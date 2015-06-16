Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Last December, the Oakland A’s had something the San Diego Padres needed ... a catcher.

In fact, Oakland had a surplus of catchers in Derek Norris, who made the American League All-Star team, and Stephen Vogt.

Norris hit .270 for the A’s last season with 10 homers and 55 RBIs in 385 at-bats. Vogt batted .279 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 269 at-bats. Norris’ .361 on-base percentage was 40 points higher than Vogt‘s, although Vogt’s .431 slugging percentage was .018 higher than Norris.

OPS? Norris .764, Vogt .752 -- really too close to make a difference.

However, Norris is four years younger than the 30-year-old Vogt.

So the Padres elected to trade for Norris, giving up right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn -- who started Monday night’s interleague game against the Padres.

And where do we stand now?

Norris has become one of the Padres’ top performers. He is hitting .266 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven homers, 39 RBIs and 34 runs. He has also thrown out a major-league-leading 20 baserunners.

Vogt, who had a grand slam and five RBIs against the Padres on Monday night, is hitting .281 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs for the A‘s. He ranks among the top five in the American League in RBIs.

Hahn (4-5) fired 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball Monday, helping Oakland blow out San Diego 9-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 3-4, 2.79 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-8, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Brett Lawrie had three hits Monday night, matching his career high. It was Lawrie’s fifth three-hit game of the season and the 22nd of his career. Lawrie, who had two run-scoring singles Monday, is hitting .339 (20-for-59) with runners in scoring position this season. After the 3-for-5 game, Lawrie is hitting .331 (43-for-130) on the road this season and .304 (27-for-84) overall over his past 23 games.

--1B Ben Zobrist drew four walks and reached base in all five plate appearances Monday night. He was 1-for-1 with three runs. The four walks matched his career high. Zobrist also drew four walks last Sept. 6.

--CF Billy Burns went 1-for-5 Monday night to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is 9-for-27 during the streak. He also has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games, going 27-for-84 (.321).

--2B Eric Sogard, who started his career in the Padres’ minor league system, went 1-for-5 Monday night at San Diego to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 6-for-21 (.286) during the streak, and Sogard is hitting .296 (8-for-27) over the past 10 games.

--RHP Edward Mujica began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Monday, throwing a scoreless inning and striking out two. Mujica landed on the disabled list May 22 due to a broken and cut right thumb.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I went up there in my first at-bat tonight and had a lackluster swing. I wasn’t really feeling aggressive, so I said I‘m just going to swing as hard as I can, and when you hit a true line drive the other way, it reminds you that you know how to hit.” -- C Stephen Vogt, who finished 3-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBIs on Monday as the A’s routed the Padres 9-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but didn’t require surgery. He played catch out to 120 feet June 9, threw a flat-ground session June 10 and threw a bullpen session June 11. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen session June 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 15.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He ran the bases hard June 10. He began a rehab assignment June 12 with Triple-A Nashville.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld