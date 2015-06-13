Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s placed switch-pitcher Pat Venditte on the 15-day disabled list Friday because of a strained right shoulder, which begs the question: Why not keep him on the roster to pitch left-handed?

A’s manager Bob Melvin said that wasn’t a possibility, considering that Venditte’s injured right shoulder could still be affected -- and further injured -- when throwing left-handed.

“He obviously can be affected by his delivery on the other side, and we just want to make sure we get him as healthy as we can as quickly as we can,” Melvin said. “It didn’t make any sense for him to try to just pitch left-handed.”

Venditte has been more than just a novelty to the A‘s. In four games since his promotion from Triple-A Nashville June 5, he’s thrown 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and helping a beleaguered bullpen.

With Venditte pitching left-handed, opposing batters are 1-for-13 with one walk against him. With Venditte pitching right-handed, opposing batters are 0-for-3 with a walk.

“It’s frustrating,” Venditte said. “Once you get here, you want to prove you can stay, and I felt that I was off to a good start. So this is terrible timing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Kendall Graveman, 3-2, 4.83 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 3-5, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kendall Graveman will start Saturday against the Angels. Graveman is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA in four starts since being called up from Triple-A Nashville for his second stint this year with the big league club. In his only career start against the Angels, he got a no-decision after giving up three runs on four hits and three walks in three innings.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte was placed on the disabled list with strained right shoulder. There was no consideration given to keep Venditte, a switch-pitcher, on the roster to pitch solely left-handed, because his right shoulder could still be affected. Venditte pitched in four games since his promotion from Triple-A Nashville on June 5, throwing 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

--RHP Arnold Leon was called up from Triple-A Nashville to replace RLHP Pat Venditte on the roster. It is Leon’s third stint with the A’s this season. In his first two stays he was 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in five games. He was 0-3 with a 3.93 ERA in seven games (six starts) with Nashville.

--RHP Jesse Chavez gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks in seven innings, getting a no-decision in the A’s 5-4 loss to the Angels on Friday. Chavez is just 2-6 this season despite an ERA of 2.64. “It’s either a lack of run support or we’ve given up the lead when he comes out,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to execute better pitches than that. It hasn’t been the starters, the starters have been the best in the American League this year. ... We have to find a way to be better than we have (in the bullpen). The numbers indicate where we are with it, and it’s not good. It’s the reason we’re losing games like that.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He is expected to return June 26.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but didn’t require surgery. He played catch out to 120 feet June 9, threw a flat-ground session June 10 and threw a bullpen session June 11. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen session June 13. Barring a setback, he’ll begin a rehab assignment June 15 with Class A Stockton.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He ran the bases hard June 10. He will begin a rehab assignment June 12 with Triple-A Nashville.

--2B Eric Sogard (sore left wrist) was out of the starting lineup June 10-11, though he appeared as a pinch runner June 10. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle likely will not resume throwing before mid-June.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 28. He threw simulated innings April 21 and April 27. He pitched a bullpen session April 29. He threw a simulated game May 7, but it was cut short because of pain in his right shoulder, and he was shut down. He resumed playing catch May 12. He threw a bullpen session May 25, and he threw a simulated game May 28. Griffin threw a bullpen session May 30. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on June 2 and June 7. He is scheduled to pitch five innings for Triple-A Nashville on June 12.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld