -- the worst-fielding team in the majors -- committing three errors in the first four innings.

--3B Brett Lawrie’s broken bat struck a woman seated in the box seats in the head in the second inning. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with what police were calling ”life-threatening injuries. Lawrie went on to hit a solo homer and collect two singles in the loss. “You try to keep her in your thoughts and, hopefully, everything’s all right and (you) try to get back to the task at hand,” said Lawrie, who also said he didn’t know what had happened until he turned around near first base and saw “the commotion.” Lawrie is 9-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak.

--Rookie CF Billy Burns went 1-for-4 Friday night, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Burns, batting .320 overall, is hitting .372 during the streak.

--C Josh Phegley went 1-for-3 on Friday and is 7-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak.

--RHP Dan Otero, 2-3 with a 6.29 ERA in 23 relief appearances, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for Pat Venditte on the 25-man roster.

--CF Coco Crisp, out with a cervical strain, was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Venditte on the 40-man roster.

--RHP Jesse Chavez, who started play Friday night fourth in the American Leaguer with a 2.11 ERA, is still just 2-5 as he takes the mound for Saturday’s second game of the three-game series against the Red Sox. Chavez hasn’t allowed an earned run in eight-inning outings his last two starts and brings a streak of 15 straight scoreless innings into this start. He is 0-0 with an 0.73 ERA in six lifetime appearances - one start - against Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You try to keep her in your thoughts and, hopefully, everything’s all right and (you) try to get back to the task at hand.” - A’s Brett Lawrie, regarding the woman who was hit in the head by a broken bat while Lawrie was batting.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle will likely not resume throwing before mid-June.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and he threw a simulated game May 28. Griffin threw a bullpen session May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 2.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. As of May 27, he was not running full speed. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment the week of June 8-14.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list on June 5.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but won’t require surgery.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld