Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After earning a spot in the Oakland Athletics’ rotation last year, right-hander Sonny Gray is making a bid to become one of the American League’s best pitchers.

Gray leads the major leagues with a 1.60 ERA after dominating the Los Angeles Angels in an 8-1 victory Sunday. The right-hander scattered five hits while not permitting a walk or an earned run in 7 1/3 innings, and finished with nine strikeouts in earning his eighth victory.

“I threw my fastball where I wanted,” Gray said. “You have coaches from when you’re so young preach fastball location. I feel like that’s where I’ve been a lot better, so far. I‘m throwing a lot more strikes.”

The Tennessee native began Sunday’s game by retiring the first nine Angels he faced and ended his day by retiring 11 of the final 14 batters he confronted.

“He throws a 95 mph fastball that cuts and sinks,” Los Angeles catcher Chris Iannetta said. “He’s also got a great curve that’s really hard and he’s got a slider that also looks like a splitter, sometimes.”

Intelligence accentuates Gray’s repertoire.

“Man, he’s smart,” A’s catcher Stephen Vogt said. “You can just see the wheels turning. He knows what he’s doing and he knows what he wants to do.”

As a result, Gray is a different pitcher who did not get his eighth win last year until July 8 before finishing with a 14-10 record and a 3.08 ERA.

“As good as he his, he continues to get better,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “What we’ve seen this year, more than in the past, is the ability to throw strikes whenever he wants with all his pitches.”

Iannetta offers more succinct praise.

“He’s one of the best in the game,” Angels catcher Chris Iannetta said. “I don’t think he gets enough notoriety for how good he really is.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 3-5, 3.84 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 3-6, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Burns continues to lead American League rookies with 51 hits and 16 multi-hit games after Sunday’s 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Burns went 2-for-5, drove in a run, scored another, stole his 12th base of the season and struck out. The outfielder from Georgia ranks second among major-league rookies in steals to Texas Rangers OF Delino Deshields, who has 13. Burns also has hit in 17 of his past 18 games, raising his average to .313. But Burns does not have enough at-bats to qualify for the American League’s batting championship.

--RF Josh Reddick ranks seventh in the American League with a .310 average after Sunday’s 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Reddick went 2-for-5, drove in one run and scored another. In his past 14 games, Reddick is batting .360 (18-for-50) with three home runs and nine RBIs.

--RHP Sonny Gray continues to frustrate the Los Angeles Angels this season. Gray scattered five hits while not permitting a walk or an earned run in 7 1/3 innings to earn his eighth win. The right-hander began the game by retiring the first nine Angels he faced and ended his day by retiring 11 of the final 14 batters he confronted and finished with nine strikeouts. In three appearances against the American League West’s defending champion this year, Gray is 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA. The right-hander has permitted just 11 hits and three walks in 22 2/3 innings while amassing 22 strikeouts. With roughly 40 percent of the season completed, Gray leads the major leagues with a 1.60 earned-run average and shares second place in the American League with eight wins.

--C Stephen Vogt has not had a hit in his last 14 at-bats after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Sunday. But Vogt scored a run when he came home on 2B Eric Sogard’s two-run double after being intentionally walked in the top of the seventh inning. Vogt is batting .079 (3-for-38) with 10 walks and 17 strikeouts this month.

--SS Marcus Semien committed two errors and now has 22 to lead all major-league players. In the bottom of the fourth inning Sunday, Semien bobbled a ground ball from Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar. Then in the ninth, Semien dropped a throw from RHP Tyler Clippard on a fielder’s choice. At the plate, Semien struck out three times and went 0-for-5.

--DH Ben Zobrist recorded his second three-hit game and his seventh multi-hit contest of the season Sunday. Zobrist went 3-for-5, hit two doubles and scored three runs. Before the game, Zobrist had been batting .114 (4-for-35) in his previous 10 contests.

--2B Eric Sogard tied a career high with three RBIs in Sunday’s 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Sogard singled up the middle in the top of the sixth inning to bring 1B Max Muney home, then added a two-run double in the seventh in extending his hitting streak to four games. Sogard, who finished 2-for-5 with a strikeout and a run scored, also drove in three runs May 12 during a 9-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As good as he his, he continues to get better. What we’ve seen this year, more than in the past, is the ability to throw strikes whenever he wants with all his pitches.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, on RHP Sonny Gray, who dominated the Los Angeles Angels in an 8-1 win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He is expected to return June 26.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but didn’t require surgery. He played catch out to 120 feet June 9, threw a flat-ground session June 10 and threw a bullpen session June 11. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen session June 13. Barring a setback, he’ll begin a rehab assignment June 15 with Class A Stockton.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He ran the bases hard June 10. He began a rehab assignment June 12 with Triple-A Nashville.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld