Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An upbeat Jarrod Parker joined his Oakland Athletics teammates Wednesday, less than a month after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a broken bone in his right elbow.

The right-hander was making a strong recovery from his second career Tommy John surgery when he was injured during a rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on May 8. Parker initially thought he damaged the ligament and faced yet another Tommy John surgery.

“I heard a pop,” Parker said before the Athletics’ 5-4, walk-off win against the Texas Rangers. “I assumed, here’s my ligament. They were like, ‘It wouldn’t be this swollen, and the best case would be a break,’ and that was the best of the worst. It wasn’t anything I would wish upon anyone, it was probably one of the most painful things. But forget about it and move on. Just like being a starter, right? Forget about it and move on. That’s what we do.”

Parker is targeting a 2016 return to the major leagues.

“Ligaments were fine, everything’s intact,” Parker said. “At this point in the year, what are we pushing for? We’re probably pushing for next year. I haven’t really seen too much of the protocol. Keep working. There isn’t anything we know too much about. It’s a different situation, a different scenario. I‘m probably a little different than somebody that didn’t go through what I did and where I‘m at right now. Keep positive.”

Despite his setback, Parker remains optimistic.

“That’s kind of how I am,” Parker said. “I don’t ride the roller coaster. That’s when you can really get caught up in feeling sorry for yourself. I still feel fortunate. There’s people a whole lot worse off than I am. I think I can come in here and smile and try to pick these guys up.”

Parker has been a starter throughout his major league career, but moving to the bullpen is a logical option that would reduce his workload.

“I haven’t talked to him about that, but I don’t know that you don’t consider everything as far as that goes,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “His pitch repertoire could play in any role. Really as a reliever you probably narrow it a little bit. If anybody could get by with just a fastball and a changeup, it would be him, and especially in a relief role. I haven’t said anything or talked to him about it, but I‘m sure he’s considering all the options.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 2-0, 0.00 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 2-4, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-5 and collected his fifth career walk-off RBI on Wednesday night in Oakland’s 5-4 victory against Texas. It marked the Athletics’ first walk-off win of the season. Reddick has hit safely in each of his past eight games against the Rangers, going 16-for-32 with three home runs and 14 RBIs over that stretch.

--RHP Jesse Hahn struggled with his command Wednesday and lasted a season-low 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits but getting a no-decision in Oakland’s 5-4 win against Texas. Hahn hit three batters, matching an Oakland record. He walked two, had no strikeouts and threw 68 pitches, just 38 for strikes. Hahn came into the game on a roll, going 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA over his previous five starts, but he had an unexpected nightmare. “Just didn’t have my stuff,” Hahn said. “One of those weird outings, weird day for me. No fastball command, no feel of the breaking ball. When you don’t have that, it’s hard to pitch well at this level.”

--CF Sam Fuld entered Wednesday’s game against Texas on a 7-for-76 (.092) skid, then went hitless in his first three at-bats. However, in the bottom of the ninth, Fuld hit a one-out single to left, stole second, moved to third on a single and scored the game-winning run on RF Josh Reddick’s fielder’s choice ground ball. “Just battling,” Fuld said. “I felt uncomfortable at moments. Obviously, I’ve been feeling pretty uncomfortable for a long period now. That at-bat, when you’re struggling, you’re just trying to figure out a way to get on base, just grinding and trying to simplify as much as possible. Just made a little adjustment and put the barrel on the ball.”

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte, who threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday night in Oakland’s 5-4 victory against Texas, hasn’t given up a run in his first four major league appearances. He has allowed one hit over 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking two. Against Texas, he had three strikeouts and two walks and didn’t allow a hit.

--2B Eric Sogard was out of the starting lineup Wednesday night against Texas because of a sore left wrist. Sogard landed hard on his left wrist in the top of the first inning Tuesday while diving for Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo’s groundball single to center. Sogard stayed in the game and played all nine innings, but he needed a break Wednesday, according to A’s manager Bob Melvin. “He’s feeling it a little bit,” Melvin said, “so we’ll give him tonight off and see how he is tomorrow.” Melvin said Sogard was capable of playing defense but was having some trouble swinging the bat. Sogard pinch-ran in the eighth inning.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) ran the bases hard Wednesday before Oakland’s game against Texas, and barring a setback, is expected to begin a rehab assignment as early as Friday. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He hasn’t played since pinch-hitting on May 13 against Boston. Davis, a left-handed hitter, is batting .282 with nine doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 33 games.

--RHP Edward Mujica pitched off flat ground Wednesday as he continues to recover from a broken and lacerated right thumb. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday. If all goes well in his bullpen session, Mujica likely will go on a rehab assignment a few days later, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Mujica went on the 15-day disabled list May 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “By this time we used to have eight (walk-off wins) the last two or three years. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve lost a lot of one-run ball games, and for us to actually be on the winning side of it, it’s something to feel good about.” -- RF Josh Reddick, after the Athletics’ first walk-off win of the season, a 5-4 victory against Texas on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Eric Sogard (sore left wrist) was out of the starting lineup June 10, though he appeared as a pinch runner. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle likely will not resume throwing before mid-June.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and he threw a simulated game May 28. Griffin threw a bullpen session May 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on June 2 and June 7. He is scheduled to pitch five innings for Triple-A Nashville on June 12.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. As of May 27, he was not running full speed. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He ran the bases hard June 10. Barring a setback, he is expected to begin a rehab assignment during the weekend of June 12-14.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but didn’t require surgery. He played catch out to 120 feet June 9, threw a flat-ground session June 10 and will throw a bullpen session June 11. If all goes well, his next step will be a rehab assignment.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld