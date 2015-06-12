Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir decided a change was in order Thursday against Texas after losing four straight starts and going nearly two months without a victory.

Instead of trying to throw as hard as he could from the first inning on, Kazmir concentrated more on control and saved some fuel for later in the game.

The change obviously worked.

Kazmir pitched eight shutout innings and allowed just one hit in a 7-0 victory against the Rangers. He struck out six and walked two, winning for the first time since April 13 at Houston.

“Just attacking the strike zone for the most part, keeping them off balance, adding and subtracting with my fastball,” Kazmir said. “I think that was huge, especially early in the game. I was just worried about location and mixing all my pitches in. I felt like I was in control out there. When I needed to hump a little bit I had it there and was able to hit my spot with it. That was the difference.”

After winning his first two starts of the season, Kazmir went 0-4 in his next nine before Thursday’s gem.

“That was something special,” A’s right fielder Josh Reddick said. “One mistake and it ended up being a single. I don’t think anybody made it to second all afternoon. Grinder, kept a really good lineup off their toes -- one mistake. I bet he wishes he didn’t miss his spot, but he’ll take a one-hitter in eight innings any day.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 2-6, 2.51 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-3, 2.55 ERA)

--LHP Scott Kazmir (2-4) threw eight shutout innings and allowed just one hit Thursday in a 7-0 victory against Texas. Kazmir ended a four-game losing streak and won for the first time since April 13 at Houston. He struck out six and walked two. He held the Rangers hitless until SS Elvis Andrus lined a single to center with one out in the fifth.

--CF Billy Burns had his 15th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run Thursday in a 7-0 victory against Texas. Burns also made a pair of spectacular catches. He robbed Rangers LF Delino DeShields of extra bases with a diving grab in the sixth then made a leaping catch of C Carlos Corporan’s deep fly in the eighth, slamming into the wall at the 400-foot mark but holding onto the ball.

--1B/LF Mark Canha went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday in a 7-0 victory against Texas. Canha homered of Rangers reliever Jon Edwards during a six-run eighth inning, extending Oakland’s lead to 3-0. It was the rookie’s eighth blast of the season. “I was pretty excited about that one,” Canha said. “Not many of my home runs this year have come in very clutch situations, and finally it was good to get a little insurance there.”

--RF Josh Reddick hit his ninth home run of the season Thursday, a three-run shot in the eighth inning of Oakland’s 7-0 victory against Texas. Reddick, a left-handed hitter, homered off Rangers LHP Ross Detwiler. He launched a Detwiler curve into the right field seats. Late in the A’s 2-1 loss to Texas in the series opener, manager Bob Melvin had C Josh Phegley pinch hit for Reddick against Detwiler. “I‘m always told when we’re (ahead) I‘m not going to get pinch-hit for so that was my mindset,” Reddick said. “Me and Detwiler have a little history, we know each other pretty good from his Team USA days and my collegiate wooden-bat league days in Georgia. Leave it at that. I know how he pitches, I’ve seen him over a span of seven or eight years and kind of have a little confidence against him so you can understand me being upset the other night.”

--OF Sam Fuld went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run Thursday in the A’s 7-0 win against Texas. Fuld, who’s batting just .203, has four hits in his past two games.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment Friday for Triple-A Nashville at Oklahoma City. Davis, who has been on the disabled list retroactive to May 14, ran the bases hard Wednesday, passing his final test before being cleared for a rehab assignment. “I just wanted to show I can run as hard as I can, see how it felt,” Davis said. “I‘m tired today from it but no real soreness to be worried about. That’s positive news.”

--2B Eric Sogard (sore left wrist) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Thursday. “He feels a lot better today than he did yesterday,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 7-0 victory against Texas. “I wasn’t going to use him to hit at all yesterday. I could use him to pinch run.” Even if he’s fully recovered by Friday, the left--handed hitting Sogard probably won’t be in the starting lineup against the Angels because the A’s are facing left-hander Hector Santiago.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken and lacerated right thumb) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is scheduled to throw another one Saturday before starting a rehab assignment Monday for Class A Stockton, barring a setback. “He looked good today, felt good,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In the past however many games, it’s just been right out of the gates, just (throw) as hard as you could. I felt like I wasn’t really effective like that because I wasn’t necessarily hitting my location consistently. Took a different approach, and it worked.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, who threw eight shutout innings and allowed just one hit Thursday in a 7-0 victory against Texas.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but didn’t require surgery. He played catch out to 120 feet June 9, threw a flat-ground session June 10 and threw a bullpen session June 11. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen session June 13. Barring a setback, he’ll begin a rehab assignment June 15 with Class A Stockton.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He ran the bases hard June 10. He will begin a rehab assignment June 12 with Triple-A Nashville.

--2B Eric Sogard (sore left wrist) was out of the starting lineup June 10-11, though he appeared as a pinch runner June 10. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle likely will not resume throwing before mid-June.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and he threw a simulated game May 28. Griffin threw a bullpen session May 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on June 2 and June 7. He is scheduled to pitch five innings for Triple-A Nashville on June 12.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld