Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

It was the year of the shortstop in the Major League Baseball draft, and that could not come at a better time for the Oakland Athletics.

When your shortstop is on a record-setting error pace, you’ve got to be considering your future options.

The A’s used their first two picks Monday on shortstops, raiding the Southeastern Conference for Florida’s Richie Martin with the 20th overall pick of the first round and Alabama’s Mikey White with the No. 63 selection of the second round.

No doubt, Oakland would rather have taken the SEC’s top two shortstops -- Vanderbilt’s Dansby Swanson and LSU’s Alex Bregman -- but they were gone in the first two picks of the draft. Martin and White often have been mentioned in the same conversation with their standout rivals.

“They’re both high-performing shortstops from arguably the best collegiate league in the country,” A’s director of scouting Eric Kubota gushed.

Martin, a 6-foot, 185-pounder, was the sixth shortstop taken in the first 20 picks, and the fourth selected by the A’s in the first round in the last seven years.

The other three -- Grant Green, Addison Russell and Daniel Robertson -- have all been traded away, leaving Oakland with Marcus Semien this season.

A’s fans curious to get a look at Martin can do so this weekend, and perhaps well into next week. The 20-year-old is playing for the Gators in the College World Series, for whom he has hit .292 with team highs in runs, walks and stolen bases so far this season as a junior.

Known as a contact hitter with good speed, Martin vaulted himself into the ranks of the top shortstops in the draft when he hit .364 in the Cape Cod League last summer.

“He’s a team leader,” Kubota insisted. “He has the tools and athleticism. He can really run and really throw, and his defensive ability has a chance to be special.”

Scouts see White more as a utility infielder, although Kubota said the A’s will give him a first look at shortstop. One thing’s for sure: He’s durable. He made 184 starts in his three-year Alabama career.

The junior led the Crimson Tide with a .339 average this season, starting each of the team’s 60 games.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-36

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 4-2, 2.89 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 7-2, 1.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Richie Martin is likely to get traded sometime in his professional career. That tends to happen to shortstops drafted by the Oakland Athletics. On Monday, Martin became the fourth shortstop drafted by the A’s in the past seven years, chosen 20th overall. The other three are all gone. Traded away. The 20-year-old joins the organization at a time when its top shortstop, Marcus Semien, leads the major leagues in errors. Like Semien, Martin is known more for his bat than his glove. He has hit .292 for the College World Series-bound Florida Gators this season, and the junior currently leads the team in runs, walks and stolen bases.

--RHP Kendall Graveman eclipsed six innings in a start for the first time this season Sunday, throwing seven scoreless innings before giving up a solo home run in the eighth in what turned into a nightmare inning for Oakland in a 7-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox. The right-hander logged his third quality start in the last four outings by striking out six and allowing just the one earned run on six hits and two walks in a no-decision. “I started to get in a little groove there,” Graveman said. “I started locating the fastball and the cutter to both sides of the plate and changing speeds with the breaking ball when I needed to. ... Defense played great behind me.”

--LF Mark Canha was the subject of a controversial play that had the press box buzzing after Sunday’s game. Canha, who doubled twice and went 3-for-4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to four games, appeared momentarily confused and misplayed a low-flying ball that bounced off the bottom of the wall in left hit in the eighth inning. Had Canha caught it, the inning would have ended with Oakland on top 4-3. Instead, the Athletics suffered through a seven-run inning in an eventual 7-4 loss. Oakland manager Bob Melvin, for one, didn’t think Canha could have made the play. “No,” Melvin said when asked about it. “That’s over his head.”

--CF Billy Burns extended his hitting streak on Sunday to a career-high 12 games, going 1-for-5. Burns’ lone hit came in the fourth inning on a single to shortstop that moved a runner over to third. Burns is batting .346 (18-for-52) with two doubles, two triples, a home run, eight runs scored and six RBI during his streak. On the season, Burns is now hitting .314 (43-for-137).

--1B Steven Vogt couldn’t catch a break over the weekend in Boston. Vogt, who leads the Athletics with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 55 games this season, went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Sunday’s series finale and was a miserable 0-for-10 with six punchouts at the dish in the three-game set. On the A’s six-game road trip, Vogt went 1-for-19 with 11 strikeouts..

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched really well.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, referring to starter Kendall Graveman, who threw seven scoreless innings before giving up a run in the eighth Sunday as the Red Sox rallied for a 7-4 home win.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Brett Lawrie (sore back) was in the lineup June 7 after not starting June 6.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle likely will not resume throwing before mid-June.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and he threw a simulated game May 28. Griffin threw a bullpen session May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 2.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. As of May 27, he was not running full speed. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment during the week of June 8-14.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but won’t require surgery.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld